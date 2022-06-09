 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Now we re-open the re-built scenic footbridge Ahhhhhhh *thud*   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Mexico City, Mayor, mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca, Mexico, Municipality, Bridge, Stream, MEXICO CITY  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what about the Castle of Auuughhhh.....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Daft
 
Crankpot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's your favorite color? Blue. No, red aaaaaaaaaaaagh
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mexican Plane from Family Guy
Youtube xybtURTlnjw
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No subby. That would be: "¡Aye Jodido chingada madre!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best and the brightest stay in Mexico.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: No subby. That would be: "¡Aye Jodido chingada madre!"


Do Mexicans really ever say 'joder' (in its various forms)? I've only ever heard that from Spaniards.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"...but the THIRD bridge..."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If a few people jumping can destroy your bridge you've farked up your engineering, if you did any at all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's some fine bridge building work there Lou.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like his crossing was

•_•
>_> ./ ~■-■
~■_■

Abridged

/YEAAAAAHHHHH
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Godscrack: No subby. That would be: "¡Aye Jodido chingada madre!"

Do Mexicans really ever say 'joder' (in its various forms)? I've only ever heard that from Spaniards.


So many different dialects in Mexico.
I always heard Jodido in southern Arizona. Used as 'fark' or 'farked'.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Notice that the planks and supporting chains are completely intact. Only the connections failed and nothing else. I'll bet they used these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClintBartonWannabe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll be able to pay for the bridge repairs with the winnings they get from submitting the video on AFV.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did you know that recent prosperity in Mexico is highly correlated with a spike in obesity and type 2 diabetes? This bridge knows.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's cool, they were just measuring capacity. Now they just need to rebuild the bridge and put up a sign saying that many people - 1 can use it at the same time.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Godscrack: No subby. That would be: "¡Aye Jodido chingada madre!"

Do Mexicans really ever say 'joder' (in its various forms)? I've only ever heard that from Spaniards.


Yeah, it's used.  It seems like it's maybe a little different than, say, Spain.  I'm not sure, but it seems to me it's used  in Mexico more to say that something is having problems than to describe a sex act.  Like, "Mi laptop esta bien jodido".  But maybe I'm seeing a distinction that's only regional, or just missed the more, say, carnal applications of the word.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Notice that the planks and supporting chains are completely intact. Only the connections failed and nothing else. I'll bet they used these:

[Fark user image 500x375]


are they completely intact, or did the bolt-heads pull-through the holes that were drilled through the planks for the bolts?
 
