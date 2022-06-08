 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   So, you're robbing the local dildoery and you have an epiphany: why take the cash when you have a better option?   (moderntimeslb.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Firearm, Los Angeles Police Department, Human sexuality, Semi-automatic pistol, Revolver, Handgun, Machine pistol, Gender  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that's "a" local dildoery, subby. this isn't 'Nam, there are rules.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looked to see if he was in Texas; if he stole seven, he would've been charged with an additional crime. Cuz Texas.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The question is, if they catch him and bring him before a judge, will he get off?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fark you? No, no no, fark me!
 
olrasputin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, the dildothecary?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I really hope the clerk told him to go fark himself and he said "You know, that sounds like a great idea".
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dildo Epihany is the name of my Christian rock Hole cover band.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Seventh Texas Dildo" would be a great album name.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This thread was never not dildoes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Leave the gun, take the Sparkle Princess dual clitoris penile massager with suctioning pump.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Police had to interview the employees afterward:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

olrasputin: Oh, the dildothecary?


I believe that's an apothecary where all the tinctures and potions are sold in glass phalluses and the herbs are bound into spherical pairs.  Ointments are in the squeeze bottles.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, we know it wasn't Paige.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.