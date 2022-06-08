 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Military aircraft carrying nuclear material crashes in Southern California near Mexican border. Five presumed dead   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crew of five? B-52? What other plane carries nukes and has, or can carry, five crew?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Crew of five? B-52? What other plane carries nukes and has, or can carry, five crew?


A transport plane with a couple passengers carrying submarine parts.  While this isn't the most likely, there's no information yet.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does John Travolta have a solid alibi this time?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it a crate of bananas?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have we blamed illegal immigrants yet?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dvdtalk.comView Full Size
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comAUhunt @StmnDmn Unknown · 1mReplying to@nbcsandiego KESQ News Channel 3 @KESQ · 5m PLANE CRASH: A Marine official confirms there was no nuclear material aboard the downed military aircraft in Imperial County. There is still no official word on fatalities or injuries
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Crew of five? B-52? What other plane carries nukes and has, or can carry, five crew?


A B-52 isn't going to carry nukes unless there's a war or someone really screws up (which happened several years back).  Nukes in the air would be a PNAF mission which is just transport.

But it could be a variety of things - sub parts (like someone mentioned)...low-level rad waste...medical equipment....
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

plecos: Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.


Yeah, but they heal, so:
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: plecos: Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.

Yeah, but they heal, so:
[static.tvtropes.org image 231x335]


Was referring to fallout, but this works too
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: Bootleg: plecos: Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.

Yeah, but they heal, so:
[static.tvtropes.org image 231x335]

Was referring to fallout, but this works too


I, too, was referring to fallout (Well, the 3d Fallouts)... But the picture was relevant to my feelings on the matter.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: plecos: Bootleg: plecos: Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.

Yeah, but they heal, so:
[static.tvtropes.org image 231x335]

Was referring to fallout, but this works too

I, too, was referring to fallout (Well, the 3d Fallouts)... But the picture was relevant to my feelings on the matter.


Then we agree to agree.  NO U
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this is a Marine aircraft it wouldn't have nuclear material on board or be a B-52, I would presume.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the wall okay?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're okay. The five of them are having a party in Tijuana.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like it was an Osprey.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nekom: Looks like it was an Osprey.


An Osprey, and no nuclear stuff on board.
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a John Travolta movie?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "The military has not confirmed how many people were on board, but they said initial reports that there was nuclear material on the aircraft were incorrect "
 
Geralt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where will they bury the survivors?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: nekom: Looks like it was an Osprey.

An Osprey, and no nuclear stuff on board.


I'm curious why anyone would think an Osprey would be carrying nuclear material, or what nuclear material an Osprey would carry? I sort assumed they could be equipped with machine guns and relatively low end missiles?
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does John Travolta have a solid alibi this time?


I think he was with John Tesh at the time.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: nekom: Looks like it was an Osprey.

An Osprey, and no nuclear stuff on board.


So who started the whole "nuclear materials" thing?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not nuclear, unclear.  Unclear material.  Simple typo.
 
fredirc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geralt: Where will they bury the survivors?


Came here for this, and if it were absent, to post it. Bravo!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you want ants?  Because this is how you get ants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
but they said initial reports that there was nuclear material on the aircraft were incorrect
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The military has not confirmed how many people were on board, but they said initial reports that there was nuclear material on the aircraft were incorrect "


Also FTFA: "Rumors the plane was carrying nuclear material have since been debunked"
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it me or does it seem like Osprey go down way too often? I get that the tilt-rotor design is complex and probably more prone to issues due to complexity but do any of the Fark aviation authorities have any insight? Genuinely curious.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dammit, there goes the secret plan to nuke Tijuana...
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugram: plecos: Watch out for the glowing ones, they have a lot of hit points.

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Don't worry, Mulder and Scully are on the case.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Carter Pewterschmidt: nekom: Looks like it was an Osprey.

An Osprey, and no nuclear stuff on board.

I'm curious why anyone would think an Osprey would be carrying nuclear material, or what nuclear material an Osprey would carry? I sort assumed they could be equipped with machine guns and relatively low end missiles?


"Nuclear material" doesn't have to mean weapons. Even hospitals have "nuclear material".

That said, I've no idea what sort of stuff would be likely to be carried on an Osprey at any point other than Marines.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Is the wall okay?


You might want to sit down; I have some bad news for you and the effects of the crash don't factor into it.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A bet a border wall would've prevented this.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone probably wrote 'nuclear' instead of 'unclear' on what was on board at some point.  That's one helluva typo.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This seems real, but only the Daily Fail is on it?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size


/ just asking a question
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dammit, there goes the secret plan to nuke Tijuana...


Just go there and drink the local water. You'll nuke your undershorts if nothing else.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Frenchtoast Mafia: Is it me or does it seem like Osprey go down way too often? I get that the tilt-rotor design is complex and probably more prone to issues due to complexity but do any of the Fark aviation authorities have any insight? Genuinely curious.


Maybe it has a smaller margin of error? With a cargo plane, you lose an engine and you have 1-3 more, plus the aerodynamics of the craft itself. A helicopter can auto-rotate down if it loses power. If an Osprey loses one or both engines, can it glide? Can it autorotate?
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The military has not confirmed how many people were on board, but they said initial reports that there was nuclear material on the aircraft were incorrect "


So we should presume there was nuclear material onboard.

Keep an eye out for 10-foot long armadillos.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dammit, there goes the secret plan to nuke Tijuana...


Still eating plenty of barbequed iguana
 
ecl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
JFC wake up sheeple

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does John Travolta have a solid alibi this time?


He did say something about not shooting at the thermonuclear weapon.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geralt: Where will they bury the survivors?


That information is confidential.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"nuclear material" can be any number of things... medical, industrial tools... not all that uncommon
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frenchtoast Mafia: Is it me or does it seem like Osprey go down way too often? I get that the tilt-rotor design is complex and probably more prone to issues due to complexity but do any of the Fark aviation authorities have any insight? Genuinely curious.


I think it's hard to say because they lost several early in in the program.  This is the second this year but before this year the last loss was 4 years ago.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ospreys shouldnt have any nuclear weapons on them.Maybe its a small x ray device or something?
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Adult diapers from nursing homes sometimes contain nuclear material. Imaging contrast. Maybe it was a secret mission to haul old peoples' poopy Depends?
 
