(Twitch.tv)   4PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine, Dill & Lucky. Suggestive content edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'll suggest some content... how about a movie night? It's summer... late sunsets and drive-ins, boxes of wine...

I mean, I'm not suggesting ACTUAL content, as far as which movies or what but... it hasn't gone wrong so far.

and I get that it's less easy but still miss Quiplash.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
sidenote... I found this on Tubi... but really, I found it from Duck Duck - Go... it illustrates a thing that rubs me wrong. A universal injustice, if you will, perhaps you might after viewing my evidence.

So, since around 2002 I have been showing people and asking people about this film "The Accountant"

It was always SUPER under ground, I think I met 2 people in 10 years that had seen it before I showed it... but I'm just not that great an evangelist, it's a short film and it's bad as FARK!

As such, I've probably pitched it to 100 folks, shown it to maybe 20... but nobody hated it so...

*sidenote, looks like we can all see it free but you gotta click the link:
The Accountant
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
o/

Here's hoping it goes better than last week.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drew, tell your kids you need the internet for an hour. Tell them the stories of the old days when you had a landline and sharing was a thing.

The Sound of dial-up Internet
Youtube gsNaR6FRuO0
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Too much been going on in the evenings lately, hopefully it'll clear up
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I tell em every week but I'm starting to suspect sometimes they don't listen
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now they're going to invite their friends over and give them the WiFi password.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am now ready for chat rooms, Geocities, and slow-loading porn.

For real, though, this sound makes me miss the halcyon early days of the internet before social media turned into a self-destructing Hellscape.
 
