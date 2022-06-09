 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   911, please state the nature of the emergency because due to high gas prices we're not driving over for minor things   (wxyz.com) divider line
    Fail, United States, Coroner, Michigan, Sheriff, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Isabella County, Michigan, Fuel costs, Sheriff Michael Main  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically if the level of chaos is below a certain point, we can basically do whatever the hell we want and the cops won't show up to stop us?
Innnnnteresting....🤔🤪
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let me guess.... it was cutting into their overtime budget?
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How convenient.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Let me guess.... it was cutting into their overtime budget?


nope, just a new way to be lazy and the low key things rarely allow them an excuse to shoot or berate people so that's no fun.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unless you're calling about a blah person, then give us five minutes to warm up the tank.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's just as well, since one of the easiest ways to make a bad situation worse is for the police to show up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"My shed is being broken into. I see the guy out there right now."
"Yeah, we don't have anyone to help. Call us back in a few hours and tell us what he took."

"Hey, there's a black guy out on the sidewalk. In think he might be smoking weed."
"All cars, let's roll! "
 
sunderland56
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet they still buy all the bullets they want.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So $40 more gas cost in the tank a week is enough to prevent the cops from showing up?   How much does the cop him/herself cost?  $200/hour?

Sounds like one layoff would put the department back in the black... and apparently there are plenty of 911 emergencies that didn't really need a cop, so they are obviously over staffed.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How about local PD stop sending 6 cruisers to every incident?    I see this every time in the SF Bay Area.   If there is any incident, eventually there are 6 or more cruisers at the scene.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MythDragon:

"Hey, there's a black guy out on the sidewalk. In think he might be smoking weed."
"All cars, let's roll! "

Fixed the typo.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
please state the nature of the emergency

The EMH from Voyager is now staffing 911 lines?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

King Something: It's just as well, since one of the easiest ways to make a bad situation worse is for the police to show up.


Exactly.

They should be the last resort for anyone to call.
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "My shed is being broken into. I see the guy out there right now."
"Yeah, we don't have anyone to help. Call us back in a few hours and tell us what he took."

"Hey, there's a black guy out on the sidewalk. In think he might be smoking weed."
"All cars, let's roll! "


Well, in TX, you could just shoot the guy messing with your shed.  Cuts response times. Michigan, it might be a problem, especially if you hit them in the back.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dbaggins: How about local PD stop sending 6 cruisers to every incident?    I see this every time in the SF Bay Area.   If there is any incident, eventually there are 6 or more cruisers at the scene.


That's boredom. They happen to be in the area with nothing to do, so they show up as "back up" to kill some time.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dbaggins: How about local PD stop sending 6 cruisers to every incident?    I see this every time in the SF Bay Area.   If there is any incident, eventually there are 6 or more cruisers at the scene.

That's boredom. They happen to be in the area with nothing to do, so they show up as "back up" to kill some time.



You mean pad their overtime pay?    while all their cars are idling away?
 
eagles95
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dbaggins: How about local PD stop sending 6 cruisers to every incident?    I see this every time in the SF Bay Area.   If there is any incident, eventually there are 6 or more cruisers at the scene.


There was a homeless guy by the Wawa near me yesterday around 730am. 4 cops cars were there and an ambulance. Apparently he was od'ing and they had to Narcan him. I don't know why it took that many to watch the emt do it? A slight waste of resources.
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This whole things has a Let's Go Brandon vibe to it.
 
