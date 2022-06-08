 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   So much for that three hour tour you had planned   (wavy.com) divider line
15
    More: News, Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, Virginia, Spirit of Norfolk cruise yacht, Naval Station Norfolk, Ship, Portsmouth, Virginia, Military base  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 10:25 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's an excellent crew
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:  The Spirit of Norfolk offers offered  dinner cruises and private group events.ftfy
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's kinda sad "More than 100 passengers were on the Spirit when it caught fire Tuesday" was the subheading and it took 10 paragraphs to reach "Norfolk spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey said there were more than 100 people on board at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, she said."
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: It's kinda sad "More than 100 passengers were on the Spirit when it caught fire Tuesday" was the subheading and it took 10 paragraphs to reach "Norfolk spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey said there were more than 100 people on board at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, she said."


I assumed they encountered a locked door and waited outside until the active fire situation was over.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's an excellent crew


The mate was a mighty sailing man and the skipper brave and true.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My son is on one of the cruisers on the next pier. He sent some interesting videos of this last night. BZ to the crew getting their passengers home safely.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: scottydoesntknow: It's kinda sad "More than 100 passengers were on the Spirit when it caught fire Tuesday" was the subheading and it took 10 paragraphs to reach "Norfolk spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey said there were more than 100 people on board at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, she said."

I assumed they encountered a locked door and waited outside until the active fire situation was over.


You Sick SOB. It's too early to talk about this while all of the families of the slightly inconvenienced are still grieving.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ships are powered by a rapid series of fiery explosions.

Sometimes those escape the area designated for them.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: scottydoesntknow: It's kinda sad "More than 100 passengers were on the Spirit when it caught fire Tuesday" was the subheading and it took 10 paragraphs to reach "Norfolk spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey said there were more than 100 people on board at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, she said."

I assumed they encountered a locked door and waited outside until the active fire situation was over.


That would make sense; it was mostly school children on the ship.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: My son is on one of the cruisers on the next pier. He sent some interesting videos of this last night. BZ to the crew getting their passengers home safely.


I would like and subscribe to your YouTube channel
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"There were two groups of students on board: a group of preschoolers from Virginia Beach, and 5th graders from Newport News, a Spirit of Norfolk staff member confirmed to WAVY."

Whoa, that's way early to start 'em booze-cruisin', you HARDCORE Norfolk, VA!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Ships are powered by a rapid series of fiery explosions.

Sometimes those escape the area designated for them.


Well, most anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
100 on board.  0 injuries.  Round of applause for the crew.  Good stuff y'all.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deadsanta: "There were two groups of students on board: a group of preschoolers from Virginia Beach, and 5th graders from Newport News, a Spirit of Norfolk staff member confirmed to WAVY."

Whoa, that's way early to start 'em booze-cruisin', you HARDCORE Norfolk, VA!


WE DON'T DRINK. WE DON'T SMOKE. NORFOLK.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.