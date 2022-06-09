 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Japanese IT engineer creates creepy spider night lamp that walks you to the bathroom in the dark. The Internet gets a little freaked out about the idea   (odditycentral.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, the light IS the monster now...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better than that yo-yo light that followed you around in Dune.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just use your mobile phone's torch. Ta-da, no need for turning on house lights or for this product.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
[shut_up_and_take_my_money.jpg]
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Will that thing hold a black light?

Because a spider that traveled around and made shiat glow would be cool.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Make it like Rocky from Project Hail Mary....I'd take a Rocky
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games when my dog and cat, who already collaborate, drag this thing through the house.

They both understand that I think this is hilarious.
 
Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllyOop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AllyOop: Make it like Rocky from Project Hail Mary....I'd take a Rocky


Holy crap....I clicked the link and yes, I'd love one!  Slap some googly eyes on it...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new robotic glowing arachnid bathroom trip advisors.
/not really, a simple plug in LED works just fine
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
people get freaked out by anything even a little spider related.
by far the biggest complaint I'd see in any game I worked on way back when was if we (god forbid) had so much as an image of a spider in one.

it's a pretty primal fear, sad really because some spiders are pretty cute.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nobody is going to mention that it doesn't have 8 legs?  Because that was bugging me.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If that's the speed it's going to walk me to the bathroom, than there better be another robot behind me to clean up the puddle.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Great, the light IS the monster now...


You must be new here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Neh Jabba no botha...
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems more like a hermit crab to me.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dryad: [Fark user image 251x201]


Oh you'd just try to fark it.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Juc: people get freaked out by anything even a little spider related.
by far the biggest complaint I'd see in any game I worked on way back when was if we (god forbid) had so much as an image of a spider in one.

it's a pretty primal fear, sad really because some spiders are pretty cute.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
200 years ago, men had to go into the woods to kill their supper, spend days plowing fields to just hope their crops came in 6 months later, and had to move by firelight.

Now, men need an emotional support bathroom escort.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Juc: people get freaked out by anything even a little spider related.
by far the biggest complaint I'd see in any game I worked on way back when was if we (god forbid) had so much as an image of a spider in one.

it's a pretty primal fear, sad really because some spiders are pretty cute.

[Fark user image image 498x498]


I love jumpers! They're so cute!
 
jlt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AllyOop: Make it like Rocky from Project Hail Mary....I'd take a Rocky


Hell yes!
I'd love a Rocky.
That was a great book.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am sure this will end well

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will it clean up the mess if you start to doze off mid-piss after an evening of drinking?
 
