(BBC)   British royal family finances must be in a bad way   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still like Jimmy Carr's suggestion - "cash in the attic"

Jimmy on The Royal Family | Jimmy Carr: Laughing and Joking
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who smiles that way?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity they don't just bump Chuckie out of the line of succession and have this bloke as their next monarch. It would do great things for the crown's popularity.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows selling Grit is the way to get cool stuff and even some money.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go away already...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: Pity they don't just bump Chuckie out of the line of succession and have this bloke as their next monarch. It would do great things for the crown's popularity.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla


Don't rule it out so quick.  My guess is that Chuck just says, "Nah, I'm good" when the time comes (and mom isn't around to force him to do anything) and the crown will pass right to Will.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or he was doing charity work.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh. Wake me up when they have Charles working as a sign spinner for Cheeky Chaz's Tea and Crumpet Emporium
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Look - it thinks it's people!"
 
Alebak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Paying for the holograms of the queen who is definitely still alive is expensive.

That or they need to keep buying new human suits or people will find out that they're lizard people, whichever is funnier.
 
perigee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The magazine is sold by homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt, the Big Issue says.

Way to barge in on their job asshole.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Very modern haircut.
 
anfrind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Schlubbe: Pity they don't just bump Chuckie out of the line of succession and have this bloke as their next monarch. It would do great things for the crown's popularity.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

Don't rule it out so quick.  My guess is that Chuck just says, "Nah, I'm good" when the time comes (and mom isn't around to force him to do anything) and the crown will pass right to Will.


If I understand British law correctly, if Charles abdicates, his descendants will be removed from the line of succession.  Unless, of course, Parliament changes the succession laws prior to his abdication.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Notice that Camilla is the only one with British teeth. Diana had beautiful teeth, which proves that she is the true heir apparent to the throne. Even though she's dead. That hasn't stopped Elizabeth.
 
perigee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Very modern haircut.

Very modern haircut.


img.sharetv.comView Full Size

Padraic's just grand...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Pity they don't just bump Chuckie out of the line of succession and have this bloke as their next monarch. It would do great things for the crown's popularity.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla


They can't "just bump" Charles out of the succession. The succession is determined by act of parliament and can only be changed by amending legislation. Charles could of course formally disclaim his place in line before the Queen dies or abdicate after she does, but as it stands, her will become king the instant the queen dies.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Who smiles that way?


Someone who's imprisoned in palatial grandeur and only let out to perform PR work with the unwashed masses?
(You can see his nostrils quivering from the stank)
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For a date with Linda Carter ...

I mean Kate Middleton, I would be willing to prop up the crown for an hour or two.  But not more than 4 hours or I have to go to the ER, according to the package.

Why does Kate Middleton remind me of Linda Carter and Erin Gray?
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised.

Except when they're publicized by the BBC?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anfrind: If I understand British law correctly, if Charles abdicates, his descendants will be removed from the line of succession.  Unless, of course, Parliament changes the succession laws prior to his abdication.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

Don't rule it out so quick.  My guess is that Chuck just says, "Nah, I'm good" when the time comes (and mom isn't around to force him to do anything) and the crown will pass right to Will.

If I understand British law correctly, if Charles abdicates, his descendants will be removed from the line of succession.  Unless, of course, Parliament changes the succession laws prior to his abdication.


IIRC as part of her Jubilee celebration, QEII did issue a Royal Decree that the Royal Succession, be it Prinz Chuck of the Whales or Prinz Billy of the Yorkies will be decided by Trial By Combat in Westminster Abbey, so that St George and the Anglican God Most Pompous and High might decide the rightful ruler of all Britannia
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: RobotSpider: Who smiles that way?

Someone who's imprisoned in palatial grandeur and only let out to perform PR work with the unwashed masses?
(You can see his nostrils quivering from the stank)


Notice how Camilla is the only one who doesn't have British teeth. Diana had beautiful teeth, which proves that she is the true heiress to the throne.Even if she's dead. That hasn't stopped Elizabeth
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anfrind: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Schlubbe: Pity they don't just bump Chuckie out of the line of succession and have this bloke as their next monarch. It would do great things for the crown's popularity.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

Don't rule it out so quick.  My guess is that Chuck just says, "Nah, I'm good" when the time comes (and mom isn't around to force him to do anything) and the crown will pass right to Will.

