(YouTube)   Will Jr. flip? Will Rudy drip? Will Kenan skip? Janny Six Coup hearings start tonight, featuring the Washington Capitals vs. the New York Yankoff. 8PM ET everywhere but Fox   (youtube.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Something something hacking feed something something Fox News something broken Off Switch something.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Okay, found an appropriate SOON from the Fark Hockey Threads:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I want people being hauled off to Gitmo on live television.  Except for Ted Cruz.  I want him turned over to Mountie Team Six.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/cliche but obligatory
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
C'est n'est pas un bookmark.

/2am start time here in Germany
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So, we just need to depend on the House Democrats to present a story that connects with middle America, and inspires the electorate to cast off their lethargy and retake our democracy.

I'm not saying they won't do it, I'm just saying we should start posting cute animal memes early so we have something to feel good about.

images.wondershare.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Soon...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Alaskan Yoda: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]
/cliche but obligatory


Notabunny: [Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/totally not a bookmark or anything.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why did this happen?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Rumor is some Republicans, the usual dweebs, may try to crash the committee room during the hearing.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rumor is some Republicans, the usual dweebs, may try to crash the committee room during the hearing.


1/6 cosplayers
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 800x449]


It always amazes me how good SOROS / ANTIFA / ACORN / BLM are at logistics. To get that many people to dc, dress them up like Trump supporters, have them sit through 3 hours of waiting in the cold plus another hour of Trump wordsalad, and still have enough people to fight the cops? That's a tight operation.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Drinking game proposal: take 1 shot for each Republican member of Congress shown in previously-unseen footage to be participating in the insurrection.

2 shots for each criminal referral of a Congressperson or Trump insider sent to the DOJ.

3 shots for any Trump insider or family member throwing another one of their number under the bus.

At the end of the night, drink whatever remains in the bottle.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
jfc

I read the headline and was wondering if there was a baseball game and a hockey game broke out.

Then I saw this was in Politics.

Hell, I hope there are handbags either way.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
🎵So sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of our country's slip, that started when The Farking Guy, ignored our country's flip. What started as a rally quickly turned into a show, with some militias and Kelly Anne, here on the Jan.6 trials🎵

Good luck to all your livers tonight
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This picture has a ton to unpack. They had sweatshirts printed up, the guy on the left has a GoPro on his chest, the guy on the right has a radio for COMS, and all three are wearing Sap gloves (metal shot filled knuckles for knocking people out/breaking bones). This was well planned in advance.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope the orange menace is sweating profusely.


/I am imagining him trying to jump a fence as the old Cops theme song blasts in the background.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rumor is some Republicans, the usual dweebs, may try to crash the committee room during the hearing.


I already sort of covered this in my Gitmo statement.  Have a feeling it'll be the kiddie Congressman, and the Traitor Barbies.  Maybe Gym Jordan as well.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: I hope the orange menace is sweating profusely.


/I am imagining him trying to jump a fence as the old Cops theme song blasts in the background.


Oh he'll probably call into Faux News and give a rebuttal to everything being said.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: AlgaeRancher: I hope the orange menace is sweating profusely.


/I am imagining him trying to jump a fence as the old Cops theme song blasts in the background.

Oh he'll probably call into Faux News and give a rebuttal to everything being said.


As he inadvertently confessed to participating in several other crimes
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

xanadian: jfc

I read the headline and was wondering if there was a baseball game and a hockey game broke out.

Then I saw this was in Politics.

Hell, I hope there are handbags either way.


I know that any given post in the wrong thread would still fit. I have the feeling that 70% of posts and memes from the Hockey and 1/6 Committe Threads would still fit in either.

/including the Intermission dance GIFs
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: xanadian: jfc

I read the headline and was wondering if there was a baseball game and a hockey game broke out.

Then I saw this was in Politics.

Hell, I hope there are handbags either way.

I know that any given post in the wrong thread would still fit. I have the feeling that 70% of posts and memes from the Hockey and 1/6 Committe Threads would still fit in either.

/including the Intermission dance GIFs


Also the scoreboard, showing that Sidney>Onevechkin.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll probably be too drunk to read this shiatshow, but I'll be following in spirit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Couldn't Biden demand every broadcast station carry the hearings?

It might not be the worst of ideas if he did. J6 is WAY more important than Watergate or Iran-Contra. Almost nobody seems to realize this.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: bluorangefyre: AlgaeRancher: I hope the orange menace is sweating profusely.


/I am imagining him trying to jump a fence as the old Cops theme song blasts in the background.

Oh he'll probably call into Faux News and give a rebuttal to everything being said.

As he inadvertently confessed to participating in several other crimes


That's pretty par for the course for him
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Riche: Couldn't Biden demand every broadcast station carry the hearings?

It might not be the worst of ideas if he did. J6 is WAY more important than Watergate or Iran-Contra. Almost nobody seems to realize this.


They will be the end of tonight
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: OtherLittleGuy: xanadian: jfc

I read the headline and was wondering if there was a baseball game and a hockey game broke out.

Then I saw this was in Politics.

Hell, I hope there are handbags either way.

I know that any given post in the wrong thread would still fit. I have the feeling that 70% of posts and memes from the Hockey and 1/6 Committe Threads would still fit in either.

/including the Intermission dance GIFs

Also the scoreboard, showing that Sidney>Onevechkin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excerpt of Bennie Thompson's opener tonight:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Soon.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: C'est n'est pas un bookmark.

/2am start time here in Germany


Shut it, Nanci!

<3

I hope I have enough pot for this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: C'est n'est pas un bookmark.

/2am start time here in Germany


What to the do with people attacking the government who have a penchant for flying Nazi flags over there?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 496x531]


Has anyone volunteered to keep an eye on FOX to see what they'll be doing?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 496x531]

Has anyone volunteered to keep an eye on FOX to see what they'll be doing?


I think they're running a two-hour special investigative report "Hunter Biden: Threat or Menace?"
 
Aquapope
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any actual interviews tonight or is it mostly a recap and debrief kind of thing?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: GreatGlavinsGhost: thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 496x531]

Has anyone volunteered to keep an eye on FOX to see what they'll be doing?

I think they're running a two-hour special investigative report "Hunter Biden: Threat or Menace?"


Well he did gather up that 15k caravan at the border, while drunk, naked and deep faked.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fox news does not want to further incriminate itself
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: I want people being hauled off to Gitmo on live television.  Except for Ted Cruz.  I want him turned over to Mountie Team Six.


And, uh, cuddled with hockey sticks?
Unleash Mary Anne and Betty Anne on him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Aquapope: Any actual interviews tonight or is it mostly a recap and debrief kind of thing?


I dunno, but I hope that they go all out and not just sitting there congratulating members of the committee for their hard work. I mean ALL OUT, all the classified stuff, all of it.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rumor is some Republicans, the usual dweebs, may try to crash the committee room during the hearing.


That's why Liz Cheney needs to bring her daddy's shotgun.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rumor is some Republicans, the usual dweebs, may try to crash the committee room during the hearing.


I was just thinking that Ashli Babbitt was a good start, but not quite enough...

Fingers crossed!
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: tudorgurl: C'est n'est pas un bookmark.

/2am start time here in Germany

What to the do with people attacking the government who have a penchant for flying Nazi flags over there?


Jailarity ensues
 
