 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   If we banned silicone breast plants in the 90s because they were making so many women sick, why are women using them again now? Slate asks the question   (slate.com) divider line
80
    More: Stupid, Breast implant, breast cancer, implant surgery, desperate patients, silicone gel breast implants, breast implants, Robyn Towt, experiences of such patients  
•       •       •

1361 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they're no longer banned?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because the evidence that they cause systemic illness is slim and unconfirmed
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we learned to make them better and there's a lot of money in it?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't like breast plants?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because despite the lawsuits the industry still made shiatloads of money.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because big boobies?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Who doesn't like breast plants?


That's the new gymnastics position for the Olympics.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just collectively shrugged off 1 million deaths from coronavirus as we continue to allow our living and breathing spaces to deteriorate. Clearly we're not terribly invested in people's well-being.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which plants make the silicone breasts, subby?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we foolishly forgot the wisdom of Sir Mix-A-Lot?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, do not like bolt on. They Don't feel right.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not doing a GIS for breast plants. Well, not a work anyway.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess they'd work as silicone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are more customizable.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go with friends that more than likely thought they were well meaning, but holy fark were they the biggest assholes

FTFA" But when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy at 44, friends and doctors told her she needed to "look like a woman" and feel "whole" again. Implants would help put her "back together." "
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I am not doing a GIS for breast plants. Well, not a work anyway.


Ok. I'll do it for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because concerns about not getting them fell flat?

Just kidding, I'm pretty strongly against implants.  I mean for reconstruction purposes after breast cancer, maybe, but otherwise?  No.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because America is a country by and for the sociopaths.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the doctor didn't see a connection to the implants

farking moron
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I'm burying them too deep or too far apart but I haven't gotten a single breast plant to sprout.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where'd the boobies tag go? Implanted with the stupid tag, that's where.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silicon implants don't "break" and spill out into the body.  It's a solid piece exposed to the body whether it be intact or not.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if they don't use them, all us guys will use them for testicle implants.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big Breast, it makes no difference. The reason is always money.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Who doesn't like breast plants?


The child laborers working 18 hours a day at them?

Horticulturists who don't want to spend Victoria's Secret prices on pots/containers?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: blah blah blah blah


I expected better of you

s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The  billboards in wealthy beach towns promising that he will stay if you get the boobs, ass and face done?  Women are ridiculous.
 
the_celt [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTIUWOP

I miss old Fark...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Because if they don't use them, all us guys will use them for testicle implants.


Some already do
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Women are ridiculous.


Username ironically checks out?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgeons have been augmenting breasts since at least the late 19th century, often with disastrous results. The early days involved implants made from ivory, wood chips, and even balled-up plastic tape.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slate just needs to STFU. They're literally like an online version of Susan Collins.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it was because they look terrible and everyone got bored with tits in the 90s. The kids are all in to ass eating now.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The kids are all in to ass eating now.


Well according to my favorite porn site, it's all step siblings and step parent borderline incest now.
 
Packaged_Candy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suddenly have the urge to take up gardening
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q) What's the second use for CRISPR, after penis enlargment?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I figured it was because they look terrible and everyone got bored with tits in the 90s. The kids are all in to ass eating now.


Boobs are just a chest-butt and all us youngins are into authenticity.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: HotWingConspiracy: The kids are all in to ass eating now.

Well according to my favorite porn site, it's all step siblings and step parent borderline incest now.


Hasn't it been like that for years now? How have perverts not moved on to something new?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: because concerns about not getting them fell flat?

Just kidding, I'm pretty strongly against implants.  I mean for reconstruction purposes after breast cancer, maybe, but otherwise?  No.


I personally think they look silly (much like tattoos, stretched earlobes and Dodge Chargers) but I also think people should be able to get it done if they want.

Obviously for some it's an issue of insecurity but you also see women with huge, obviously fake breasts that are bigger than anything else for miles. They like the attention I guess.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Q) What's the second use for CRISPR, after penis enlargment?


Keeping the lettuce fresh
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: HotWingConspiracy: The kids are all in to ass eating now.

Well according to my favorite porn site, it's all step siblings and step parent borderline incest now.


Listen, if your step sister gets her head stuck in the dryer, you have little choice but to eat her ass.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size

"Silicone parts are made for toys."
 
cefm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, since back in the day, they were always profitable.
sportbikes.netView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i-club.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Listen, if your step sister gets her head stuck in the dryer, you have little choice but to eat her ass


It will never be on my menu.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Who doesn't like breast plants?



I don't.

Frequently the either look or feel fake (or both). Often the surgery leaves scars.

Don't get me wrong, women should be free to get them or not. I'm just talking about my personal preference.

I'd take small naturals over large fakes.

YMMV
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Technically, people with implants are cyborgs.


gameshowhost: Because if they don't use them, all us guys will use them for testicle implants.


That's what the ladies are all yearning for is it? Giant testicles?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I figured it was because they look terrible and everyone got bored with tits in the 90s. The kids are all in to ass eating now.


I really doubt that the number of implants decreased after silicone was banned, they just shifted to saline.  The problem with saline is that while it is safer, it looks and feels even faker than silicone.
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.