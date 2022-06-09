 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Bottoms up   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1872 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 09 Jun 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Pride month has been a thing for longer than I thought...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In honor of Pride Month, two packs are on sale at 20% off! 🏳‍🌈🏳‍⚧🏳‍🌈🏳‍⚧
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not quite the same as not exploiting gig economy workers, but I guess a cucumber or whatever in a gimp suit is a step in the right direction.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess Pride month has been a thing for longer than I thought...

[Fark user image 250x250]


Chewing cum?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a postmate? And I assume they're taking a break from proverbially farking their employees in the ass to help them out with a literal ass farking?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pharmez.phView Full Size

prestoimages.netView Full Size


(Literally the answer I got from a porn "actress" when I asked her how they did butt stuff without any poop...)

(That and diligent editing.)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Cis-Het-Top power lunch:

Chicago Style Italian Beef, dipped w/extra gravy, curly fries and a large Coke with that chewy nugget ice we like.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.com
@postmates

Exactly. We're tired of heterosexual sex being the main focus of sexual education. Homosexual sex, specifically bottoming, is all too often omitted and stigmatized. Not this year. Happy Pride!

boyculture.comView Full Size

"Getting it up and getting it on and getting it off...man it's beautiful."
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What's a postmate? And I assume they're taking a break from proverbially farking their employees in the ass to help them out with a literal ass farking?


In this context, it's *probably* a food delivery service, like UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Pizza-Man.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: [pharmez.ph image 200x200]
[prestoimages.net image 220x220]

(Literally the answer I got from a porn "actress" when I asked her how they did butt stuff without any poop...)

(That and diligent editing.)


You can get 6 packs of Equate brand enemas at Walmart.

Or...so I've been told.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What do gay people think of this weird wordplay, though?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.
 
Lipo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What's a postmate? And I assume they're taking a break from proverbially farking their employees in the ass to help them out with a literal ass farking?


It's a food delivery service like DoorDash or Uber Eats.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: [pharmez.ph image 200x200]
[prestoimages.net image 220x220]

(Literally the answer I got from a porn "actress" when I asked her how they did butt stuff without any poop...)

(That and diligent editing.)


Oh aren't you adorable!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lipo: DoorDash or Uber Eats.


Yeah I don't use those either. They rape small biz and "employees"... and not in a good they were asking for it consensual adult roll playing way. Maybe that's the next video they can do with stop action food.
 
Katwang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Offer not valid in Floriduh, Texass, or any other uptight places.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't do bottoming. Too much of a pain in the ass.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this is trying too hard?

Also, tops cannot just eat anything and get away with it...asparagus vs pineapple for example

oblig

images.freshop.comView Full Size

zoom in and you will see the best slogan for a gay bar wasted on flimsy tupperware

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, not the typical pandering pride ad I've come to expect. Really general gut care anyone can use.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.