 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Task force of nine from DOJ are already investigating the lack of law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde. Next up: site visits, interviews, and former police chief heading out of town   (apnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Justice Department, review of the law enforcement response, Law enforcement agency, former police chiefs, Constable, government officials  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.


In that case I recommend torches and pitchforks.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recommendations include more funding for School Resource Officers and the local police.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.


But in the meantime, a lot of people up for election will get to do a lot of grandstanding and tablethumping
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another show for the cameras. Easy win for the talking heads, the righteous SJW, and all the mouth flappers that make money blaming "those people" for all the wrong in the world.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their thoughts and prayers will truly make all the difference.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Recommendations include more funding for School Resource Officers and the local police.


How much would it cost to install spines in them?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the DOJ is sending in the Nazgûl?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
humoropedia.comView Full Size
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I paid a guy to drive me to Uvalde. 

What a wall of grief, as soon as you enter and until you leave. 

I am a piece of human garbage, normally without feeling, and I was moved to tears and wailing grief... I was really, actually, a puddle.  A self-loathing loaf of nothing.  What did I ever do to prevent that wall of grief?  What did anybody do... We asked for those people to die and we got it.  Many more are yet to come. 

I am drunk now because I admit I am not man enough to handle what I saw... what I felt.  The rawness.  The astounding... The unmitigated suffering.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Texas has more good guys with guns per capita than anywhere on the planet.

They farking failed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many people are tasked with investigating the insurrection? I assume the entire department was prevented from doing so.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.

In that case I recommend torches and pitchforks.


Why no bo  . . .  er, nevermind
 
max_pooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Former chief is now City Council Member Who Already Missed First Council Meeting Since Been Sworn in in Secret Ceremony.
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Recommendations include more funding for School Resource Officers and the local police.


... who will still be under no obligation to do anything ...
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Former chief is now City Council Member Who Already Missed First Council Meeting Since Been Sworn in in Secret Ceremony.


Since when is he the former chief? AFAIK the school board declined to terminate his contract.

And why bother to turn up for city council meetings if you collect the paycheck anyway?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lol cool.  Let me know if they remember how to arrest people.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.


It's astonishing how much leeway the police get. They don't actually have to do anything, at any time. Yet if people defend themselves against cops, they are instantly in the wrong. It's a system without consequences and total power.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Greg Abbott livid?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.

It's astonishing how much leeway the police get. They don't actually have to do anything, at any time. Yet if people defend themselves against cops, they are instantly in the wrong. It's a system without consequences and total power.


It's pretty much welfare for Republican men.

Every Uvalde PD Officer earns close to 5x the median income in their city.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: In that case I recommend torches and pitchforks.


And regulations...well regulated regulations.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.

It's astonishing how much leeway the police get. They don't actually have to do anything, at any time. Yet if people defend themselves against cops, they are instantly in the wrong. It's a system without consequences and total power.



Amazing racket, huh? If you think this is bad, look up research hospitals and how much on average the C level and upper management make compared to the rest of the staff. 1.1 million is average CEO pay....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Texas has more good guys with guns per capita than anywhere on the planet.

They farking failed.


We're really stretching "good" here, though.

May I suggest "ragey, assholish" as the proper modifier instead?
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not rocket science. They didn't go in because they were scared. There was a guy with an AR-15 in there and those are deadly weapons that can kill lots of people at once. Sure, it's their job to push ahead in the face of danger and they utterly failed at it, but their hesitation is a tacit acknowledgement that it's not a "mental health issue," because if it was a crazy guy with a knife, or a brick, or a .22, they probably wouldn't have thought twice.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.


I was going to write something very similar

I'll add that the report will include phrases like "tragic series of miscommunication and human error, with no evidence of malicious intent or deliberate misconduct" and "decisions made in the fog of war in good faith, which seemed reasonable based upon known conditions at the time but turned out to be mistakes in hindsight".
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.

It's astonishing how much leeway the police get. They don't actually have to do anything, at any time. Yet if people defend themselves against cops, they are instantly in the wrong. It's a system without consequences and total power.


Amazing racket, huh? If you think this is bad, look up research hospitals and how much on average the C level and upper management make compared to the rest of the staff. 1.1 million is average CEO pay....


That's got to be the worst whatabout I've seen today. And it's getting late
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bizzerk: They didn't go in because they were scared. There was a guy with an AR-15 in there and those are deadly weapons that can kill lots of people at once. Sure, it's their job to push ahead in the face of danger and they utterly failed at it,


Same thing applies to the former chief when it comes to talking to the press.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Amazing racket, huh? If you think this is bad, look up research hospitals and how much on average the C level and upper management make compared to the rest of the staff. 1.1 million is average CEO pay....


If you think that's bad, look at what big state universities pay their football and basketball coaches.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [humoropedia.com image 520x600]


Whenever I think of fat guys in uniform abusing weapons I think of Cold Steel advertising videos

Hewy Gomer! Hold mah beer while I hack up this ded hawg- with my pocket knife!-

Cold Steel - Warrior Series Japanese Swords
Youtube k8qQZLtIuiA
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They didn't want to get shot with an AR-15, they knew what kind of damage that these guns can do and that their bullet proof vest would have been shredded by it.
 
missiv
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Texas has more good guys with guns per capita than anywhere on the planet.

They farking failed.


Gravy sucking, fighting keyboards 101 warriors. The entire dept should quit in shame. Seeing this isn't going happen; the residents need to arm their thoughts and prayers.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.


You are probably correct.

I wouldn't rule out vigilante justice as a result of 'nuthin gonna happen'. People are rightfully pissed about this and heads need to roll, and soon. If it isn't figuratively, it very well could be literally.
 
JRoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Breaking news!

Investigation determines cops had thumbs WAY up their butts!

Film at 11.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I wouldn't rule out vigilante justice as a result of 'nuthin gonna happen'. People are rightfully pissed about this and heads need to roll, and soon. If it isn't figuratively, it very well could be literally.


So...meeting at your place!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Is Greg Abbott livid?


Livid? No.

Turgid? Probably.

Tumescent? Yes.

Perpendicular? No.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Texas has more good guys with guns per capita than anywhere on the planet.

They farking failed.


They're not good guys. That's always been the point.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Lsherm: Let me spare you all the suspense: as the police are not legally obligated to protect you under any circumstance, this investigation will result in no arrests, no firings, no jail time, and no fines. It will end in a report with recommendations about how to improve outcomes the next time a school shooting occurs. No one will read it, and the next time a police department fails to save multiple children during an extended school shooting we will just repeat this process again.

In that case I recommend torches and pitchforks.


Thunderdome.

Make all cops take a legally binding blood oath to sacrifice themselves for school kids.

If they refuse, have them fired and make them fight each other in the thunderdome.  If they survive 5 fights, they are free to live a life as a coward.  But banned from any government job, or assistance.  Not even from the DMV to get an ID.  They live the life of an untouchable. And they have the scarlet C tattooed on their face.  If sombody employs them, we will all know.  Make them regret being born.  Make them regret spacetime existing.  Make them regret and hate being.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.