Carnival Cruise Lines gets some good press for once
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The captain of the flight said they needed to disembark, and so the five of them left the plane.

See this is why all flights need a flight attendant with a guitar.

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See how they mentioned that cruise ships are cheaper than retirement homes at the end
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: See how they mentioned that cruise ships are cheaper than retirement homes at the end


Just try and get someone to change your adult diaper on a cruise ship.
 
eagles95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All snark aside, KultureCity is a decent outfit helping kids. Friends of mine have said they have helped in the past and seem to be decent people. I'm sure this will bite me in the ass but for right now they are angels.

Although eating a Carnival buffet for a couple days is probably a form of PTSD
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: See how they mentioned that cruise ships are cheaper than retirement homes at the end


Also way cheaper than calling an ambulance every few days to load up a body. Just need a good supply of white sheets, rope and international waters.  I remember the last place my grandmother was in cost more every month than my yearly mortgage, and it's not like you get any equity out at the end.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's why they have the twist and spout water rides.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Just try and get someone to change your adult diaper on a cruise ship.


I'm sure there's some elderly swingers into that sort of thing. It's the 2020's now.

/*shudder*
 
PvtStash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: maxandgrinch: See how they mentioned that cruise ships are cheaper than retirement homes at the end

Also way cheaper than calling an ambulance every few days to load up a body. Just need a good supply of white sheets, rope and international waters.  I remember the last place my grandmother was in cost more every month than my yearly mortgage, and it's not like you get any equity out at the end.


yes late life care in murica is a business model explicitly designed to try and drain every cent from an old perns' estate begfore they can die nd pass it on to anyone ldse.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They just wanted the included buffet
 
Cashew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From all exclusive to all inclusive in three weeks
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PvtStash: begfore they can die nd pass it on to anyone ldse.


Jebus that's worse typing that me. Are you having a stroke? do you need a cruse ship to help out?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: maxandgrinch: See how they mentioned that cruise ships are cheaper than retirement homes at the end

Just try and get someone to change your adult diaper on a cruise ship.


Take me with you and I'll do it
 
SirMadness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let that be a lesson and a warning for trying to fly United.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why are airplanes not equipped with tranquilizer dart guns?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah he might freak out on the plane and try to open the door or something but he might not. Cmon let's go!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good on them.  I have an autistic nephew who is in his late 30's.  When people with that condition get upset they can get physically violent; it's not pretty.  While I understand the airline refusing to give them passage, kudos to Carnival for stepping in, even if they are a floating petri dish of disease and despair.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You gotta feel for these families. They must be sacred shiatless whats gonna happen to their kids if something happens to them (the parents).
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know artists often have quirky personalities, but this artistic kid seems a bit over the top.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you can't/won't follow the rules on a plane, you don't get to fly. That's it. Sorry, but that's it. United aren't the bad guys. You're not the bad guys. Your fellow passengers aren't the bad guys. The FAA aren't the bad guys. The situation sucks, but that's it, accept that your son's condition keeps him from traveling by air, because it is apparently traumatic for him, absolutely stressful for you/crew/passengers and its just plain dangerous.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Geez, just drive home from Aruba.

All kidding aside, good on Carnival for doing this.
 
Trucker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BZ to Carnival Cruise Lines.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I lay it all on the parents, they shouldn't have put the kid in that situation in th first place. B-bu-bu-bubut WE WANT TO GO TO ARUBA!
Well you can't, not if you're trying to travel with him. Make peace with your situation and plan accordingly.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This far in and no mention of Qantas?
 
