(CNY Central)   'Glazed and Confused' food truck stolen in upstate NY. Not alright, not alright, not alright   (cnycentral.com) divider line
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Their donuts are vastly overrated and their owner isn't entitled piece of shiat. There, I said it.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Glazed and confused" is how people leave a steam room during pride.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: "Glazed and confused" is how people leave a steam room during pride.


I don't think they're confused, they know straight away what happened.
Wait, that doesn't sound right, I'll come in again.
Then choose a better word.
 
abbarach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Been glazed and confused
For so long, it's not true
Wanted a donut, never bargained for you
Lotsa people talkin'
Few of them know
cream cheese icing was created below, yeah
You hurt and abuse
Tellin' all of your lies
Donut holes, sweet baby, lord, how they hypnotize
Sweet little baby, I don't know where you been
Gonna eat you, baby, here I come again
Every day I work so hard, bringin' home my hard-earned pay
Try to buy you, baby, but you always gone away
Don't know where you're goin'
Only know just where you've been
Sweet little baby, I want you again
Ah, ah, ah, ah
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: shut_it_down: "Glazed and confused" is how people leave a steam room during pride.

I don't think they're confused, they know straight away what happened.
Wait, that doesn't sound right, I'll come in again.
Then choose a better word.


https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-these-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1819583529
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Their donuts are vastly overrated and their owner isn't entitled piece of shiat. There, I said it.


Are they pot-infused or what?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That would be a great name for a porno - it could work for a b/g, b/g/g, g/g, m/m, m/m/g or a bukake.

Covers a lot of skin.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a lobster food truck in Chicago and their slogan is, "Your Maine source for lobster." I hope nothing ever happens to that truck.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Their donuts are vastly overrated and their owner isn't entitled piece of shiat. There, I said it.


You sure didn't.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Their donuts are vastly overrated and their owner isn't entitled piece of shiat. There, I said it.


What's it cost to DoorDash to Italy?
 
