(Sky.com)   Arrrrrgggggg me pirate friends. Colombian army finds billions in gold coins from an 18th century ship wreck. Line up...let's see how long it takes for everyone to claim it belongs to them   (news.sky.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mine!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrrrrgggggg me pirate friends Columbian army finds billions in gold coins from an 18th century ship wreck.

Challenge: diagram this sentence. If you are correct, you get the gold.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Arrrrrgggggg me pirate friends Columbian army finds billions in gold coins from an 18th century ship wreck.

Challenge: diagram this sentence. If you are correct, you get the gold.


Do I get any gold pieces for pointing out that it's Colombian, and not Columbian?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We found about 3 gold coins...
/And are retiring effective immediately
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a Columbia army looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't want the gold, just the mint condition factory sealed COBOL manual that was in the water proof case next to it.
 
Defenestrater
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Upper west side Uni has an army now?

Rugby teams from that school must be getting quite aggressive.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I don't want the gold, just the mint condition factory sealed COBOL manual that was in the water proof case next to it.


Arrrrr...Everyone knows pirates only programmed in the C......

/runs
 
Rent Party
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is a Spanish galleon.  That means it belongs to Spain.  Spain says so, and for the most part, courts agree with them.

If you ever do find a huge bunch of buried treasure, melt that shiat down and sell it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark your sky news cookies
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
el_morte
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Mine!


Dibs!

/You have to say "dibs," loser!
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
wasn't it 'discovered' in 2015?   i thought the new part was just pics
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that a steering wheel in your pants?

Arghh, its driving me nuts!
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: LordOfThePings: Arrrrrgggggg me pirate friends Columbian army finds billions in gold coins from an 18th century ship wreck.

Challenge: diagram this sentence. If you are correct, you get the gold.

Do I get any gold pieces for pointing out that it's Colombian, and not Columbian?


Only if you start your sentence with, "Oh, just one more thing".
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spain will claim it, because they stole it fair and square.
 
jeff3141
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know courts have sided with Spain in the past, but that country should be last on the list to get that gold. They murdered, tortured, and committed genocide against every indigenous tribe they came across. They then stole the gold and other treasures from them. Did I mention forced slavery? But, it's been a few hundred years since the Spanish government committed these crimes against humanity, so all's forgiven. I would give it to a neutral third party who would then distribute it to the indigenous people of South America.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Is that a steering wheel in your pants?

Arghh, its driving me nuts!


I love telling that joke.  I get real roundabout with the angry pirate walking into a bar with a steering wheel hanging from his belt buckle, and a guy finally working up the liquid courage to ask him about it.  Heard it on the radio one morning long ago and it had both me and the DJs in stitches.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NightSteel: SeaMan Stainz: Is that a steering wheel in your pants?

Arghh, its driving me nuts!

I love telling that joke.  I get real roundabout with the angry pirate walking into a bar with a steering wheel hanging from his belt buckle, and a guy finally working up the liquid courage to ask him about it.  Heard it on the radio one morning long ago and it had both me and the DJs in stitches.


It is the second best joke.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I don't want the gold, just the mint condition factory sealed COBOL manual that was in the water proof case next to it.


That sounds like the next "it" thing.....old computing manuals. Maybe I shouldn't have thrown out that complete set of TI TTL books.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Is that a steering wheel in your pants?

Arghh, its driving me nuts!


bwahahahaha! aaargh, where's me cabin boy, Motor Oil? i've got some diving to do if you know what i mean.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: LordOfThePings: Arrrrrgggggg me pirate friends Columbian army finds billions in gold coins from an 18th century ship wreck.

Challenge: diagram this sentence. If you are correct, you get the gold.

Do I get any gold pieces for pointing out that it's Colombian, and not Columbian?


Columbia would be gems. Not gold.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.