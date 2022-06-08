 Skip to content
(KAIT Jonesboro) Weeners Boil your Weiner water   (kait8.com) divider line
18
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"the order affects the entire Weiner Waterworks system"

Kidneys will never be the same
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, America.  Are you even trying to be part of the industrialised west and not some third world shiathole?  It's embarrassing, guys.  I'm saying this as your friend.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is an archaic cure for syphyllis?
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RiffTrax: This is Hormel (Full FREE Short)
Youtube EagPzmaVc38
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a Wednesday news release, the order affects the entire Weiner Waterworks system.

I can only dream that I could be at a dinner party, and when asked what you do for a living, I could reply "I am the head of the Weiner Waterworks facility.  :(
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Bear Grylls thread, Subby?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Weiner Waterworks Wednesday thread!!!
 
ieerto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No thanks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
but i use a microwave...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pixter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I find this way too funny, weiner waterworks indeed
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stolen from the Wetnoseday thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I cross-hatch my hotdog pineapple style, then steam them (usually over a reducing beer-based chili), then grill them. Plump, tender, and with a nice snap to the casing.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My ex-wife issued the same order before every blow job!
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bo Carter - Please Warm My Weiner
Youtube Gxpz2ewrIE0
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.