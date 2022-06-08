 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Mystery visitor deemed "Unidentified Amarillo Object" - or UAO, for short   (star-telegram.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's Larry.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The knees are a dead giveaway
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see the video, the still photo can't show how it moves or other details. All of us have seen canine critters walk on their hind legs but they aren't that good at it or very graceful. I wonder why the Zoo hasn't released the video footage if they are interested in identifying the critter?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A guy wears something he bought at Spirit Halloween and everyone loses their shiat.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like a homeless guy wearing a dead raccoon on his head.
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was born and raised in Amarillo..

The chupacabra!

Oh hell yeah!!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A guy wears something he bought at Spirit Halloween and everyone loses their shiat.


But it was photographed with night vision, just like real ghost hunters!
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read that as armadillo.  That was a very confusing article.  "Armadillos don't stand on their hind legs!"
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I gotta say I'm leaning towards the homeless guy in a raccoon hat theory.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Furry our for a walk?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I'd like to see the video, the still photo can't show how it moves or other details. All of us have seen canine critters walk on their hind legs but they aren't that good at it or very graceful. I wonder why the Zoo hasn't released the video footage if they are interested in identifying the critter?


Seriously.  They have the video so they know what it is but instead show one still frame to the rest of the world to ponder over.
I'm certain if they just provided the video it would be obvious but that doesn't make the news or start conspiracy theories.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
patcarew
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this the way to arm a dildo?
Every night I've been biting my pillow...
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: OK So Amuse Me: I'd like to see the video, the still photo can't show how it moves or other details. All of us have seen canine critters walk on their hind legs but they aren't that good at it or very graceful. I wonder why the Zoo hasn't released the video footage if they are interested in identifying the critter?

Seriously.  They have the video so they know what it is but instead show one still frame to the rest of the world to ponder over.
I'm certain if they just provided the video it would be obvious but that doesn't make the news or start conspiracy theories.


Free marketing at the start of the busy season
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mattythemouse
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't kink shame, it's not ok.
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a dude in peanut butter jelly time banana dude  cosplay and this is a marketing ploy
 
roydrj
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We are always so ready to jump on the band wagon for something strange or out of this world.

How about it is just a a cat or on the outside a bobcat. The weird thing is cats are kept as pets all over Texas. There are also known stray cats. Bobcats are distributed throughout Texas. I copied that for the info, just so no one accuses me of plagiarizing the info. lol Just my take.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's some asshole wearing a mask. There, mystery solved. Why does this story even exist? Who looks at that and sees anything but "asshole wearing a mask"?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Ted Cruz. He's changed into a Republican gaslighting creature of the night.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I'd like to see the video, the still photo can't show how it moves or other details. All of us have seen canine critters walk on their hind legs but they aren't that good at it or very graceful. I wonder why the Zoo hasn't released the video footage if they are interested in identifying the critter?


It's obviously Sonic the Hedgehog so it's understandable why it's a freeze frame.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's what Greg Abbott turns into at night.  He was probably at the zoo looking for animals to rape.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: OK So Amuse Me: I'd like to see the video, the still photo can't show how it moves or other details. All of us have seen canine critters walk on their hind legs but they aren't that good at it or very graceful. I wonder why the Zoo hasn't released the video footage if they are interested in identifying the critter?

Seriously.  They have the video so they know what it is but instead show one still frame to the rest of the world to ponder over.
I'm certain if they just provided the video it would be obvious but that doesn't make the news or start conspiracy theories.


It does seem odd to not release the video and put just one still image up. Not releasing it makes them look a bit shady.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Relax, Everyone. The mystery visitor has turned himself into Amarillo authorities.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Relax, Everyone. The mystery visitor has turned himself into Amarillo authorities.
[Fark user image image 510x320]


No it was Ugly Sonic..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

roydrj: We are always so ready to jump on the band wagon for something strange or out of this world.

How about it is just a a cat or on the outside a bobcat. The weird thing is cats are kept as pets all over Texas. There are also known stray cats. Bobcats are distributed throughout Texas. I copied that for the info, just so no one accuses me of plagiarizing the info. lol Just my take.


Without crediting the source that's exactly what you did
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Notice how you never see Ted Cruz and this thing at the same time.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone let Qanon shaman out?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

He's real!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

