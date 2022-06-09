 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Click." "Click click"   (bbc.com) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that the Normandy troops were pioneers in new mouse-click technology?

Click == Select
Click click == Open
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metal Bottle Cap Click Sound Trick
Youtube Uwk9EnsQweY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounded the same as a German bolt action rifle cycling, according to Cornelius Ryan.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Without it, the lines would have been stalled as the soldiers engaged in heated battles of trivia-based games in which the loser gets shot in the face.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have gone with the "Hootie Hoot", right Private Pyle?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think one of the airborne guys in The Longest Day said "quit making that damn noise, Padre."
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Click Click - I Rage I Melt
Youtube aar5qL71FZ4
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sounded the same as a German bolt action rifle cycling, according to Cornelius Ryan.


Historic mistake longest day bolt act k98 does 2 shots
Youtube sDLcKqV_WjA
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sounded the same as a German bolt action rifle cycling, according to Cornelius Ryan.


That unfortunately resulted in the first reported case of clickbait.
 
gregario
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Harry Freakstorm: Sounded the same as a German bolt action rifle cycling, according to Cornelius Ryan.

That unfortunately resulted in the first reported case of clickbait.


<groan>
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And now the cats want treats.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Should have gone with the "Hootie Hoot", right Private Pyle?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Harry Freakstorm: Sounded the same as a German bolt action rifle cycling, according to Cornelius Ryan.

[YouTube video: Historic mistake longest day bolt act k98 does 2 shots]


Saliva - Click Click Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube YfjTZLxekig
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My grandparents had this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oblig:

English Beat - click click
Youtube 8mOGY6dzVss
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nesher: Oblig:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8mOGY6dzVss]


A one-shot magazine, give it a spin.  Open your mouth slide the barrel in.  If you don't like it just don't do it again.
Finger finger, trigger trigger, click click!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
