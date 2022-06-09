 Skip to content
(Slate)   New Indian blockbuster on Netflix has fans raving, but they don't actually understand what any of it means. So, sort of like South Park fans?   (slate.com) divider line
294 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 12:20 PM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Casino or Call Center?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, if this is an Indian move, where are the cowboys?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: Casino or Call Center?


Is that the new feather or dot?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's the one who likes all the Hindi movies
But he don't know what it means
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was thinking about watching it but the article isn't specific whether or not there are boobies. If I'm going to spend three hours, I really do expect some boobs
 
Wessoman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: He's the one who likes all the Hindi movies
But he don't know what it means


We can add some more,
Hollywood is a bore.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: He's the one who likes all the Hindi movies
But he don't know what it means


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is the movie's protagonist the brave Officer Steve Marks of the Socials Securities Department who uses his skills to root out people who are in very big troubles and have had their socials frozen because the FBI and the Sheriff's Office have found a car registered to you on the Texas border with 100 pounds of cocaine it it and if you just assert that it isn't yours and pay back taxes with iTunes gift cards Officer Marks will call off the warrant for your impeachment?

Because based on most of the phone conversations I've had with Indian folks this happens a lot.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Take Your Poo to the Loo" is the best Indian movie of all time. OF ALL TIME!

UNICEF India Poo Awareness Video
Youtube uI5WRxknOqA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember when South Park first came out. My family was visiting a friends house and they had kids younger than my brothers and myself. They were watching South Park and their parents thought nothing of it since it was animated therefore it was for kids, right? At dinner the kids were repeating a part about eating a box or licking the carpet trying to become lesbians, but they had no idea what any of it meant. It was farking priceless to see the faces of their parents as they realized what the show was about. I just went and looked it up and that was the eleventh episode, so they'd seen quite a bit of the show before their parents caught on.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Mugato: Casino or Call Center?

Is that the new feather or dot?


No, I just made it up. But I think it's funnier.

So anyway, this is a four hour lavish musical?
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
sociologist and author Nancy Wang Yuen calls it "three hours of anti-colonial AWESOMNESS"

Yay! American surf culture has influenced socialist's minds around the globe and showed them there is no better word than "AWESOMENESS"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

InfoFreako: He's the one who likes all the Hindi movies
But he don't know what it means


Which reminds me: a couple of weeks ago, on my commuter train, I saw a couple of Buddhist monks, and one of them was holding a Nirvana tote bag. As in, Nirvana the band, with that drunken smiley face logo, not Nirvana the Eastern religious concept. Dude has a sense of humor, apparently.
 
