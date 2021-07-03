 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Tesla driver kills pedestrian after discovering car's new self-flying feature   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How much meth did he have to sell to buy a Tesla?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x239]
How much meth did he have to sell to buy a Tesla?


Looks more like a cryptobro to me.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x239]
How much meth did he have to sell to buy a Tesla?

Looks more like a cryptobro to me.


I believe you are both correct.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"


'I feel it's important to mention all these people are attacking Elon Musk even though no one mentioned him.'
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This seems like a good reason to never allow self driving cars. But. Feel free to keep farking that 🐔
 
tuxq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"

'I feel it's important to mention all these people are attacking Elon Musk even though no one mentioned him.'


This place is known for it and it is a safe assumption. Gaslighting isn't going to change anything.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"


Tesla intentionally removed the radar systems designed to detect pedestrians at a safe distance and instead relies on a number of cameras and a system that is mildly to completely ineffective in any condition except bright midday.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"


Also obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry we insulted your boyfriend. I know it can be hard.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"

Tesla intentionally removed the radar systems designed to detect pedestrians at a safe distance and instead relies on a number of cameras and a system that is mildly to completely ineffective in any condition except bright midday.


There is no stopping the weird nerds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: ...


Well... shiat.
 
TTFK
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This had nothing to do with it being a Tesla, were it any other brand it would not have been mentioned in the headline.

Police said the 39-year-old driver, Frank Shoaf, admitted to running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting that pedestrian.
 
keldaria
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need to start referring to Teslas as guns because these deaths are clearly just the price of freedums
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: hardinparamedic: ...

Well... shiat.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This seems like a good reason to never allow self driving cars. But. Feel free to keep farking that 🐔


I don't disagree in any way, but the article doesn't mention Autopilot so the guy probably did it the old-fashioned way
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Self driving murder car.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even BMW drivers think Tesla drivers are arseholes
 
neaorin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"

Tesla intentionally removed the radar systems designed to detect pedestrians at a safe distance and instead relies on a number of cameras and a system that is mildly to completely ineffective in any condition except bright midday.


Tesla cars weren't tested by the study you linked. All the cars in that study have at most two front-facing cameras, whereas the new Model 3 has three (plus two forward looking side cameras), which is kind of important for distance estimation, which used to be the job of the radar unit.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TTFK: This had nothing to do with it being a Tesla, were it any other brand it would not have been mentioned in the headline.

Police said the 39-year-old driver, Frank Shoaf, admitted to running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting that pedestrian.


Read the article, but that could disprove my assumptions, and then I'd have to question my view on the matter. Self-reflection is strictly forbidden on Fark.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How fast are you going when you "hit a dip and go flying"?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: waxbeans: This seems like a good reason to never allow self driving cars. But. Feel free to keep farking that 🐔

I don't disagree in any way, but the article doesn't mention Autopilot so the guy probably did it the old-fashioned way


I completely disagree with op. Driver admitted to running the red at a high speed, which eliminates the possibility of autopilot. A self driving car would have saved an innocent life here had the driver been in one instead.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?


Well we point out what kind of gun is used every time a few people get shot, seems only fair.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: hardinparamedic: tuxq: Another idiot that shouldn't have a license kills someone. Let's point out the car company, like we do with every other car crash, right? Right?

I can't wait to see the headlines in a few months. "Twitter to blame for hurt feelings, lost perspective, suicide. Who will stop the Musk?"

Tesla intentionally removed the radar systems designed to detect pedestrians at a safe distance and instead relies on a number of cameras and a system that is mildly to completely ineffective in any condition except bright midday.

There is no stopping the weird nerds
[Fark user image 425x188]


Yeah it sucks because Elons an idiot, but I did a rental Tesla and actually really liked the vehicle, so when you get into reading more about it, you're surrounded by Musksacks worshiping him instead of telling me about the car I liked.

//Ford hurt me.
 
