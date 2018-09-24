 Skip to content
(Daily Pennsylvanian)   So no need to worry until 11 more cases are confirmed, right?   (thedp.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For shame, Fark.  This is peak county fair season and these stories really hurt my Monkey Kissing Booth business.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Picture of the infected person:

gannett-cdn.com
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
if it means i get to shag madeleine stowe, i'm more than willing to sacrifice every one of you farkers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we just let loose a weakened strain of boa constrictor pox?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty soon we'll all be wearing monkey pox fashions and writing the songs.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?


You'll get to find out after he is reinstated.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

medius: Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?

You'll get to find out after he is reinstated.


Next week?
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?


The Gay African Virus
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sees what subby did there:

Fark user image
 
mononymous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that does it for me. I'm never going to have sex with another monkey again...right after MonkeyCon 2022. Heard there're gonna be a lot of HOT monkeys at that one...and I already bought tickets, soooooo.....
 
BurghDude
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Only tangential to TFA, but the 12 Money's tee vee series was a lot more entertaining than I had any hope or expectation of it being.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The disease is usually found in Central and West Africa. Monkeypox is primarily spread between people through direct contact with body fluids, scabs, or infectious sores, the CDC states.

Ok, who the fark just goes ahead and has physical contact with people who have scabs and sores?

/I probably don't wanna know
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why do monkey related diseases keep cropping up in Philadelphia?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?


Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And I know there's a monkey in the future for you
And there's nothing modern science can do

De-Evolving
Youtube 4fLVogK_fC4
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: Picture of the infected person:

Picture of how it started:


Picture of how it started:

Fark user image
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?

[Fark user image 425x294]


Why do I have a feeling a person of your screen name would insist we called COVID the "COVID-19" as Trump demanded?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Why do monkey related diseases keep cropping up in Philadelphia?


That's ugly dude
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Chinesenookiefactory: Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?

[Fark user image 425x294]

Why do I have a feeling a person of your screen name would insist we called COVID the "COVID-19" as Trump demanded?


Fark Filter got me, supposed to be Chinese-something something-Virus as Trump said it.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RasIanI: chitownmike: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Why do monkey related diseases keep cropping up in Philadelphia?

That's ugly dude


*ugly, dude

/commas' lives matter
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: So what would Trump call this? The Africa Virus?


He would call it a hoax that will go away like magic, as long as the cruise ships are kept out at sea to make the numbers better, and for god's sake, stop the testing.  No new cases if you don't test, no new pregnancies if you don't test either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BurghDude: Only tangential to TFA, but the 12 Money's tee vee series was a lot more entertaining than I had any hope or expectation of it being.


Hmm, thaks for the heads up. I had no idea that was a thing
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RasIanI: RasIanI: chitownmike: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Why do monkey related diseases keep cropping up in Philadelphia?

That's ugly dude

*ugly, dude

/commas' lives matter


Did you help you're uncle jack off a horse?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mononymous: Well, that does it for me. I'm never going to have sex with another monkey again...right after MonkeyCon 2022. Heard there're gonna be a lot of HOT monkeys at that one...and I already bought tickets, soooooo.....


i.redd.it

LOOK AT ME
I'M AN ATTENTION WHORE
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA : direct contact with body fluids, scabs, or infectious sores.

WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH ANYTHING LIKE THIS ????
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time to stock up on scab masks
 
