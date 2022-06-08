 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Want to damage the Spanish Steps in Rome, but can't afford a Maserati? Fortunately, there are rental scooters you can throw   (theguardian.com) divider line
doctorguilty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My rental scooter does 185,
Lost the deposit, now I don't drive.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rome is fantastic, except for all the assholes.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those rental scooters are pissing me off. It's like accepted trash heaped all over the place.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She looked pissed. I'm thinking he suggested the shortcut down the stairs and she came to the conclusion that this was not the romantic trip to Rome she had envisioned.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why not adjust the fine to cover the cost of repairs?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
at first I was horrified, thinking Vespa / Lambretta abuse. no such thing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Rome is fantastic, except for all the assholes.


I feel the same way about hotdogs.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Rent Party: Rome is fantastic, except for all the assholes.

I feel the same way about hotdogs.


Quit shoving them up your boyfriends' asses!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, Audrey! I'm too in love with you to be mad.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear Rest of the World,

Sorry about exporting so much stupid

Sincerely,

a US Resident
 
