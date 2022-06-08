 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Stupid Florida siblings, male(18) and female(23), lure a man to a robbery using dating app. Their plan fails because of two errors. 1) The planned meet up spot is in front of their home. 2) They bring a knife to a gunfight   (tampabay.com) divider line
35
    More: Fail, Crime, Crimes, Murder, Capital punishment, Apartment, Life imprisonment, Homicide, Manslaughter  
•       •       •

1225 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 7:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's a charlie/dee genius plot right out of Sunny In Philly. mom will be on the news tonight crying how good her baby was.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, good guy with a gun makes an appearance.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! They killed Florida man!

DNRTFA
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....


Unless she set it up this way because she hated her brother and wanted to see him hurt... and things went far better than she expected.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....


maybe she was still pretending to be innocent when she was booked?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....


Maybe she hated her brother and this was the plan all along

/He drank milk from the carton
//And always put it back with one backwashy swallow left
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....

maybe she was still pretending to be innocent when she was booked?


Maybe she didn't know he was dead and hadn't been charged with murder yet.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she put out?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Isitoveryet: johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....

maybe she was still pretending to be innocent when she was booked?

Maybe she didn't know he was dead and hadn't been charged with murder yet.


I know a lot of families of people in nursing homes who think the same thing.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that might be a drivers license photo, around here that's what the local cops use on FB when they're listing folks that got warrants.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yhup...
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Isitoveryet: johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....

maybe she was still pretending to be innocent when she was booked?

Maybe she didn't know he was dead and hadn't been charged with murder yet.


*re-reads 5 lines of TFA*

arrested "Friday" and charged for an incident that took place on May 31st...
she had 8 days to learn of her brother's misfortune.
heck, i don't know what this crazy biatch's intentions are.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izo: that might be a drivers license photo, around here that's what the local cops use on FB when they're listing folks that got warrants.


That makes a lot more sense, thanks
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the sense that the Carver Exceptional Center the deceased attended is not so much exceptional
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: that's a charlie/dee genius plot right out of Sunny In Philly. mom will be on the news tonight crying how good her baby was.


Here in Chicago, mom would be on the news stating that she's "looking for answers on how this could happen" and the local news presenters will look very concerned.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: Thoreny: Isitoveryet: johnny_vegas:  

arrested "Friday" and charged for an incident that took place on May 31st...
she had 3 days to learn of her brother's misfortune.
heck, i don't know what this crazy biatch's intentions are.


correction.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....


Maybe this was the desired result of a fiendishly devious plot to kill her hated brother, rival for her mother's affections and co-heir to her large estate. Or she's just an idiot and psychopath.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not too happy here.
(stolen from another site)

cdn.arrests.orgView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: sinko swimo: that's a charlie/dee genius plot right out of Sunny In Philly. mom will be on the news tonight crying how good her baby was.

Here in Chicago, mom would be on the news stating that she's "looking for answers on how this could happen" and the local news presenters will look very concerned.


Or trying to gin up sympathy her son was dead and they let the man who killed him go free but locked up the daughter
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: not too happy here.
(stolen from another site)
[cdn.arrests.org image 120x159]


Damn. Looks like she stole that glare from Samuel L. Jackson and that wig from Sideshow Bob
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: I get the sense that the Carver Exceptional Center is not so exceptional


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Finally, good guy with a gun makes an appearance.


He went over there intending to engage in pre-marital sex, so not a good guy.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most of the stories I watch about siblings using a dating app end very differently.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not only do you have to worry about people setting you up for a robbery via a dating app, you also have to worry about your date showing up armed with a concealed handgun. The US is seriously farked up.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My ears are bleeding from all the dog whistles in this thread.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....


Maybe she's a Republican.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: hardinparamedic: Finally, good guy with a gun makes an appearance.

He went over there intending to engage in pre-marital sex, so not a good guy.


Can't find the comic png...

"Haha, I intend to have sex but have no intention of marrying you!"
"I am okay with this!"
[We are all the villain in a Victorian romance novel]
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: hardinparamedic: Finally, good guy with a gun makes an appearance.

He went over there intending to engage in pre-marital sex, so not a good guy.


You have NO idea how good he is at pre-marital sex, so your judgement is false!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....


Looks more like a drivers license photo they pulled from the DMV database.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: johnny_vegas: That girl ain't right.  I mean, especially if that's her booking photo and she just lost her brother.....

Looks more like a drivers license photo they pulled from the DMV database.


Yeah you're right
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: I get the sense that the Carver Exceptional Center the deceased attended is not so much exceptional


From a brief googling (i.e. I wouldn't be surprised if I'm incorrect or not getting the full picture), it looks like in Florida, 'Exceptional' is the term for special-needs schools.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flamingboard: My ears are bleeding from all the dog whistles in this thread.


Some people hear non existent dog whistles too. Kinda meta. Which posts you referring to?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: hardinparamedic: Finally, good guy with a gun makes an appearance.

He went over there intending to engage in pre-marital sex, so not a good guy.


I'm going to guess you are trolling.  Because premarital sex is not illegal nor is it immoral unless you are the type who pretends to be a christian.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.