If I understand British law correctly, if Charles abdicates, his descendants will be removed from the line of succession.  Unless, of course, Parliament changes the succession laws prior to his abdication.


You don't. Succession is handled by Parliament, and they make the rules at the time they pass that bill. When James II was declared to have abdicated it wasn't passed to his son because they had made the rule that a Roman Catholic could not be sovereign, it did go to his daughter though who had been raised Protestant. When Edward the VIII abdicated, the bill passed had to explicitly state that his children would not be considered in succession, it wasn't something that was simply automatic.

Elizabeth II could abdicate right now, say because of health issues, and pass reign to Charles which would simply be an act of parliament. Nothing stops it, it's just something that's not traditional for the British royal family.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Schlubbe: Pity they don't just bump Chuckie out of the line of succession and have this bloke as their next monarch. It would do great things for the crown's popularity.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

They can't "just bump" Charles out of the succession. The succession is determined by act of parliament and can only be changed by amending legislation. Charles could of course formally disclaim his place in line before the Queen dies or abdicate after she does, but as it stands, her will become king the instant the queen dies.


I have it on good authority that watery tarts distributing cutlery is also a viable option for determining succession.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: I have it on good authority that watery tarts distributing cutlery is also a viable option for determining succession.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

They can't "just bump" Charles out of the succession. The succession is determined by act of parliament and can only be changed by amending legislation. Charles could of course formally disclaim his place in line before the Queen dies or abdicate after she does, but as it stands, her will become king the instant the queen dies.

I have it on good authority that watery tarts distributing cutlery is also a viable option for determining succession.


Image of said tart without the seashells or fish tail (supposedly):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Don't rule it out so quick.  My guess is that Chuck just says, "Nah, I'm good" when the time comes (and mom isn't around to force him to do anything) and the crown will pass right to Will.

Wonder how long they'll have to endure Charles and Camilla

Don't rule it out so quick.  My guess is that Chuck just says, "Nah, I'm good" when the time comes (and mom isn't around to force him to do anything) and the crown will pass right to Will.


The opportunity to go down in the history will be too strong for King Chuck III. Prime Ministers will visit and have to listen politely to his waffle too.

/Personally I'm (historically) with the French on the subject of monarchy
//historically added so I'm not committing treason (or is it terrorism these days?)
 
Bruscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My respect for Prince William just popped up considerably.

I never imagined that he would do something to remind me of a sibling. In the early 90's, youngest sibling, Five, and I shared an apartment in the biggest city in our state. It was common for homeless people and other economically desperate people to stake out intersections. When the light turned red, they would rush into the street, wash windows, and ask for a donation for the work. While walking to work between four and five in the morning, Five was asked for money. Five had none at the time. So, Five helped wash windows and gave the money to the usual window washers. Five washed windows and gave the money to the usual window washers at that corner for months.

Good for Prince William. Keep that generous spirit, Five.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Say what you like about the Royals, at least this one is out among the commoners. I'm sure there are some large men with guns hiding somewhere close by, but could you imagine TFG doing something like this?

Biden, yes. Obama, yes. but not TFG or McConnell or pretty much any of the R's.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm surprised newspapers aren't all online. This one still has a Prints edition.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I'm surprised newspapers aren't all online. This one still has a Prints edition.


Get your eyes checked. Pretty sure it a "Pints Edition", it is England after all
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jamspoon: The opportunity to go down in the history will be too strong for King Chuck III. Prime Ministers will visit and have to listen politely to his waffle too.

/Personally I'm (historically) with the French on the subject of monarchy
//historically added so I'm not committing treason (or is it terrorism these days?)


If he's smart he goes by George VII, the first two Charles' weren't exactly people you want to emulate.  And the British monarchs figured out after George IV that they needed to get their crap together or else they would have a similar fate.  If they could survive 1848 and 1917 and 1938 this shouldn't be too horrifying for them.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldfarthenry: RobotSpider: Who smiles that way?

Someone who's imprisoned in palatial grandeur and only let out to perform PR work with the unwashed masses?
(You can see his nostrils quivering from the stank)


Yeah, it doesn't smell like fresh paint.
 
