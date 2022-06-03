 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 106 of WW3: Severodonetsk now mostly controlled by Russia, say local officials. Zelensky says fate of Donbas region hinges on Severodonetsk. Russia refuses to accept responsibility for grain blockade. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a couple days, a friend will be returning to her office in Kharkiv for the first time in 3 months.

There was an office cat. The office was too close to the fighting for the cat to be evacuated.

While we hope for the best, little cat may have become ghost cat, and I'm on standby for emotional support.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

No memes today, but I've heard various reports of more things on fire in Mordor. Seems the citizens are becoming quite upset. Or perhaps it's unhappy oligarchs pulling the strings. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what happens this month.

Mordor seems to be at war, both without and within.

/🇺🇦
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a blog post by a statistician who believes the orc casualty figures dont add up as UA reports them. Honestly he makes a good case, if you take the 4:1 wounded/kill ratio that is being reported by the Donetsk guys.

the tl;dr is basically: if there are indeed 30k dead orcs, that would mean there were another 120k wounded orcs, which is basically their whole army, and that doesnt add up given we've not seen evidence of massive reinforcements. He believes the numbers are overstated by a factor of 2 to 4.

His daily synopsis of the fighting is also as good as understandingwar.org 's is, IMO. Anyway i think this guy's added to the list of daily must reads.

Another fun read for the morning: an interview with one of the pilots who did the Azovstal resupply helicopter runs.

Good morning farkers. Keep calm and kill the orcs.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck once again Ukraine...may you outlast the fascists by an eternity and a day.
/bookmark
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kaboom.


The moment of the most powerful recent arrival in the Novyi Buh. pic.twitter.com/Ykul84SMPw
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 9, 2022
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Here's a blog post by a statistician who believes the orc casualty figures dont add up as UA reports them. Honestly he makes a good case, if you take the 4:1 wounded/kill ratio that is being reported by the Donetsk guys.

the tl;dr is basically: if there are indeed 30k dead orcs, that would mean there were another 120k wounded orcs, which is basically their whole army, and that doesnt add up given we've not seen evidence of massive reinforcements. He believes the numbers are overstated by a factor of 2 to 4.

His daily synopsis of the fighting is also as good as understandingwar.org 's is, IMO. Anyway i think this guy's added to the list of daily must reads.

Another fun read for the morning: an interview with one of the pilots who did the Azovstal resupply helicopter runs.

Good morning farkers. Keep calm and kill the orcs.


I tend to agree with this. The "flavor" of those daily numbers suggests that they are currently undercounting, in order to "catch up", so to speak, with the real numbers.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Here's a blog post by a statistician who believes the orc casualty figures dont add up as UA reports them. Honestly he makes a good case, if you take the 4:1 wounded/kill ratio that is being reported by the Donetsk guys.

the tl;dr is basically: if there are indeed 30k dead orcs, that would mean there were another 120k wounded orcs, which is basically their whole army, and that doesnt add up given we've not seen evidence of massive reinforcements. He believes the numbers are overstated by a factor of 2 to 4.


Its the wounded/killed ratio that is really in question here.

We've seen the extreme dedication that Russia took to prepare for this war and to provide the best possible supplies and equipment to their men.  Spoiled rations, no rations, no updated warm weather uniforms, no water, 60+yr old rifles, tanks that barely run, med kits that look like they are from the 1800s, the list goes on.  Only the best!

The 4:1 ratio assumes that the army in question gives a flying fark about the wounded, and doesn't just let them bleed out.  Treating wounded men requires a shiatton of equipment, people, and logistics to be in place... and we've all seen how well Russia seems to be handling its logistics.  You'd need either a boatload of MASH units to treat all the injured, or fast mass transport back more permanent facilities.  I'm not sure we've seen evidence of either of those.  Without those, the critically injured are toast, but the walking wounded can be patched up and tossed back into the fire.

From a pure numbers perspective... it's cheaper to let critically injured personnel to bleed out than to treat them.  The cannon fodder can be easily replaced.  Supplies cannot.  If you save the supplies for the 'walking wounded', you get your most bang for your buck so to speak...  It just costs a fark ton of lives.

I'd be willing to bet the ratio is closer to 2:1... which would explain why Russia still has an army in the field.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The successful ambush was led by Sgt. Meow. pic.twitter.com/8ZoH7SGJEP
- Scott Troehler (@Scott217) June 9, 2022
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.


Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The west needs to interven now because we will eventually have to. Nip it in the bud.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Father_Jack: Here's a blog post by a statistician who believes the orc casualty figures dont add up as UA reports them. Honestly he makes a good case, if you take the 4:1 wounded/kill ratio that is being reported by the Donetsk guys.

the tl;dr is basically: if there are indeed 30k dead orcs, that would mean there were another 120k wounded orcs, which is basically their whole army, and that doesnt add up given we've not seen evidence of massive reinforcements. He believes the numbers are overstated by a factor of 2 to 4.

Its the wounded/killed ratio that is really in question here.

We've seen the extreme dedication that Russia took to prepare for this war and to provide the best possible supplies and equipment to their men.  Spoiled rations, no rations, no updated warm weather uniforms, no water, 60+yr old rifles, tanks that barely run, med kits that look like they are from the 1800s, the list goes on.  Only the best!

The 4:1 ratio assumes that the army in question gives a flying fark about the wounded, and doesn't just let them bleed out.  Treating wounded men requires a shiatton of equipment, people, and logistics to be in place... and we've all seen how well Russia seems to be handling its logistics.  You'd need either a boatload of MASH units to treat all the injured, or fast mass transport back more permanent facilities.  I'm not sure we've seen evidence of either of those.  Without those, the critically injured are toast, but the walking wounded can be patched up and tossed back into the fire.

From a pure numbers perspective... it's cheaper to let critically injured personnel to bleed out than to treat them.  The cannon fodder can be easily replaced.  Supplies cannot.  If you save the supplies for the 'walking wounded', you get your most bang for your buck so to speak...  It just costs a fark ton of lives.

I'd be willing to bet the ratio is closer to 2:1... which would explain why Russia still has an army in the field.


I would bet with modern weaponry and lack of care on the Russian side, it's closer to a 2:1 value, and the 30k number is inflated with mercenary force numbers.  Russia threw a lot more than just Russian army at them, and the canon fodder guys did very badly.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Kaboom.

The moment of the most powerful recent arrival in the Novyi Buh. pic.twitter.com/Ykul84SMPw
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 9, 2022


Context?

The first part of the clip is a nice illustration of why you don't want to be close to a cluster munition strike,
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August


Short of a Russian coup or miracle change of face, Ukraine will most likely lose everything under Russian control when this stalls out.  It's all but a given that they are not going to somehow push Russian back to the border.  It's depressing, but realistic.  Even if a coup were to happen, Looking at the various lines of succession, I don't think they next person in line will have everyone about-face and leave.

A massive relatively permanent Ukrainian diaspora has been created in Europe as well.  Much like after after Katrina, many folks will have just built lives elsewhere and have not much to go back for.  More or less a tragedy on all fronts.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

Short of a Russian coup or miracle change of face, Ukraine will most likely lose everything under Russian control when this stalls out.  It's all but a given that they are not going to somehow push Russian back to the border.  It's depressing, but realistic.  Even if a coup were to happen, Looking at the various lines of succession, I don't think they next person in line will have everyone about-face and leave.

A massive relatively permanent Ukrainian diaspora has been created in Europe as well.  Much like after after Katrina, many folks will have just built lives elsewhere and have not much to go back for.  More or less a tragedy on all fronts.


Russia can't win a war of attrition if they can't make modern weapons. There's no line of succession, no plan, and no future for the Russian state.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Father_Jack: Here's a blog post by a statistician who believes the orc casualty figures dont add up as UA reports them. Honestly he makes a good case, if you take the 4:1 wounded/kill ratio that is being reported by the Donetsk guys.

the tl;dr is basically: if there are indeed 30k dead orcs, that would mean there were another 120k wounded orcs, which is basically their whole army, and that doesnt add up given we've not seen evidence of massive reinforcements. He believes the numbers are overstated by a factor of 2 to 4.

Its the wounded/killed ratio that is really in question here.

We've seen the extreme dedication that Russia took to prepare for this war and to provide the best possible supplies and equipment to their men.  Spoiled rations, no rations, no updated warm weather uniforms, no water, 60+yr old rifles, tanks that barely run, med kits that look like they are from the 1800s, the list goes on.  Only the best!

