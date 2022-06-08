 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   McGruff taught us to take a bite out of crime, but now the tables appear to have turned   (madison.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next few days aren't going to be fun for this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's wanted a pork chop?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping for kinky McGruff cosplay getting out of hand

/ is dissapoint
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried clicking the link but my pi-hole said nope.

Categories:
Abuse    - Lists of sites created to deceive
Malware - Known sites that host malware

I'll just rely on the comments here as to what the story is about.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 month of dog food should shape him up and I don't mean that delicious Alpo canned. I'm talking dry food.  The cheap stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life took a dark turn after the Tom Emanski royalties dried up...
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Loucifer: 1 month of dog food should shape him up and I don't mean that delicious Alpo canned. I'm talking dry food.  The cheap stuff.

[Fark user image 612x612]


Maybe this brand is more appropriate

kroger.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I don't get it


Read the article.

...Yeah I know, fark and all.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Tried clicking the link but my pi-hole said nope.

Categories:
Abuse    - Lists of sites created to deceive
Malware - Known sites that host malware

I'll just rely on the comments here as to what the story is about.


That's weird. That's a legit website. I lived in Madison for most of my adult life and have read thousands of articles on that site. Anyway, an inmate bit two people in the LaCrosse County jail, which is about a 2-2.5 hour drive from Madison, along the border with MN.
 
