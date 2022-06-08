 Skip to content
(MSN)   Now if you'll excuse me I have 26 minutes after the crash to insure my car   (msn.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice try, dude!
D(umb)SB: Shortly after finishing with the cops after my first real accident (totally my fault, no injuries thank goodness, 17 yrs old, watching my first car get towed away), I realized I was a few days late on my car ins. Called in and they said, by law, they covered 30 days after being late. Begged my mom to drive me over to the agency to drop off the check that day.
It was nearly 20 years before what I'd paid in insurance had equalled what got paid out that one time.
And never been late on a car registration, emissions, etc. since then!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than new purchases, where there's generally been a grace period because back in the old days you had to fill paperwork and mail it in, yeah, you're screwed.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd that even work?

Driver: I'd like to insure my car.
Insurance agent: OK, we're all done. You're insured.
Driver: Great! I'd like to file a claim.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: How'd that even work?

Driver: I'd like to insure my car.
Insurance agent: OK, we're all done. You're insured.
Driver: Great! I'd like to file a claim.


Just reading that back, I'm LMAO.
What a dumbass!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Dumbass.


Indeed, but I'm not going to shed a tear for an insurance company. Ever.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But judge, I had only lapsed on my insurance for 26 minutes.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be in contention for the most Fark-ready headline ever.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Dumbass.


Seriously. It's like "I'll take the vaccine now that I have Covid," but with fraud charges.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Jake Havechek: Dumbass.

Seriously. It's like "I'll take the vaccine now that I have Covid," but with fraud charges.


Like they're not going to know.  Decades ago, before everything was online he might gotten away with it, but not now.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ha! I know why he did that.

He didn't want to go to jail right then, and it worked. Driving an uninsured car is a crime, they will tow your car and arrest you. How inconvenient, right?

As stands now, he went home and had a few days before charges were filed and the insurance claim rejected. A good lawyer will help with that

Sounds like a win. What he did was the equivalent of choosing to get a charge of "leaving a scene of an accident" versus getting charged with a DUI.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: How'd that even work?

Driver: I'd like to insure my car.
Insurance agent: OK, we're all done. You're insured.
Driver: Great! I'd like to file a claim.


It happens. A friend of mine ran into a parked car driving his new BMW home from the dealership.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, is the limit 25 minutes?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Nice try, dude!
D(umb)SB: Shortly after finishing with the cops after my first real accident (totally my fault, no injuries thank goodness, 17 yrs old, watching my first car get towed away), I realized I was a few days late on my car ins. Called in and they said, by law, they covered 30 days after being late. Begged my mom to drive me over to the agency to drop off the check that day.
It was nearly 20 years before what I'd paid in insurance had equalled what got paid out that one time.
And never been late on a car registration, emissions, etc. since then!


Lessons learned while you're still young are the best lessons
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was on his way to the gym.
 
dywed88
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: How'd that even work?

Driver: I'd like to insure my car.
Insurance agent: OK, we're all done. You're insured.
Driver: Great! I'd like to file a claim.


Well you wait a little while and claim it happened after the renewal.

In the first case they filed the claim the next day.

The second case they mentioned they filed the claim saying the accident was about 45 minutes after they renewed. And they may well have gotten away with it if the other party hadn't reported it to their insurance company before the policy was renewed.

If there isn't a police report or other people involved or something, it is very much possible to fudge the timing by a few hours. But I suspect the u durance company will put a but more effort into claims within a day or two of getting the policy.
 