The 4:1 ratio assumes that the army in question gives a flying fark about the wounded, and doesn't just let them bleed out.  Treating wounded men requires a shiatton of equipment, people, and logistics to be in place... and we've all seen how well Russia seems to be handling its logistics.  You'd need either a boatload of MASH units to treat all the injured, or fast mass transport back more permanent facilities.  I'm not sure we've seen evidence of either of those.  Without those, the critically injured are toast, but the walking wounded can be patched up and tossed back into the fire.

From a pure numbers perspective... it's cheaper to let critically injured personnel to bleed out than to treat them.  The cannon fodder can be easily replaced.  Supplies cannot.  If you save the supplies for the 'walking wounded', you get your most bang for your buck so to speak...  It just costs a fark ton of lives.

I'd be willing to bet the ratio is closer to 2:1... which would explain why Russia still has an army in the field.


It's not simply wound care. Russians apparently do not dismount from their vehicles unless they'reon fire, and pretty much all infantry are carried in IFVs of one sort or another. In this kind of warfare we're seeing the vehicles being destroyed, probably with most occupants as well. There's not much chance to be a wounded casualty needing evac and care if they were riding in the turret of a tank reaching orbit after a Javelin hit.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August


We're going on what, week 3 or 4 for Russia to force a breakout in East Ukraine?
Expecting them to take the country in two more months is unrealistic
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army hit a Russian armoured vehicle (Claimed to be a BMP IFV) with indirect fire- it was destroyed.

boom
 
philodough
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Link

Slava Ukraini and f**k you, Russia.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

Short of a Russian coup or miracle change of face, Ukraine will most likely lose everything under Russian control when this stalls out.  It's all but a given that they are not going to somehow push Russian back to the border.  It's depressing, but realistic.  Even if a coup were to happen, Looking at the various lines of succession, I don't think they next person in line will have everyone about-face and leave.

A massive relatively permanent Ukrainian diaspora has been created in Europe as well.  Much like after after Katrina, many folks will have just built lives elsewhere and have not much to go back for.  More or less a tragedy on all fronts.


Keep in mind, the Russian army stripped everything it had in play for this particular push.  This isn't their run of the mill op... this is basically everything they've farking got in the field.  Everything else is just being held by skeletal garrisons.

So yes, they are making progress in this ONE battle zone, at the expense of losing territory everywhere else because the UA is still pushing, well, everywhere.  The UA has obviously allocated more men and equipment to this area, but they haven't stripped their army bare either.

Losing one battle does not mean they have lost the farking war.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August


I categorically disagree with the characterization of Russia's recent gains as "significant."  If you look at the frontlines as a whole, they've barely changed over the last month:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Juc: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

We're going on what, week 3 or 4 for Russia to force a breakout in East Ukraine?
Expecting them to take the country in two more months is unrealistic


Having these threads and Russia having complete victory are in fact two separate things

What I was saying since you didn't get it, is that by August the writing will be on the wall and Americans will stop caring, aid will stop and the overall support will no longer be there for what will then be considered a lost cause
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

toraque: GrogSmash: Father_Jack: Here's a blog post by a statistician who believes the orc casualty figures dont add up as UA reports them. Honestly he makes a good case, if you take the 4:1 wounded/kill ratio that is being reported by the Donetsk guys.

the tl;dr is basically: if there are indeed 30k dead orcs, that would mean there were another 120k wounded orcs, which is basically their whole army, and that doesnt add up given we've not seen evidence of massive reinforcements. He believes the numbers are overstated by a factor of 2 to 4.

Its the wounded/killed ratio that is really in question here.

We've seen the extreme dedication that Russia took to prepare for this war and to provide the best possible supplies and equipment to their men.  Spoiled rations, no rations, no updated warm weather uniforms, no water, 60+yr old rifles, tanks that barely run, med kits that look like they are from the 1800s, the list goes on.  Only the best!

The 4:1 ratio assumes that the army in question gives a flying fark about the wounded, and doesn't just let them bleed out.  Treating wounded men requires a shiatton of equipment, people, and logistics to be in place... and we've all seen how well Russia seems to be handling its logistics.  You'd need either a boatload of MASH units to treat all the injured, or fast mass transport back more permanent facilities.  I'm not sure we've seen evidence of either of those.  Without those, the critically injured are toast, but the walking wounded can be patched up and tossed back into the fire.

From a pure numbers perspective... it's cheaper to let critically injured personnel to bleed out than to treat them.  The cannon fodder can be easily replaced.  Supplies cannot.  If you save the supplies for the 'walking wounded', you get your most bang for your buck so to speak...  It just costs a fark ton of lives.

