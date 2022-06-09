 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Report: Sex helps men live longer. Granted, only about 2 minutes longer, but longer nonetheless (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
56
    More: Obvious, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, physical health, Psychology, emotional benefits, 10-year follow-up, Orgasm  
•       •       •

671 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Jun 2022 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't know. I'm married.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also kills men but ok
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm screwed.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to laugh at that scene in that one movie with Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz when I learned that trick about masturbating before going on a date. I was in my mid 30's when I saw it.

I had never thought of that before. What a great idea!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already dead, then.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew my wife was trying to kill me off..
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or it could be that some health problems that are likely to shorten your life also make you less attractive to potential sex partners.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I have to laugh at that scene in that one movie with Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz when I learned that trick about masturbating before going on a date. I was in my mid 30's when I saw it.

I had never thought of that before. What a great idea!


You're out of hair gel?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sex has some downsides
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known this for 20 years.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two whole minutes? Calm the fark down there Mr Porn Star.  Who even has time for that much?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"C'mon baby, you want me to die?"
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: So sex has some downsides


Only if she's doing it right.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.


An orgasm and sex are incredibly different chemical experiences.
 
yms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby's mom.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It still counts if it's just you, your right hand and some romantic lighting... right?
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I didn't want to get old anyway.
 
darkone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.


I don't doubt you, but I gotta ask do you have a reference on that statement?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At the 10-year follow-up, it was found that the mortality risk was 50% lower among men who had frequent orgasms (defined in the study as two or more per week) than among men who had orgasms less than once a month.

Less than once a month? Someone needs to be introduced to internet porn.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The world doesn't want me immortal

...he says to justify things
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, in order to live an extra calendar year, you'd have to had sex with twice as many women as Wilt Chamberlain alleged to have done.
 
Slypork
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nquadroa: I always knew my wife was trying to kill me off..


Yeah, but she's gonna help me live forever.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: I have to laugh at that scene in that one movie with Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz when I learned that trick about masturbating before going on a date. I was in my mid 30's when I saw it.

I had never thought of that before. What a great idea!


I had that one figured out by 16, and I'm a chick.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.


"Sexual activity, with a partner or through masturbation, can provide important psychological and emotional benefits."

It's right in the article.
Not having a partner is not a deal killer.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.

"Sexual activity, with a partner or through masturbation, can provide important psychological and emotional benefits."

It's right in the article.
Not having a partner is not a deal killer.


Also answers my question. Miss Michigan and I will live happily ever after.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Or it could be that some health problems that are likely to shorten your life also make you less attractive to potential sex partners.


I have a number of old lady friends who are getting zero, zippo, nil, nada, zilch, zed because their husbands can't and don't bother to help their wives out.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.


It's been working out for me so far...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Sexual activity, with a partner ***or through masturbation***, can provide important psychological and emotional benefits."

It's right in the article.
Not having a partner is not a deal killer.


image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I had that one figured out by 16, and I'm a chick.


I was a late bloomer. I didn't have a serious GF until I was 17 at the time. She was way more "experienced" then I was and she taught me enough so that I didn't disappoint her.

I didn't know about "lasting" or anything of the sort until I was in my late 20's with my fiancé.

But it was my second wife who I saw the film with and she agreed. "Stek honey, you should try that"

and so it was...

LOL
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

funzyr: I wouldn't know. I'm married.


Marriage makes you feel like you're living many years longer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darkone: Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.

I don't doubt you, but I gotta ask do you have a reference on that statement?


The article itself?

"Sexual activity, with a partner or through masturbation, can provide important psychological and emotional benefits."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.

An orgasm and sex are incredibly different chemical experiences.


Is that the "science" they told you to get you to sign up for No Wank November?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know about wanting to live longer. But I sure as shiat want to die fu*king.
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: But I sure as shiat want to die fu*king.


Uhm not while, that would leave PSTD on the person having sex with,

I want to go right after my orgasm.  I'll even take the wet spot. Doesn't matter, I'll be dead and won't know.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heteronormativity from a UK tabloid.

Shocking.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.

"Sexual activity, with a partner or through masturbation, can provide important psychological and emotional benefits."

It's right in the article.
Not having a partner is not a deal killer.


Better out than in, I always say.  -Shrek

Granted, he was talking about gas, but I feel it also applies to semen.
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
La petite mort.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: At the 10-year follow-up, it was found that the mortality risk was 50% lower among men who had frequent orgasms (defined in the study as two or more per week) than among men who had orgasms less than once a month.

Less than once a month? Someone needs to be introduced to internet porn.


Damn. Two or more per *WEEK*? I must be really throwing the curve, then...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: It still counts if it's just you, your right hand and some romantic lighting... right?


Did you pick that Fark handle after you were hired on at the morgue? Romantic lighting? They're dead, remember
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

atomic-age: steklo: I have to laugh at that scene in that one movie with Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz when I learned that trick about masturbating before going on a date. I was in my mid 30's when I saw it.

I had never thought of that before. What a great idea!

I had that one figured out by 16, and I'm a chick.


Bravo, salute, 🍷
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To my beautiful wife Morgan Fairchild, thank you honey for all the sex.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: atomic-age: steklo: I have to laugh at that scene in that one movie with Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz when I learned that trick about masturbating before going on a date. I was in my mid 30's when I saw it.

I had never thought of that before. What a great idea!

I had that one figured out by 16, and I'm a chick.

Bravo, salute, 🍷


I remember this well.

My first GF, I was 17 and she bet me that she could make me orgasm in under 5 minutes without using her lady bits.

Now, I was very inexperienced and had no clue what she was even going on about so against my better judgement, I placed the bet with her.

Man, did I lose. But happily.

She later explained that she had been having sex since the age of 14 and "learned some things along the way"

True story, I wound up marrying her as my second wife and after our divorce she went on to become a sex therapist/life coach for troubled women.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

atomic-age: winedrinkingman: Or it could be that some health problems that are likely to shorten your life also make you less attractive to potential sex partners.

I have a number of old lady friends who are getting zero, zippo, nil, nada, zilch, zed because their husbands can't and don't bother to help their wives out.


While that can definitely lead to relationship problems, you'd think if these woman genuinely desired sex then once in a while they'd want to do it for their own selfish reasons, i.e. orgasms feel good. But instead they view sex as a "reward" for their husband, a reward he doesn't deserve. There's so much b.s. surrounding this act of primates mashing their genitals together because it feels good.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does masturbation count?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Rapmaster2000: Staying attractive enough so that someone wants to have sex with you makes you live longer.  It's not the sex.  If that were the case, you could masturbate your way to immortality.

An orgasm and sex are incredibly different chemical experiences.


I'm 643.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With other people ?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: funzyr: I wouldn't know. I'm married.

Marriage makes you feel like you're living many years longer.


Children complete that by turning your eternity into one filled with fire and sadness.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

funzyr: I wouldn't know. I'm married.


I'm married and Mrs. Hippopotamus and I have sex every day...

PICTURE IT!
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.