 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   Assault trains attack again. Subby lives a mile from here and can confirm drivers regularly go around the gate arms   (wsvn.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Broward County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sunbeam Television, South Florida metropolitan area, WSVN, fatal crash, WHDH-TV, Copyright  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 11:38 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because there has been so many crashes, BSO just started a program where they have deputies patrolling many of these intersections where Brightline comes through due to the crashes, just to try to remind people that you can't beat the train.

It's self-correcting. Bill the survivors for train repairs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark me, I can't even tell what that MIGHT used to be:

Fark user imageView Full Size


SUV? Car? Truck? Minivan? Also looks like a rearview mirror on the ground to the right of the guys foot.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Fark me, I can't even tell what that MIGHT used to be:

[Fark user image image 850x474]

SUV? Car? Truck? Minivan? Also looks like a rearview mirror on the ground to the right of the guys foot.


Looks like a compact car.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BurghDude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Lsherm: Fark me, I can't even tell what that MIGHT used to be:

[Fark user image image 850x474]

SUV? Car? Truck? Minivan? Also looks like a rearview mirror on the ground to the right of the guys foot.

Looks like a compact car.


-ed

FTFY.
 
zez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Build some train overpasses, we they know how to build bridges over roads in Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder if the arms are coming down early on a regular basis, stopping people for several minutes when there is no train, and people have become enured. Like the stupid fasten seatbelt light on planes, if it's on the whole time it becomes meaningless.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry, not sorry.
How can you get hit by a train?
Gates, bells, horns. If that's not enough, you shouldn't be driving, or you SHOULD get hit by a train.
OR: your local DOT needs to raise taxes, so they can afford building under/over passes, because locals can't handle level crossings.

Funny, how it works in Europe.
Then again, socialism, health insurance, no guns/no freedom, so Americans will die in one of the most preventable ways for the tree of liberty. God bless Redneckistan!
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Evolution in action.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
trains can be sneaky and come out of nowhere...

/i got hit by one that did just that.
//of course having no muffler on my car gave it the upper hand.
///got away, did not walk away from it.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Great that song is in my head now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a shame. If only there was some way to tell those idiots where a train might go and where it is. I guess there's no way to avoid stealthy trains and their natural camouflage.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I mean, the fact that every week there's another accident, and people still aren't learning just to obey the traffic signals, it's kind of astounding."

It's Florida. No one learns from others' mistakes, and you generally only make that mistake yourself once.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Lsherm: Fark me, I can't even tell what that MIGHT used to be:

[Fark user image image 850x474]

SUV? Car? Truck? Minivan? Also looks like a rearview mirror on the ground to the right of the guys foot.

Looks like a compact car.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Build some train overpasses, we they know how to build bridges over roads in Florida

[Fark user image 800x450]


That would entail elevating the entire train line. And even then it is Florida so you know that some damn fool and half-senile snowbird will still wind up driving on the tracks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it time to ban high-capacity box cars yet?
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yknow.. sometimes getting there just a couple minutes quicker is more important than life itself.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Make it $2000 for the tickets. Some people get scarred having to scrape your remains out of the gravel and train wheels. No amount of alcohol can fix that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Great that song is in my head now.


My apologies.  This should fix that.
Raining Tacos - Parry Gripp & BooneBum
Youtube npjF032TDDQ
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: maxandgrinch: Build some train overpasses, we they know how to build bridges over roads in Florida

[Fark user image 800x450]

That would entail elevating the entire train line. And even then it is Florida so you know that some damn fool and half-senile snowbird will still wind up driving on the tracks.


You missed the joke.  That's a picture of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during construction.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In any case, this is merely Darwin working his magic.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.