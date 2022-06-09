 Skip to content
(Guardian)   45% of ecstasy pills sold in the UK contain no MDMA but do contain lots of brexit   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Illegal drug trade, Drug, Amphetamine, Psychoactive drug, Recreational drug use, Summer of Love, fake MDMA, Caffeine  
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The solution to this, obviously, is making the drug more illegal. Not making it safe for people to take. No, just making it more illegal.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually a bit surprised that 55% actually do contain MDMA. I've never been able to find good drugs in Britain.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry! In order to promote the war on drugs we've made test kits and other forms of harm reduction illegal as  paraphernalia! Isn't this a great thing?

/rule 1: unless you made it yourself it's not ectasy.
/rule 2: this holds true unless you test it with a kit
/rule 3: if you don't listen to rules 1 and 2 some paramedic is going to be giving you copious amounts of ketamine and benzodiazepines while actively cooling  your body
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many pills were made up of ingredients such as cathinones and caffeine, and users reported panic and psychosis

Huh, thought the headline was joking but it turns out conservatism does come in a pill.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only Guardian, the last refuge of the incompetent, would find a way to blame fake drugs suppliers on the will of the people.

Yet morons keep reading it. Kinda like people who read WaPo. They should know better.

I guess it's like a car wreck, you just can't help it even if you know it's wrong.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Only Guardian, the last refuge of the incompetent, would find a way to blame fake drugs suppliers on the will of the people.

Yet morons keep reading it. Kinda like people who read WaPo. They should know better.

I guess it's like a car wreck, you just can't help it even if you know it's wrong.


The proliferation of synthetic "research chemicals", which are far more toxic and harmful, in countries like the US and UK, are a direct result of the anti-drug and criminalization policies of those nations.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pure mdma is pretty great.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Many pills were made up of ingredients such as cathinones and caffeine, and users reported panic and psychosis

Huh, thought the headline was joking but it turns out conservatism does come in a pill.


A smart and a funny for you good sir
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember kids, if your ecstacy doesn't contain trace amounts of Mentos, it's not the real stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb


Circa 1983 in HS, I bought a tab of LSD from a friend, I popped it during 6th period, thinking it was the end of my school day, but I had forgotten I had 7th period gym class. The fellow that sold me the LSD was also in my gym class and let it be known I was tripping. Wouldn't have been so bad, but it was raining outside and the entire gym class went into the basement to play dreaded dodge ball and all the jocks beemed me pretty good with that darned red ball.

I went home with welts that day.

But I had my Walkman and heard Split Enz, Time and Tide all the way on the walk home.

Which made everything better.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my ex-drummer told me this story

"A bunch of friends get together and drop some LSD. They go to a local park/woods and play the following game.

After dropping the LSD, smoke a joint, get everyone in a circle with their backs facing one another. Put on a blindfold and have everyone take 20 steps forward.

Then turn around and being blinded, try to tag one of your friends."

I can't even imagine...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You guys are still rending your petticoats about Brexit? You lost the vote. Let it go. Let it go.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just found out some band of nefarious hooligans have been putting C2H5OH in my favorite bourbon.  You just can't trust anybody these days.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pills and powders are too risky anymore due to the fentanyl bullshiat.  I'll just be that old guy smoking jazz cabbage and telling kids to stay off my lawn.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
BRITISH pills for BRITISH people innit. None of that foreign muck.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb


I had a 'friend' who gave me MDMA mixed with mescaline. I'm still pissed at the ahole nearly a quarter century later. I enjoyed the high, probably too much, but you don't dose people without consent.

/Rave was in a super sketchy complex
//Complete fire trap
///Being that kind of high could have got me killed
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ probably easier to pass off as MDMA than Mentos
// don't use the wrapper
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know what makes it even better? If you take like a lot of pot with it. I mean like, like a lot of pot.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: A_Flying_Toaster: Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb

I had a 'friend' who gave me MDMA mixed with mescaline. I'm still pissed at the ahole nearly a quarter century later. I enjoyed the high, probably too much, but you don't dose people without consent.



Machine Elves out front should have warned you
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x850]
/ probably easier to pass off as MDMA than Mentos
// don't use the wrapper



They need to be in the wrapper if you are going ot put them in kids Halloween candy bags!
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x850]
/ probably easier to pass off as MDMA than Mentos
// don't use the wrapper


They need to be in the wrapper if you are going ot put them in kids Halloween candy bags!


Remember, kids: if someone offers you drugs, say yes. Because that sh*t is expensive!
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: I had a 'friend' who gave me MDMA mixed with mescaline. I'm still pissed at the ahole nearly a quarter century later. I enjoyed the high, probably too much, but you don't dose people without consent.


I was once given  a joint laced with PCP. No warning. The moment I detected the "minty" taste, I asked..

"What is in this?"

Man, was I pissed. Never had that crap before. Thank goodness it was only that one time. Didn't like it at all.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So is this the one good outcome of Brexit?  Or are the pills full of fentanyl? Nope, I did not RTFA.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: You guys are still rending your petticoats about Brexit? You lost the vote. Let it go. Let it go.


We're just laughing at the English hurting themselves due to their own stupidity.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 397x284]


I love that Farkers appreciate my more esoteric cultural references.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: robodog: A_Flying_Toaster: Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb

I had a 'friend' who gave me MDMA mixed with mescaline. I'm still pissed at the ahole nearly a quarter century later. I enjoyed the high, probably too much, but you don't dose people without consent.


Machine Elves out front should have warned you



That's DMT, not MDMA.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: robodog: I had a 'friend' who gave me MDMA mixed with mescaline. I'm still pissed at the ahole nearly a quarter century later. I enjoyed the high, probably too much, but you don't dose people without consent.

I was once given  a joint laced with PCP. No warning. The moment I detected the "minty" taste, I asked..

"What is in this?"

Man, was I pissed. Never had that crap before. Thank goodness it was only that one time. Didn't like it at all.


I just learned PCP is minty!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb


"Candy-flipping". One of the few things I miss about the late 90's - 00's.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casey17: A_Flying_Toaster: Semi-related CSB -

Way back in my high school economics class, there was this kid we'll call Josh. I didn't really know much about the guy other than he was a typical dudebro, but he was always nice to me, so I kinda liked the doofus. He made class fun with some of his antics.

Anyway, one day he gets to class late and sits down, totally zoned out. I manage to catch his attention, and give him a look of "wtf, you ok?". I read his lips as he silently says "ecstasy dipped in acid". It was then that I noticed his pupils were the size of dinner plates. Hunter S. Thompson would've been proud of the kid.

/csb

"Candy-flipping". One of the few things I miss about the late 90's - 00's.


My rickety old ass misses the music. Also, I like the Candy Flip version of Strawberry Fields and can't be dissuaded.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Don't worry! In order to promote the war on drugs we've made test kits and other forms of harm reduction illegal as  paraphernalia! Isn't this a great thing?

/rule 1: unless you made it yourself it's not ectasy.
/rule 2: this holds true unless you test it with a kit
/rule 3: if you don't listen to rules 1 and 2 some paramedic is going to be giving you copious amounts of ketamine and benzodiazepines while actively cooling  your body


Wait, I get ketamine too???
 
