 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Banning assault rifles won't stop anything. Just look at the statistics... Um, no, don't look at the statistics   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.


He apparently means "Let's ban what we did in 1994, since that make an impact".
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

He apparently means "Let's ban what we did in 1994, since that make an impact".


No, it didn't read the CDC's conclusions.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: assault weapon


Gun nuts and their enablers have been trying o retcon the origin of "assulat weapon", which is what the industry initially called them.

But I'm out of here, the gun clingers will continue to argue in bad faith.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Bootleg: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

He apparently means "Let's ban what we did in 1994, since that make an impact".

No, it didn't read the CDC's conclusions.


No, because it's not relevant to my interpretation of what he's saying. If you want to argue it's effectiveness, get a Twitter account and argue with him. You can also argue the Assault rifle vs. Assault weapon thing.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No guns, it seems that is the only option the gun nutters will agree too, as evidence by the cowards and their arguments.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean the ban that even St Reagan approved of was effective? You don't say!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2004 is also the year Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 came out, and the idea of going Skywalker on a room of full of infants wouldn't have even occurred to me before I'd seen it.  I'm just saying, assault rifles and Superbabies 2 could be driving murderous rage in a substantial portion of the population and should be regulated accordingly.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.


Um... what?

Selective fire means they can go fully auto. It's incredibly difficult to get a fully auto weapon in the US.

When people say "assault weapon" what they almost always mean is "semi-automatic weapon"-- which is really extremely common.
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: feckingmorons: Bootleg: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

He apparently means "Let's ban what we did in 1994, since that make an impact".

No, it didn't read the CDC's conclusions.

No, because it's not relevant to my interpretation of what he's saying. If you want to argue it's effectiveness, get a Twitter account and argue with him. You can also argue the Assault rifle vs. Assault weapon thing.


you misspelled "asshat"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a twitter account.  Dude isn't wrong, but it's a twitter account with no citation for a headline.

If someone would dig up the numbers and link, that would be good for the thread.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire,


citation pls
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.


Or you need to stop being disingenuous and go walk on glass?
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.


Come at it the other way. Is there a legitimate civilian purpose for any semi-automatic firearm?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The goal of keeping this many military-grade firearms in private hands is to ensure the Redcaps retail the option of violently overthrowing, if need be, any US government that dared take the principle that all humans are created equal seriously.

The Redcap leadership know exactly what they're about.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: feckingmorons: assault weapon

Gun nuts and their enablers have been trying o retcon the origin of "assulat weapon", which is what the industry initially called them.

But I'm out of here, the gun clingers will continue to argue in bad faith.


Because they are pond scum
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: The goal of keeping this many military-grade firearms in private hands is to ensure the Redcaps retail the option of violently overthrowing, if need be, any US government that dared take the principle that all humans are created equal seriously.

The Redcap leadership know exactly what they're about.


all humans are created equal.... is happening either way.
Jfc.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

koder: 2004 is also the year Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 came out, ,,,,

This is the most rational explanation of the explosion of mass shootings that have occurred in the past two decades I have ever heard. I bow to thee
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: koder: 2004 is also the year Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 came out, ,,,,
This is the most rational explanation of the explosion of mass shootings that have occurred in the past two decades I have ever heard. I bow to thee


Absolute bullshiat.

The only thing that will solve this is another Look Who's Talking squeal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If a significant problem is youths without backgrounds or negative credit ratings allowing youths to buy semi automatic firearms is common to many hostile events, perhaps we could make a minimum of age 21 to purchase semiautomatic firearms. Let's leave a gap for bolt action arms as a sustenance margin, but if you can get to 21 without being a dick, you might be safe to buy shiat. But either way, I don't want semi-auto weapons to be financed.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.


I hate to tell you this, but the whole "There is no such thing as assault weapons, because the term "assault weapons" is just a made up term, is a really stupid argument.  All terms are made up, and rather you like it or not, the term assault weapon was codified into law in 1994.  It is therefore an actual legal classification of certain types of guns.  Just because it wasn't an industry term, and the industry refuses to use it, doesn't mean it isn't a classification of weapons, and every time gun nuts make this argument, you sound like idiots to anyone who knows how laws work.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

I hate to tell you this, but the whole "There is no such thing as assault weapons, because the term "assault weapons" is just a made up term, is a really stupid argument.  All terms are made up, and rather you like it or not, the term assault weapon was codified into law in 1994.  It is therefore an actual legal classification of certain types of guns.  Just because it wasn't an industry term, and the industry refuses to use it, doesn't mean it isn't a classification of weapons, and every time gun nuts make this argument, you sound like idiots to anyone who knows how laws work.


 🏆 🏆  🐔 🍽
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Australia already figured that out, but they even added an idiot Australian conservative to say that it wasn't the reason why shootings dropped off.
What can Australia teach us about mass shootings?
Youtube -2Arc3c8Pc8
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm all for banning assault rifles, hell all guns, but this would be an apples to oranges comparison.
There is a different collective today. There are far more angry people with zero coping skills in this world now thanks to the internet. Most of these shootings are with handguns, not long guns of any type.
Finally the goal should be to ELIMINATE mass shootings, not reduce them.
So, just come up with better arguments is what I'm saying, not abandon the position.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: go walk on glass?


