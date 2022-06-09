 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Peter Murphy, The Tubes, Sinéad O'Connor, Buzzcocks, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #354. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings, all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have arrived
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Dead Pony single happened
Zero
Youtube OgC5G7uE1Xg
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: New Dead Pony single happened
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OgC5G7uE1Xg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Good rockin' tune to kick my arse into gear this morn...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone interested, Heaven 17 are playing their first ever North American tour later this year.

Also, 35,000 Watts reached their goal for the college radio film
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuts you up
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Peter Murphy!  I only got to see him once, on "Holy Smoke" tour, at the sadly demolished "The Boathouse" venue in Norfolk VA (it is probably a condo development or parking lot now.)  small venue, maybe 2,000 at most.

during "Our Secret Garden", this slow, slinky, moody, sparse number, basically drums and arpeggiated guitar, during a quiet part, someone shouts, "PETER MURPHYYYYYYY!" or some such.  A visibly annoyed Murphy grimaced and soldiered on.  Another jerk shouts something out.

Peter stops the band.  "Listen, people, this is a quiet number.  Please stop interrupting the mood.  Please."  Counts the band in.

Naturally, The Law Of Assholestm kicked in.  more people start shouting stuff.  Peter just grinds through.

"oh please, come with me SHUT UP!!!!
"let's drink honey in the park YOU farkING WANKERS!"
"ohhhhh pleeeeeaaaase I SAID STOP IT, oh please, come wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiith meeeee STOP IT!!!!"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Love Peter Murphy!  I only got to see him once, on "Holy Smoke" tour, at the sadly demolished "The Boathouse" venue in Norfolk VA (it is probably a condo development or parking lot now.)  small venue, maybe 2,000 at most.

during "Our Secret Garden", this slow, slinky, moody, sparse number, basically drums and arpeggiated guitar, during a quiet part, someone shouts, "PETER MURPHYYYYYYY!" or some such.  A visibly annoyed Murphy grimaced and soldiered on.  Another jerk shouts something out.

Peter stops the band.  "Listen, people, this is a quiet number.  Please stop interrupting the mood.  Please."  Counts the band in.

Naturally, The Law Of Assholestm kicked in.  more people start shouting stuff.  Peter just grinds through.

"oh please, come with me SHUT UP!!!!
"let's drink honey in the park YOU farkING WANKERS!"
"ohhhhh pleeeeeaaaase I SAID STOP IT, oh please, come wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiith meeeee STOP IT!!!!"


He had a massive flounce last night in Athens. Sound problems all night & literally midway through Ziggy he said, "Goodnight", chucked the mic on the floor & walked off shouting at the sound guy leaving the other three to finish without him
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the intro song!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pista: rickythepenguin: Love Peter Murphy!  I only got to see him once, on "Holy Smoke" tour, at the sadly demolished "The Boathouse" venue in Norfolk VA (it is probably a condo development or parking lot now.)  small venue, maybe 2,000 at most.

during "Our Secret Garden", this slow, slinky, moody, sparse number, basically drums and arpeggiated guitar, during a quiet part, someone shouts, "PETER MURPHYYYYYYY!" or some such.  A visibly annoyed Murphy grimaced and soldiered on.  Another jerk shouts something out.

Peter stops the band.  "Listen, people, this is a quiet number.  Please stop interrupting the mood.  Please."  Counts the band in.

Naturally, The Law Of Assholestm kicked in.  more people start shouting stuff.  Peter just grinds through.

"oh please, come with me SHUT UP!!!!
"let's drink honey in the park YOU farkING WANKERS!"
"ohhhhh pleeeeeaaaase I SAID STOP IT, oh please, come wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiith meeeee STOP IT!!!!"

He had a massive flounce last night in Athens. Sound problems all night & literally midway through Ziggy he said, "Goodnight", chucked the mic on the floor & walked off shouting at the sound guy leaving the other three to finish without him


Yikes! Did Daniel take up the vocals? In some ways that would make for a very memorable experience...

