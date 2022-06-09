 Skip to content
"Super rare unicorn kitten" adopted a bit early for Caturday; Subby's male tortie glares at her like the Aggrieved Girlfriend from the meme
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was neutered on June 3 before being taken to his new home the following day.

Not before that photo, though.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: He was neutered on June 3 before being taken to his new home the following day.

Not before that photo, though.

Neutering and castration are actually different. Not being snarky; my male cats also had their testes intact.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would they neuter him? Male calicos/torties are sterile.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a sweet looking little monster.  Pray he never finds out who had his nads disconnected because there would be blood spilled for the Blood God.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is that different from calico or the same thing?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blondambition: Why would they neuter him? Male calicos/torties are sterile.


Policy I'd wager.  Policy is like cancer...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he's anything like the torties I've had, he's going to be a complete himbo.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

2wolves: blondambition: Why would they neuter him? Male calicos/torties are sterile.

Policy I'd wager.  Policy is like cancer...


A male calico/tortie may be sterile, but the presence of testes may impact behavior - specifically spraying. Nobody wants a housecat that can spray.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xcheopis: New Rising Sun: He was neutered on June 3 before being taken to his new home the following day.

Not before that photo, though.
Neutering and castration are actually different. Not being snarky; my male cats also had their testes intact.


Would they still try to mount a female and spray to mark? Is there a cancer risk keeping them intact, like there is for females?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xcheopis: New Rising Sun: He was neutered on June 3 before being taken to his new home the following day.

Not before that photo, though.
Neutering and castration are actually different. Not being snarky; my male cats also had their testes intact.


With cats that would be unusual.  Most pet hospitals and feline health orgs treat neuter and castration as synonyms -- they don't give cats vasectomies.  Some still have the appearance of testicles as the scrotum is left behind.  I'd be curious to know why yours were given a feline vasectomy.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Neutering and castration are actually different. Not being snarky; my male cats also had their testes intact.


Okay, but neutering a cat or dog usually implies castration (source)

blondambition: Why would they neuter him? Male calicos/torties are sterile.


Because it's not just about reproduction; it's hormone control.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Leia is impressed. This is her impressed face.

(Her sister is an orange tabby, and if you look closely around her eyes, you can see the dark tabby stripes.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HKWolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And thank you for showing us all what kitten nards look like. Unicorn kitten nards.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do they know the cat's male? Did someone ask them what gender they are?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is that different from calico or the same thing?


Similar. Calicos are patches of tricolors. Tortoiseshell calico are a brindle type, and bicolor at most.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pic in article is kitty porn.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Leia is impressed. This is her impressed face.

(Her sister is an orange tabby, and if you look closely around her eyes, you can see the dark tabby stripes.)

[Fark user image 850x655]


We're on our second tortie. The best cats in the world.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is that different from calico or the same thing?


Calico cats have white.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

madgonad: A male calico/tortie may be sterile, but the presence of testes may impact behavior - specifically spraying. Nobody wants a housecat that can spray.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Xena
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tortie thread?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

madgonad: 2wolves: blondambition: Why would they neuter him? Male calicos/torties are sterile.

Policy I'd wager.  Policy is like cancer...

A male calico/tortie may be sterile, but the presence of testes may impact behavior - specifically spraying. Nobody wants a housecat that can spray.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blondambition: RI_Red: Leia is impressed. This is her impressed face.

(Her sister is an orange tabby, and if you look closely around her eyes, you can see the dark tabby stripes.)

[Fark user image 850x655]

We're on our second tortie. The best cats in the world.


Leia's our first tortie, and she's very protective of me. I'm her main food source, which probably explains most of it, but she'll hiss at anyone who gets within 20 feet of me without her approval (obtained by letting her rub against their legs and giving her head scritches).

I'm also the only one who gets to pet her belly -- but only when there's no one else around.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: madgonad: 2wolves: blondambition: Why would they neuter him? Male calicos/torties are sterile.

Policy I'd wager.  Policy is like cancer...

A male calico/tortie may be sterile, but the presence of testes may impact behavior - specifically spraying. Nobody wants a housecat that can spray.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270]


Do....do I want to know what he is doing in that clip.....
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

18 years old and still loves playing in the grass (ignore her resting grump face)
 
