 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Taxi picks up some unexpected passengers who render it unusable for the next month   (nltimes.nl) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Gull, pair of seagulls, American films, Egg, Windscreen wiper, Black-and-white films, The Egg  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 10:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.


Seriously.
Come to something like Padre Island or Corpus Christi. There are plenty to choose from...

.. and they'll literally grab meat that's cooking directly off the grill
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How long was the taxi parked? It's not like they build a nest and lay an egg in a few hours .
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.


Seagulls are protected here in the States too.  Migratory Bird Act 1918.  Special exemptions have been made through Dept. of Agriculture to kill the protected gulls when they "threaten public health and safety".
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Munden: NeoCortex42: Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.

Seagulls are protected here in the States too.  Migratory Bird Act 1918.  Special exemptions have been made through Dept. of Agriculture to kill the protected gulls when they "threaten public health and safety".


As someone who has attempted to eat food in proximity to the beach, that exemption might as well be in effect 100% of the time.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: NeoCortex42: Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.

Seriously.
Come to something like Padre Island or Corpus Christi. There are plenty to choose from...

.. and they'll literally grab meat that's cooking directly off the grill


I visited Kalispell MT once.  They had a seagull problem.

Montana.
Seagulls.

Wtf
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Munden: NeoCortex42: Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.

Seagulls are protected here in the States too.  Migratory Bird Act 1918.  Special exemptions have been made through Dept. of Agriculture to kill the protected gulls when they "threaten public health and safety".


That law needs a update, since most seagulls and Canadian geese don't even migrate anymore.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We were at Busch Gardens in Tampa and got sandwiches. One of those flying cocks bombed my mom's tray, throwing everything to the ground, which the rest swarmed to eat immediately. They had a coordinated swoop and gobble pattern that should have led to putting a net over the area, but nooooo, that would be an admission they had made a shooting venue for the pests.
 
imbrial [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hmm, seems like it fell victim to a mine ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Munden: NeoCortex42: Why are flying rats protected?  Are they running low over there?  I can pack up some from the States and mail them over if they want. Maybe I'll even put air holes in the box.

Seagulls are protected here in the States too.  Migratory Bird Act 1918.  Special exemptions have been made through Dept. of Agriculture to kill the protected gulls when they "threaten public health and safety".

As someone who has attempted to eat food in proximity to the beach, that exemption might as well be in effect 100% of the time.


You are in no danger if you submit to their demands.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next time casually move the nest and go on with your day rather than taking pictures and video and sharing it with the world.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing I live in the SF east Bay Area. We only have baygulls here.

\ good with cream cheese
\\ try the lox
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I almost hit a seagull at a Walmart in the middle of Pennsylvania. Made me question why they call themselves seagulls.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Left Leg: Good thing I live in the SF east Bay Area. We only have baygulls here.

\ good with cream cheese
\\ try the lox



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.