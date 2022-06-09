 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russia's Ministry of Truth is locking people up, most likely for being truthful   (apnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Russia, Russian authorities, Russian language, Soviet Union, late February, Ukraine, detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., Criminal law  
678 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 11:50 AM (43 minutes ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
MinTru is ALWAYS right, Citizen.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Ministry of Truth" sounds like a thrash metal band, and "Locking People Up" sounds like a single from them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rough time to be a Russian Dixie Chicks cover band.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Scary" tag? This has been what orcland has been for 500 years now. They just tricked the world into thinking they changed for a couple decades.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you shoot the messanger, you just get less mail.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If you shoot the messanger, you just get less mail.


Russia's goal is to stop the mail.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thankfully our Ministry of Truth is out for now!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Been doing this since 2012 and before with breaks between elected leaders. Nothing new just more of a flood than a trickle now.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the bright side, Siberia's climate is becoming more temperate.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like they passed a "Don't Say Invasion" & anti-Critical of Russia Theories bill or two.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well at least we don't have to worry about the Russians fixing any of their problems with the military.
Can't fix a problem if you won't  admit it exists.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia's anti-war activists are setting the bar. The next time my own government seeks to preemptively invade another nation, I will have to ask myself 'If I am not willing to go to jail to stop this war, do I really support peace or am I merely trying to be hip or get attention?'
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soon, we will be able to enjoy the freedom to be jailed for telling the truth when the GOP take over all branches of govt in 2025.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: On the bright side, Siberia's climate is becoming more temperate.


the giant methane bomb will be a hoot  :-D

/oh great fsm: i plead you to release me from this mortal coil before summers are 120°F
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Soon, we will be able to enjoy the freedom to be jailed for telling the truth when the GOP take over all branches of govt in 2025.


The entertainment industry has spent BILLIONS trying to stop illegal file trading. Encryption. DRM. Asinine laws. Aggressively prosecuting file traders, ISPs, actors, random people walking by the building...and despite decades of effort and billions of dollars spent, file trading is still going strong.
So why do you think that the GOP, who can barely understand or use email, will do any better at stopping the transfer of data when smart people who've already tried everything failed at the same task?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are you sure the name isn't Ministry of Truthiness?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Thankfully our Ministry of Truth is out for now!


Nope, Fox News is still on my channel lineup.
 
