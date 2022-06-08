 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms. Just what the hell is this headline getting at?   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian forces, Ukrainian authorities, fears of a global food crisis, Russian siege, devastated city of Mariupol  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 1:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's time to sink the entire Russian Black Sea fleet. The genocide by the orcs in Ukraine cannot be allowed to spread to impoverished nations where food insecurity will lead to sectarian violence.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Russia succeeds in grinding us down, the Baltics, Balkins, and others are next. The world is very much prepping for a fight between freedom/democracy and Authoritarianism/fascism. What's old is new again.

But shiat is going to get a lot worse if we don't fight back
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That someone's been playing too much Rimworld? I mean, they didn't mention the human-skin hats, but we know it's only a matter of time, right?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That this is what happens when you let an AI write your news stories?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Russians sound like jerks. Millions of people will starve to death all to appease one mans ego. Tragic but not that surprising. This is why people with narcissistic personality disorder should never hold power. They are willing to destroy the whole world if they don't get their way.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: The Russians sound like jerks. Millions of people will starve to death all to appease one mans ego. Tragic but not that surprising. This is why people with narcissistic personality disorder should never hold power. They are willing to destroy the whole world if they don't get their way.


It's also a typical play by a-holes.. Have your own solution to a crisis you actually created, to boost
your ego and make yourself look smart to people around you. I've seen so many "boss" type people
pull this bullshat ploy. It's a typical middle management type power ploy..
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

somedude210: If Russia succeeds in grinding us down, the Baltics, Balkins, and others are next. The world is very much prepping for a fight between freedom/democracy and Authoritarianism/fascism. What's old is new again.

But shiat is going to get a lot worse if we don't fight back


I've been saying that on a nationwide level since 1981.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's time to sink the entire Russian Black Sea fleet. The genocide by the orcs in Ukraine cannot be allowed to spread to impoverished nations where food insecurity will lead to sectarian violence.


But we need that to distract everyone
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: The Russians sound like jerks. Millions of people will starve to death all to appease one mans ego. Tragic but not that surprising. This is why people with narcissistic personality disorder should never hold power. They are willing to destroy the whole world if they don't get their way.


Or always be able to remove people who have had power rot their mind? But. No. We refuse to acknowledge that power rots the mind and needs to be tracked.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

somedude210: If Russia succeeds in grinding us down, the Baltics, Balkins, and others are next. The world is very much prepping for a fight between freedom/democracy and Authoritarianism/fascism. What's old is new again.

But shiat is going to get a lot worse if we don't fight back


We are fighting back and Russia is clearly not grinding anyone down.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Make a giant meatball?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.