What does that term mean? Is it like "Go touch grass?"
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

starsrift: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

Come at it the other way. Is there a legitimate civilian purpose for any semi-automatic firearm?


Civilians basically can't get semi-auto firearms where I live for over 25 years now, but farmers, occupational shooters and a few other categories can get dispensation for them. New Zealand now has similar laws after Christchurch. But just mentioning this gets the Fark ammosexuals really riled up. "We're not Australia, we fought a war against the British" was some dickhead going off at me the other day. Yeah buddy, you did that without any semi-autos and it was 250 years ago, sounds really relevant to the current spate of school shootings.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

Come at it the other way. Is there a legitimate civilian purpose for any semi-automatic firearm?


Civilians need revolvers, bolt action rifles and double barrel shotguns. Anything more than that should be kept in a national guard armory. "Well regulated militia"
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

starsrift: feckingmorons: What do you consider assault rifles.   The rest of the world considers them selective fire, so they're already really, really hard to get as machine guns (assault rifles are indeed machine guns) require fingerprint based background checks, an ATF investigation, and a federal tax stamp as well as the payment of a special tax every time the gun is transferred.

If you mean assault weapon, that term is meaningless.   

So you should probably clarify what you really mean.

Come at it the other way. Is there a legitimate civilian purpose for any semi-automatic firearm?


Quick followup shots when hunting something that could turn around and kill you, like moose or bear. I used to live in a place with ENORMOUS black bears, and if you didn't place the first shot right, you did not have a lot of time to remedy the error.

/yes, I have been known to shoot things and eat them
//loves me some venison
///do not hunt garbage bears, they taste horrible
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MagSeven: waxbeans: go walk on glass?

What does that term mean? Is it like "Go touch grass?"


You're obtuse. It means go fark yourself. You knew that, but you had to be cute.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If we're going to talk numbers, then talk numbers. A vast majority of gun deaths are from handguns, and the largest number of school shooting deaths (32) was with handguns by Cho at Virginia Tech. If you want to prevent all school shootings, you've got to get all of the hundreds of millions of guns. If you want to take the "save just one life", I've got a few ideas.  A child per day drowns in a backyard pool
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm all for banning assault rifles, hell all guns, but this would be an apples to oranges comparison.
There is a different collective today. There are far more angry people with zero coping skills in this world now thanks to the internet. Most of these shootings are with handguns, not long guns of any type.
Finally the goal should be to ELIMINATE mass shootings, not reduce them.
So, just come up with better arguments is what I'm saying, not abandon the position.


Not disagreeing with you but gun laws will only go so far in eliminating mass shootings. Criminals with guns won't follow the laws, so at that point it's a policing matter. Handguns are certainly the weapon of choice in most criminal shooting events, whether they're mass shootings or single murders. Gun law reform won't necessarily do much to solve that.

Eliminating random mass shootings, on the other hand, such as in schools, churches, mosques, temples, movie theatres or country music concerts (just to list some examples from the US in the last fifteen years) and are carried out by apparently "law-abiding" gun owners with legally acquired guns can be done with gun law reforms.

The public has a very different view about a school shooting to some crack-dealers shooting each other in a turf war. Eliminating all of these would be great, but the low-hanging achievable fruit is the random mass shootings in public places. I say "achievable", but obviously there are huge barriers which are specific to the US like the NRA and the politicians on their payroll.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

knbwhite: If we're going to talk numbers, then talk numbers. A vast majority of gun deaths are from handguns, and the largest number of school shooting deaths (32) was with handguns by Cho at Virginia Tech. If you want to prevent all school shootings, you've got to get all of the hundreds of millions of guns. If you want to take the "save just one life", I've got a few ideas.  A child per day drowns in a backyard pool


So, do nothing because it won't change everything!  Plus, how about those deadly pools huh!

Do cars next!
 
MagSeven
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: MagSeven: waxbeans: go walk on glass?

What does that term mean? Is it like "Go touch grass?"

You're obtuse. It means go fark yourself. You knew that, but you had to be cute.


Jesus! Alright man. I don't want any trouble.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it was actually about saving lives, cigarettes would be on the block first.  They kill an average of 1300 people per day.  That's more people in a month than firearms kill in a year.  Take out suicides, and cigarettes kill more people in just over two weeks than those murdered by someone using a firearm.
 
Brofar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: If it was actually about saving lives, cigarettes would be on the block first.  They kill an average of 1300 people per day.  That's more people in a month than firearms kill in a year.  Take out suicides, and cigarettes kill more people in just over two weeks than those murdered by someone using a firearm.


Suicides and cigarettes are things you do to yourself - getting killed in a mass murder is not
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.