I'd be willing to bet the ratio is closer to 2:1... which would explain why Russia still has an army in the field.

It's not simply wound ca ...


Fair point.  It's difficult to treat carbon residue or pulped sacks of flesh.

"I'm a doctor Jim, not a damned God!"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

I categorically disagree with the characterization of Russia's recent gains as "significant."  If you look at the frontlines as a whole, they've barely changed over the last month:

[Link][Fark user image image 535x404]
[Fark user image image 850x587]
[Fark user image image 850x587]


Thank you, that was a very good post and with pics. Maybe I've been a bit too down on the news out of Ukraine the last few days

Another poster was also pointing out that they've put a ton of what resources they have into this little push

Who knows, maybe by next week Ukraine's counter offensives will result in a snap back and overall loss of Russia's gains and we'll see a big tick up in the Russian causality stats
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Juc: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

We're going on what, week 3 or 4 for Russia to force a breakout in East Ukraine?
Expecting them to take the country in two more months is unrealistic

Having these threads and Russia having complete victory are in fact two separate things

What I was saying since you didn't get it, is that by August the writing will be on the wall and Americans will stop caring, aid will stop and the overall support will no longer be there for what will then be considered a lost cause


Sure_Jan.gif
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Polish Hussar: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

I categorically disagree with the characterization of Russia's recent gains as "significant."  If you look at the frontlines as a whole, they've barely changed over the last month:

[Link][Fark user image image 535x404]
[Fark user image image 850x587]
[Fark user image image 850x587]

Thank you, that was a very good post and with pics. Maybe I've been a bit too down on the news out of Ukraine the last few days

Another poster was also pointing out that they've put a ton of what resources they have into this little push

Who knows, maybe by next week Ukraine's counter offensives will result in a snap back and overall loss of Russia's gains and we'll see a big tick up in the Russian causality stats


It's a war.  Strategy is good.  Numbers are better.  Luck is priceless.

But these days, it basically comes down to who has the most and best toys.  And that is definitely the UA.  Even if the US loses interest (not likely given how this 'special military operation' is farking the global economy) or changes its interests), the rest of Europe is still VERY much committed to seeing Russia pushed back.

It's easy for the US to lose focus... hang a new shiny toy in the media, and they are after it like a pack of rabid ferrets.  It's not so easy for Europe to ignore.  "First they came for the Ukraine, but I..."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
7m
Playgrounds have already started burning in Russia.
Such a case was recorded in the country village of Kokoshkine in the Novomoskovsk administrative district of Moscow.

russia days without a fire: 0
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August


Username checks out
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha go back to school in today's exciting episode:


"Private Badenov," or "No Spies Like Us!"


Have a great day!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Polish Hussar: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

I categorically disagree with the characterization of Russia's recent gains as "significant."  If you look at the frontlines as a whole, they've barely changed over the last month:

[Link][Fark user image image 535x404]
[Fark user image image 850x587]
[Fark user image image 850x587]

Thank you, that was a very good post and with pics. Maybe I've been a bit too down on the news out of Ukraine the last few days

Another poster was also pointing out that they've put a ton of what resources they have into this little push

Who knows, maybe by next week Ukraine's counter offensives will result in a snap back and overall loss of Russia's gains and we'll see a big tick up in the Russian causality stats


At best the Russians may succeed at taking most of the Donbas. Meanwhile if predicted food shortages appear nobody will be forgetting this war. It might actually increase western intervention.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: <snip>Its the wounded/killed ratio that is really in question here. <snip> The 4:1 ratio assumes that the army in question gives a flying fark about the wounded, and doesn't just let them bleed out. <snip>


Daily Fail had a May 16 article, Putin's commanders are slaughtering their own wounded soldiers rather than retrieving them from the battlefield for medical treatment, captured Russian soldiers reveal. The story was carried by several of the most dubious US & UK national news sites, and it could easily just be misinformation, but it makes you wonder. The idea that Putin would be hostile toward the wounded is reminiscent of Trump's hostility toward American POWs, famously saying "I like people who weren't captured" in reference to John McCain.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Artillery of Ukrainian 28th Mechanized Brigade hits and destroys russians hiding in the trenches.

booms
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
7m
Playgrounds have already started burning in Russia.
Such a case was recorded in the country village of Kokoshkine in the Novomoskovsk administrative district of Moscow.

