(Law and Crime)   Judge: "I never cease to be amazed at what people do in the name of religion,"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*NoahWasADick!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Power corrupts.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

And no power is quite so absolute as the power to put your own words into God's mouth, and then threaten the fires of hell and damnation upon anyone who dares question them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Con game
Spiritual terrorism
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The judge had to allow the plea deal? Wtf?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of shiat is maybe 90% of the reason for organized religion.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a lighter yet still somehow on-topic note

Fark user imageView Full Size


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Must not have read the bible, or studied history.
 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goddamn.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

question_dj: The judge had to allow the plea deal? Wtf?


It sounds like the plea deal may have been for the testimony of the lady who found the young, impressionable children to groom for the mega-church's minister.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There seems to be a lot of rape associated with the christian god.
Which I suppose makes a certain kind of sense, given Jesus' origin story.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Power corrupts.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

And no power is quite so absolute as the power to put your own words into God's mouth, and then threaten the fires of hell and damnation upon anyone who dares question them.


And religion must go because of this.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creoena: Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.


It's weird that you think all religions are the same.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last week, García's victims begged the judge to reject a plea deal that allowed the defendant avoid a trial on 19 separate counts just days before proceedings were scheduled to start. Failing that, they asked for García to be sentenced to a much longer prison term.


The judge said his hands were "tied" because of "lawyers."

IANAL but I thought judges have pretty broad authority over what plea deals are accepted in their court
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Religion isn't the only issue.  Abuse like this happens when people have power and authority without sufficient oversight.  Religion becomes the compounding factor when the vulnerable and the other people who know feel compelled to stay silent because they get convinced their afterlife is at stake.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No that's pretty par for the course, especially for abrahamic religions.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Creoena: Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.


Render unto Caesar that which is Caesers.  50% off the top will do nicely.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Religious people make for the worst Christians
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
La Luz del Mundo branch office in Houston (59N between 610 and 8):
Fark user imageView Full Size


Headquarters in Mexico

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Creoena: Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.

It's weird that you think all religions are the same.


He's never visited the ST is all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once you find out you can do anything in the name of religion, it shouldn't amaze anyone.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did somebody fark a kid?

Skims article.

Lucky guess.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: There seems to be a lot of rape associated with the christian god.
Which I suppose makes a certain kind of sense, given Jesus' origin story.


To be fair, all religious mythology is full of rapey behavior.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those people should all be hung by the neck until dead. Then their bodies burned.

And every cent of their estates should be confiscated and sent to their victims.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's the point of having a church if you can't take people's money and then have sex with their children?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Creoena: Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.

It's weird that you think all religions are the same.


I know everyone thinks theirs is the good one.
 
dogpause
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jmr61: Those people should all be hung by the neck until dead. Then their bodies burned.

And every cent of their estates should be confiscated and sent to their victims.


I'd be fine with that!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The spread of religion is akin to herpes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Creoena: Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.

It's weird that you think all religions are the same.


It's weird that you don't.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The spread of religion is akin to herpes.


It's not usually all that bad, but once you've got it you can get an outbreak at any time, and there's no real way to get rid of it?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was stunned to read the "church" has 5 million members. Then I recalled how many Americans worship TFG.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

question_dj: The judge had to allow the plea deal? Wtf?


I thought the same. Don't judges have the ability to reject plea deals for being too lenient in sentencing or otherwise inappropriate for other reasons?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Creoena: Yet another reason why all religions need to be banned immediately.

It's weird that you think all religions are the same.


Religion is belief without proof, wielded as authority to contol the way people live.

It's a social hack to gain power without having to do work that is actually helpful to the community.

It's an exploit of human psychology.

There is no good done in religion's name that couldn't be done without it, but there are some evils that would be more difficult to pull off if we could get rid of it.
 
valkore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy must read the abridged history of the world with his mouth hanging wide open the entire time.
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Power corrupts.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

And no power is quite so absolute as the power to put your own words into God's mouth, and then threaten the fires of hell and damnation upon anyone who dares question them.


And billionaires with political connections....

Any place where there is some power over the prey and isolation.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Power corrupts.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

And no power is quite so absolute as the power to put your own words into God's mouth, and then threaten the fires of hell and damnation upon anyone who dares question them.


enough w/ this sinful nonsense.
liarcity.comView Full Size

shuttup n gimme yer money.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cloverock70: Weaver95: There seems to be a lot of rape associated with the christian god.
Which I suppose makes a certain kind of sense, given Jesus' origin story.

To be fair, all religious mythology is full of rapey behavior.


Except that in pagan mythology, rape generally ended badly for the god in question. Christianity tho...not so much.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, religion, the original gofundme...... Once had a girlfriend who was part of the SE church ewww lifestyle. No thanks. Afters years of her abuse in the name of telling her story....had to just let it go. Too bad because I really liked her until I was the target for her past.....
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: There is no good done in religion's name that couldn't be done without it, but there are some evils that would be more difficult to pull off if we could get rid of it.


All poodles are dogs, but not all dogs are poodles.
You keep saying that all dogs are poodles.
 