/thank goodness Cruel World set went off without a hitch
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never heard this long version before. Very nice!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: rickythepenguin: Love Peter Murphy!  I only got to see him once, on "Holy Smoke" tour, at the sadly demolished "The Boathouse" venue in Norfolk VA (it is probably a condo development or parking lot now.)  small venue, maybe 2,000 at most.

during "Our Secret Garden", this slow, slinky, moody, sparse number, basically drums and arpeggiated guitar, during a quiet part, someone shouts, "PETER MURPHYYYYYYY!" or some such.  A visibly annoyed Murphy grimaced and soldiered on.  Another jerk shouts something out.

Peter stops the band.  "Listen, people, this is a quiet number.  Please stop interrupting the mood.  Please."  Counts the band in.

Naturally, The Law Of Assholestm kicked in.  more people start shouting stuff.  Peter just grinds through.

"oh please, come with me SHUT UP!!!!
"let's drink honey in the park YOU farkING WANKERS!"
"ohhhhh pleeeeeaaaase I SAID STOP IT, oh please, come wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiith meeeee STOP IT!!!!"

He had a massive flounce last night in Athens. Sound problems all night & literally midway through Ziggy he said, "Goodnight", chucked the mic on the floor & walked off shouting at the sound guy leaving the other three to finish without him

Yikes! Did Daniel take up the vocals? In some ways that would make for a very memorable experience...

/thank goodness Cruel World set went off without a hitch


Not sure. There's a video on YT. I stopped watching as soon as he stormed off.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good evening everybody!

I'm here with my ears, all the rest of me will be here very soon.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This block is sensational
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if Elephant Talk will be next...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am here, just being slow this morning
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even Shonen Knife is in a mood today.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's see if this intern has actually heard of any of the bands she's about to play...
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why aren't they in the bathroom?
What are you supposed to do while you poop ?????
Wake up, KUCI !
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hello Phoebe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"My entire life" so less than a half of mine. I'm a winner then.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I'm wondering if Elephant Talk will be next...


Is her name Nellie?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Phroebe Music
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This song is a farking classic
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?


Not Muzak
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?


"Will Elephant Talk be next?"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nesher: Phroebe Music


I actually kinda like that lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nesher: Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?

"Will Elephant Talk be next?"


LOLOLOLOLOL
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trevor!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?


Show slogan/ tagline:
"I'm here with my ears, all the rest of me will be here very soon."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a note for today.
It IS my mom's signature, I swear.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I have a note for today.
It IS my mom's signature, I swear.


Okay, Epstein.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?


Go Back To Bed
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?


Ambient for students studying at 6 a.m.? The only thing that comes to mind is Sunday Morning Buckling Down, but who knows how many Cash/Kristofferson fans will be listening.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This cover is bonkers good
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello Phoebe
[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


coloradoboulevard.netView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?

Ambient for students studying at 6 a.m.? The only thing that comes to mind is Sunday Morning Buckling Down, but who knows how many Cash/Kristofferson fans will be listening.


I'd be one of them, as long as I didn't have to set the alarm. I even have a "One Piece at a Time" story from burning man
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?

Ambient for students studying at 6 a.m.? The only thing that comes to mind is Sunday Morning Buckling Down, but who knows how many Cash/Kristofferson fans will be listening.


Crambient
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?

Ambient for students studying at 6 a.m.? The only thing that comes to mind is Sunday Morning Buckling Down, but who knows how many Cash/Kristofferson fans will be listening.


she actually likes that.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Okay Farkers.
What should Phoebe call her ambient show?

Ambient for students studying at 6 a.m.? The only thing that comes to mind is Sunday Morning Buckling Down, but who knows how many Cash/Kristofferson fans will be listening.

Crambient


WINNER
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
don't call me sweetheart...
 