russia days without a fire: 0


that's.... hella morbid
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: that's.... hella morbid
@TpyxaNews
·
7m
Playgrounds have already started burning in Russia.
Such a case was recorded in the country village of Kokoshkine in the Novomoskovsk administrative district of Moscow.

russia days without a fire: 0

that's.... hella morbid


They REALLY need to find Ivan and put him on a nic. patch...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/


I've ordered shirts, stickers, and mugs from them, and they are fantastic.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)



i see no link to the Father_Jack recovery beer fund, can you please remedy or i'll talk to Becky in HR.

my wife is coming by the hospital today with kids, pizza and a bottle of Schriesheimer Rosé Wein to drink in the hospital courtyard. woot. 2 hrs from now ill be buzzedposting.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Juc: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

We're going on what, week 3 or 4 for Russia to force a breakout in East Ukraine?
Expecting them to take the country in two more months is unrealistic

Having these threads and Russia having complete victory are in fact two separate things

What I was saying since you didn't get it, is that by August the writing will be on the wall and Americans will stop caring, aid will stop and the overall support will no longer be there for what will then be considered a lost cause


'I predict that in two months there will be an unbreakable prophesy' --Thanks for the clarification.

"This learned constable is too cunning to be understood."

Oooh--and speaking of 'Much Ado"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Juc: The successful ambush was led by Sgt. Meow. pic.twitter.com/8ZoH7SGJEP
- Scott Troehler (@Scott217) June 9, 2022


You need to flag these brutal attacks as NSFW.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Polish Hussar: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

I categorically disagree with the characterization of Russia's recent gains as "significant."  If you look at the frontlines as a whole, they've barely changed over the last month:

[Link][Fark user image image 535x404]
[Fark user image image 850x587]
[Fark user image image 850x587]

Thank you, that was a very good post and with pics. Maybe I've been a bit too down on the news out of Ukraine the last few days

Another poster was also pointing out that they've put a ton of what resources they have into this little push

Who knows, maybe by next week Ukraine's counter offensives will result in a snap back and overall loss of Russia's gains and we'll see a big tick up in the Russian causality stats


You're welcome.  Like the tweet said, a fair number of people got hyperfocused on one small corner of the map, so you're far from alone in that.  And a quick word about casualty figures, I'd advise caution about leaning too heavily on them.  Estimating casualties is an imprecise business during wartime even under the best of circumstances, note how in official U.S. Department of Defense statements they usually use the phrase "low confidence" or something similar when they talk about casualty estimates in Ukraine.  That's even more so now in the current phase when so much of the overall fighting is an artillery duel.  If estimating enemy losses is tricky when they're only a couple hundred yards away, imagine how difficult it is when the enemy is 10 or more miles away.

Anyway, I came across this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Juc: The successful ambush was led by Sgt. Meow. pic.twitter.com/8ZoH7SGJEP
- Scott Troehler (@Scott217) June 9, 2022


The follow up is just as brutal "The tactical Honda was not prepared for this"
https://twitter.com/Scott217/status/1534733716492255232
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: The Exit Stencilist: Juc: The Exit Stencilist: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]


[Fark user image image 850x205]

With the news about Severodonetsk, the above numbers suggest a depressing trend.

Yup, the last week or so, Russian losses have slowed while significant gains have been made

Ukraine had a good run, but I doubt we'll have these threads any longer by the beginning of August

We're going on what, week 3 or 4 for Russia to force a breakout in East Ukraine?
Expecting them to take the country in two more months is unrealistic

Having these threads and Russia having complete victory are in fact two separate things

What I was saying since you didn't get it, is that by August the writing will be on the wall and Americans will stop caring, aid will stop and the overall support will no longer be there for what will then be considered a lost cause

'I predict that in two months there will be an unbreakable prophesy' --Thanks for the clarification.

"This learned constable is too cunning to be understood."

Oooh--and speaking of 'Much Ado"


[Fark user image 178x201]


I'm calling it now: henceforth, a moronic prediction which turns out to be completely false, and then ignored by the predictor, shall be known as a 'Jethroe'
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Stugna -P in action destroying occupiers.

boom
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As several people thought was likely, it looks like the 4 HIMARS launchers were just the first batch being sent:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As usual, the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the memes page. Not much else to report, it's going to be a busy day so I won't be around as much.
 
