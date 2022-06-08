 Skip to content
(My Modern Metropolis)   Human meatball. It's like "human centipede", but with more legs, and mashed   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not likely. Nothing could bind that meatball together - it would turn into a thickish human patty that would cover Manhattan and leak into the ocean.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Not likely. Nothing could bind that meatball together - it would turn into a thickish human patty that would cover Manhattan and leak into the ocean.


You could potentially make a casing out of carbon nanotubes with enough tensile strength to keep all the ground human contained.

Of course, that would be a human sausage, not a human meatball.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you take all your blood vessels out and lay them end to end, you'll die.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Not likely. Nothing could bind that meatball together - it would turn into a thickish human patty that would cover Manhattan and leak into the ocean.


What about like, a billion eggs?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone just made it to the end of Inside?
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What kind of sauce would you serve with that?
 
Eravior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"If You Blended Up Everyone in the World, It Would Create a Meatball That Fits in Central Park"

Eh. I'm not into meatballs. Jerky would be nice though. I'd bet that would fit in Central Park too.

Hey, wait a minute. I'd fit in Central Park. This metric is stupid.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't feel like meatballs are mashed. They are made up of mashed things, but they themselves aren't
 
comrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are you deboning them first?

Speaking of boning...
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Jesus McSordid: Not likely. Nothing could bind that meatball together - it would turn into a thickish human patty that would cover Manhattan and leak into the ocean.

What about like, a billion eggs?


...and lots of bread crumbs.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Caaaaaaaaaaaaarllllllllllll
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Question how stoned was the author of this article? Weed lord detected.
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I don't feel like meatballs are mashed. They are made up of mashed things, but they themselves aren't


That's called a Frikadelle and is the origin of hamburgers.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a good time to talk about these things.

$0.02
 
princhester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why does this story remind me of this:

https://what-if.xkcd.com/4/
 
maxwellton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does that sound like a pretty good idea?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: What kind of sauce would you serve with that?


I wouldn't serve it with any sauce at all because I, like you and everyone else, would be ground up into a giant meatball.

The article makes no exclusions for sauciers.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"If"? More like "when".
 
Tymast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
most meatballs ive seen fit in central park
 
