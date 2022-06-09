 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Compelling video evidence to support the case that Virginia drivers are, in fact, the worst in the nation   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Freeway, Interstate Highway System, Lane, Former reporter Dave Statter, Road, middle of the busy road, Motorway, Autobahn  
•       •       •

849 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 8:50 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand. Otherwise:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MA drivers accept the challenge.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.


MD drivers accepted the challenge, met it in arena combat, beat it into bloody submission, then set it, the arena, and all the spectators on fire.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some bad decisions being made there but what crackhead designed that and thought it would work ok?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Virginia just has lousy road designers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

MD drivers accepted the challenge, met it in arena combat, beat it into bloody submission, then set it, the arena, and all the spectators on fire.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

MD drivers accepted the challenge, met it in arena combat, beat it into bloody submission, then set it, the arena, and all the spectators on fire.


Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Some bad decisions being made there but what crackhead designed that and thought it would work ok?


It seems Google/Waze was actually suggesting the manoeuvre from the highway onramp just prior. Some people would sooner drive off a cliff than disobey their phone
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: I'm not saying it's right, but I understand. Otherwise:
[Fark user image 640x1138]


Is that a navigation route or the timeline to "Primer"?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You will ride to Valhalla, shiny and chrome, Ambitwistor.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've got a setup like that in downtown Birmingham, AL.  Though not quite as extreme, but there's a route where you merge from the right, have to cross five lanes and exit on a ramp on the left in about a mile.  Hairy enough in sparse traffic, but during rush hour it's like a scene from Mission Impossible.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

MD drivers accepted the challenge, met it in arena combat, beat it into bloody submission, then set it, the arena, and all the spectators on fire.


PN, Don't forget the laughing, the deranged nigh on hysterical laughing.

In the not so good old days living off of King Street, while working nights, on my days off I would throw a leg over my bike to do laps of the outer Belt around O'Dark four hrs.  Sure traffic was still there and most of it was trucks who didn't want to dick with VA or MD drivers but it was tolerable.  Good times.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.


Came here to say this, but I see you have it covered.

Also, get the f*ck out of the passing lane, OH drivers!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was expecting  something like the 91/691/15 interchange in CT where, when going from 91S to 15S, you have to deal with people merging on from 691 and moving left OUT of the lane that becomes the exit ramp for 15S.  It comes to a complete stop probably every damn day, and I've been nearly rearended several times.  Nothing like seeing people swerve into the breakdown lane or grass and stop a couple car lengths past you.

/glad to be out of the northeast
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.


Yeah, every time I'm driving in eastern Mass I just assume all other drivers have had two gallons of coffee and/or several lines of coke and are late to whatever they're going to, since that's how they all drive. Yes, please stay two millimeters off my back bumper; that's perfect! Yes, please continue driving like you're a lunatic on meth, it's just so nice.
 
moku9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Try living in TN; nearly every guardrail has at least one large dent. Oh, and never move to TN.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

MD drivers accepted the challenge, met it in arena combat, beat it into bloody submission, then set it, the arena, and all the spectators on fire.


I'm probably driving to MD next weekend.  Maybe I can show them a thing or two or three.

/if Sophie Cat takes to her new k/d diet OK.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.


MA drivers are great when you yourself are familiar with the system.  It sucks for outsiders though.  Once you're familiar with the norms and the weird intersections (93/95 exit/entrance crossover traffic, Newton supercollider, plus countless local small intersections), it flows fine.  On the highway, people that treat it like a freeforall (looking at you contractors and laborers from New Hampshire driving huge pickup trucks) stand out like a sore thumb for not going with the flow.  Although, one difference now from like 10+ years ago is population growth beyond road capacity (rush hour starts at like 230 pm some places, pre-pandemic) and farking ubers adding to traffic (people who never had a car but now uber instead of bus/subway/walk).
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess a competition for the worst is correct especially because shiatty drivers are in every state. The bell curve gets a little shifty towards the right on that chart.....
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a few miles from MD - I'd bet money the plates on those cars aren't VA
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's been there "unnoticed" for years, hasn't it?  I remember it.

There's one in NJ I recall too, where if you're headed north on The Garden State Parkway, if you start in the rightmost local lane, you have to get over, like five lanes, fairly quickly, to avoid getting dumped onto one of two other highways.

NY has tons too.  I'd get tired of listing them.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
South Florida drivers are the worst in the US bar none. I live near Atlanta and we drive like asshats and we give Florida tagged cars a lot of space. Virginia drivers are good compared to many I've seen elsewhere.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here in MN, there's the famous 'Minnesota Box-In' which is when you get stuck behind a car in the right lane and there's also a car in the left lane going the exact same speed, so you can't move past them.

The whole driving slow in the left lane thing is also quite famously a Minnesotan habit, and it's farking infuriating for the 90% of us who want to use freeways like normal human beings. Hopefully these old folks will be... not driving soon.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

Came here to say this, but I see you have it covered.

Also, get the f*ck out of the passing lane, OH drivers!


no.
i learned to drive in Ohio and 20yrs later it's still very hard to remember not to lurk in the fast passing lane.  (but i don't hwy much, relax)
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: That's been there "unnoticed" for years, hasn't it?  I remember it.

There's one in NJ I recall too, where if you're headed north on The Garden State Parkway, if you start in the rightmost local lane, you have to get over, like five lanes, fairly quickly, to avoid getting dumped onto one of two other highways.

NY has tons too.  I'd get tired of listing them.


Yeah, those kind of interchanges are all over the northeast.

My favorite are the New York parkways that have a 40-mph speed change over a  total of 5 feet worth of exit or entrance ramp

Also the places where you can make right turns onto and off of the parkway from residential roads
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: HotWingConspiracy: Some bad decisions being made there but what crackhead designed that and thought it would work ok?

It seems Google/Waze was actually suggesting the manoeuvre from the highway onramp just prior. Some people would sooner drive off a cliff than disobey their phone


This is exactly right. If you enter 395 from Boundary Channel Drive you have 350' to get across four lanes of traffic. I assume every every city has a few of these poorly designed sections of highway.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The drivers are just playing the shiatty cards that the highway engineers dealt them.

/Hope this guy gets video of the first oversized SUV that plows through the barrels to make the exit
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

Came here to say this, but I see you have it covered.

Also, get the f*ck out of the passing lane, OH drivers!


I found MA driving to be organized chaos. You usually could tell what insane or aggressive thing was about to happen.

Ohio driving is stupid aggressive. Like blocking someone from entering a highway just to be an asshole and hanging out in the left lane either out of carelessness or a weird sense of moral authority that they should pace traffic.

Phoenix is the most annoying traffic to me. Weird mix of roided up oversized pickup drivers and rich kid sports cars.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Pocket Ninja: wooden_badger: MA drivers accept the challenge.

MD drivers accepted the challenge, met it in arena combat, beat it into bloody submission, then set it, the arena, and all the spectators on fire.

Indeed.

[Fark user image 833x1500]


As a Richmond, VA resident who occasionally travels to DC and Baltimore, this cartoon absolutely checks out.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Old Lower Deck of I-93/US-1 watches the intersection: "Most impressive."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
None of those assholes should have a driver's license. They look like Russian drivers FFS.

Let's face it:  There is a percentage of people in this country who just don't have what it takes to safely pilot an automobile. YouTube is full of examples/proof.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd comment about RI drivers but I died on my commute in this morning being cut off by a guy driving with 2 flat tires who cut off 3 lanes of traffic to get to his exit, then realize it was not the right exit and cut back across 3 lanes of traffic to get back in the passing lane.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.