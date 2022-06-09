 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWMT Grand Rapids)   A food service staff member at Lake Center Elementary School in Portage to loud kids: "Don't you know what just happened in Texas? A bad guy came in and killed students. If you continue to be loud, no one can keep you safe,"   (wwmt.com) divider line
22
    More: Sick, PPS cafeteria worker  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suppose saying you'll die if you don't shut up is a bit more harsh than needed.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should've just stuck with the tried and true, "How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even if you're not loud - no one will keep you safe.

/oh, sure-they could.
//But you see? Wild boars, big bears, insecure men, the NRA, Russia and Republicans.
///And pissyellow cops that will show up late and make everything worse by assaulting your parents.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I wear this net on my head
Cause my red hair is fallin' out
I wear these brown orthopedic shoes
Cause I got a bad case of the gout
I know you want seconds on the corndogs
But there's no reason to shout
Everybody gets enough food
Down here in Lunchlady Land
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
👌
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
American school curriculum: Readin', Writing, and Avoidin' the Man with a Gun.

/Cause no one liked Arithmetic
//And the new addition is a Pass/Fail course
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In high school we weren't loud. It was just a lot of conversations going on at the same time.  The only times we got loud was if somebody dropped something.  If somebody dropped a full tray or if it was a lunch lady we gave an extended standing ovation.   They couldn't do anything about it because we weren't being rowdy, we were just cheering.
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She ain't wrong.

/shooting the messenger never goes out of style
//like shooting grade schoolers, apparently...
///worst fad ever
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone just lost their place in Lunch Lady Land

Adam Sandler: Lunch Lady Land - SNL
Youtube VY14zcUM9SI
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: In high school we weren't loud. It was just a lot of conversations going on at the same time.  The only times we got loud was if somebody dropped something.  If somebody dropped a full tray or if it was a lunch lady we gave an extended standing ovation.   They couldn't do anything about it because we weren't being rowdy, we were just cheering.


CSB:
At my high-school we had a SRO (and this was in the mid nineties). One day while in the cafeteria she slipped on a french fry and broke some vertebrae. When she fell most of the cafeteria gave her a standing ovation, as was custom. Obviously no one knew the severity of her fall but the well reasoned response from the school was no more fries on the menu.

/she was an asshole
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shooter drills provide the illusion of safety, but administrators TELL the kids they'll be safe so that's... better, I guess.

This was the wrong thing to say, but let's not pretend that kids are safe whether or not they're quiet.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Someone just lost their place in Lunch Lady Land

[YouTube video: Adam Sandler: Lunch Lady Land - SNL]


Sloppy (joe) seconds 😉
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Jake Havechek: In high school we weren't loud. It was just a lot of conversations going on at the same time.  The only times we got loud was if somebody dropped something.  If somebody dropped a full tray or if it was a lunch lady we gave an extended standing ovation.   They couldn't do anything about it because we weren't being rowdy, we were just cheering.

CSB:
At my high-school we had a SRO (and this was in the mid nineties). One day while in the cafeteria she slipped on a french fry and broke some vertebrae. When she fell most of the cafeteria gave her a standing ovation, as was custom. Obviously no one knew the severity of her fall but the well reasoned response from the school was no more fries on the menu.

/she was an asshole


We did the clapping thing in military chow halls, but it seems most people grow out of it. I still can help but say "just put that anywhere" when someone drops something. Haven't outgrown that yet.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Jake Havechek: In high school we weren't loud. It was just a lot of conversations going on at the same time.  The only times we got loud was if somebody dropped something.  If somebody dropped a full tray or if it was a lunch lady we gave an extended standing ovation.   They couldn't do anything about it because we weren't being rowdy, we were just cheering.

CSB:
At my high-school we had a SRO (and this was in the mid nineties). One day while in the cafeteria she slipped on a french fry and broke some vertebrae. When she fell most of the cafeteria gave her a standing ovation, as was custom. Obviously no one knew the severity of her fall but the well reasoned response from the school was no more fries on the menu.

/she was an asshole

We did the clapping thing in military chow halls, but it seems most people grow out of it. I still can help but say "just put that anywhere" when someone drops something. Haven't outgrown that yet.


When somebody spills a beer we used to say, "who brought the cool kid?".
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My mom packed my lunch for me every day. I have no memory of the lunch ladies. Except one, Cleo, the black lady in a very white catholic school.  She was so nice to this shy kid when I would buy my milk.    Thank you Ms. Cleo.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, and the advice from Dear Old Uncle Shelby was to avoid brushing your teeth, because the tigers would see shiny teeth in the dark.

Shel Silverstein was a fascinating man of many talents, some of them legal, and had much more vicious humor than we like to remember him for. I recommend going no farther than "The Doper's Rodeo" and maybe "A Boy Named Sue" and staying out of the deep end.

I heard that he later became popular for lovely childrens' stories such as "Where the Sidewalk Ends" and "The Giving Tree". Yeah, look, I also made the mistake of reading Roald Dahl past the "Chocolate Factory" stories and I don't want to discover more odes to suicide, and "The Giving Tree" just sounds hideous.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: but let's not pretend that kids are safe whether or not they're quiet.


Wtf does that have to do with saying stupid farking shiat to kids? Jfc.
And I'm degenerate.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was half awake when I saw this story, saw a couple of familiar place names and thought it was in my backyard.  Nope.  Michigan.

/we have Lake Elementary School, down at the end of Lake Center Road, and we're not far from Portage County
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this the new "You kids be quiet or else La Llorona will get you?"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And I'm degenerate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Couldn't the staff instead tell the kids black peter or gypsies would put them in a sack and carry them away if they aren't good?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.