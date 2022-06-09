 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Girlfriend in a coma, I know. I know, it's serious   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...fell from a rooftop bar in a freak accident...

I'm going to guess drinking was involved, making it much less of a freak accident.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: ...fell from a rooftop bar in a freak accident...

I'm going to guess drinking was involved, making it much less of a freak accident.


It was just an innocent gasoline fight
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he move on to someone less shallow?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So...she's single?
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have the pics of her been photoshopped?  Her proportions are...weird.
 
bittermang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sleze: Have the pics of her been photoshopped?  Her proportions are...weird.


Since this is the Daily Fail, I no longer believe in porportions, white women, or ghosts.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: Have the pics of her been photoshopped?  Her proportions are...weird.


I think that it's a forced perspective thing. She's leaning forward in her pictures...so her torso looks larger than it actually is.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I agree, anyone with that much crippling medical debt has way too much baggage.

Oh wait, Canada.

Hmm, that's it folks, I got nothing.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did she fall....or was she pushed???
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: So...she's single?


Since she will probably win any lawsuit against the bar, she is probably rich too.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
4 Years!
I could have disappointed her after 30 seconds.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guys have left women over less trivial stuff. She should be happy that she found out what type of guy he is before marriage. She should read Newt Gingrich's wiki page.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a BS article, obviously.

And nobody is expected to hold on forever for a return that may never happen in such a situation. Especially when you're not even @&#%ing engaged or married. So screw off with the faux "outrage."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can you ghost a ghost?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grokca: 4 Years!
I could have disappointed her after 30 seconds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what I gather from this is an insta-snap amateur model wasn't getting enough of a following, so a complicated story was created to garner attention.  Is that right?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After that burn, now she knows how Joan d'Arc felt.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She was in the coma for 3 months.

She only remembered he existed 2 months after she got out of the coma, because she was given her phone.

Could've been worse, I've seen people break up with others over much less important stuff. Probably sucks, but it isn't news worthy. This is like, "My friends friend went into a coma and her boyfriend dumped her, he's a dick" level of information, there isn't a reason I (someone who lives in a completely different country and know nobody involved) should know about this besides people looking for a story, any story, to tell.

Eh, she'll find some other bro to take her drinking on rooftops and she'll get back on track with things soon enough.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eKonk: So what I gather from this is an insta-snap amateur model wasn't getting enough of a following, so a complicated story was created to garner attention.  Is that right?


That's the only reason I can think of for the article to be this long.

A 10% chance of survival? Not remembering him for 2 months after she woke up? Yeah that's a fair reason to move on, especially when you're a kid. As far as the "he didn't visit once", I don't know how it is in Canada, but in the US, you actually have to be a family member to visit someone who can't consciously give permission for a visit.

Sad situation, but I have limited sympathies
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"who is originally from Perth, Australia was living in Alberta, Canada when she fell from a rooftop bar in a freak accident and landed head first"

That must be the most unintentionally ironic statement ever written since black flies in my Chardonnay.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She's my coma girlfriend in Canada. You probably don't know her.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bittermang: sleze: Have the pics of her been photoshopped?  Her proportions are...weird.

Since this is the Daily Fail, I no longer believe in porportions, white women, or ghosts.


What about weirdly proportioned ghosts of white women?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, but her nurse is hawt.  I go there every day.  I'm the good boyfriend.  "A find" the hawt nurse says.  She says she wishes she could find someone as nice as me.  That plug barely sticks in the socket, you know?  Someone should fix it.  It would totally be the hospital's fault if that plug fell out of the socket and my poor, sweet girlfriend passed on top her eternal reward and became an ex-girlfriend.  Then the lawsuits.  The big payout and nurse and I can spend the rest of our wealthy lives in Hawaii.

Just that loose plug.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woke up after five hours?  That's not a coma.  That's a nap.
 
Spego
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is she a hairdresser?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
