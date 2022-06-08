 Skip to content
"Stories may well be lies, but they are good lies that say true things, and which can sometimes pay the rent." ― Neil Gaiman. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, lying with the truth edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neil Gaiman is famous for his work with graphic novels, short fiction, comic books, novels, nonfiction, audio theatre, and films. If there's a form of creative writing that he hasn't been published in, it's probably only because he's currently working on it in secret. He's won numerous accolades and was able to co-author Good Omens with the equally legendary Terry Pratchet. He's even appeared on an episode of The Simpsons but I think that's something that few people with his rock star fame can avoid.

If you haven't read anything by him, good news: there's a Hugo Award-winning short story up on his site for free. [A Study in Emerald (pdf)] (Please don't spoil it for those who haven't read it!)

My first introduction to his writing was through his Sandman graphic novels. To say that they're original is . . . kind of an understatement.  He spoke about that work in an interview:

"One of the joys of comics has always been the knowledge that it was, in many ways, untouched ground. It was virgin territory. When I was working on Sandman, I felt a lot of the time that I was actually picking up a machete and heading out into the jungle. I got to write in places and do things that nobody had ever done before. When I'm writing novels I'm painfully aware that I'm working in a medium that people have been writing absolutely jaw-droppingly brilliant things for, you know, three-four thousand years now. You know, you can go back. We have things like The Golden Ass. And you go, well, I don't know that I'm as good as that and that's two and a half thousand years old. But with comics I felt like - I can do stuff nobody has ever done. I can do stuff nobody has ever thought of. And I could and it was enormously fun."

I can absolutely see his point: I make computer games for a living, and that's certainly not a medium that's been around for very long. Some of the stories that are told in the best games could not be told in any other way; unlike other mediums, they require the viewer to interact and become part of the story itself. And yes, he worked on a story there, too.

This page has a list of eight good writing practices from Neil Gaiman:

1. Write.

2.Put one word after another. Find the right word, put it down.

3. Finish what you're writing. Whatever you have to do to finish it, finish it.

4. Put it aside. Read it pretending youve never read it before. Show it to friends whose opinion you respect and who like the kind of thing that this is.

5. Remember: when people tell you something's wrong or doesn't work for them, they are almost always right. When they tell you exactly what they think is wrong and how to fix it, they are almost always wrong.

6. Fix it. Remember that, sooner or later, before it ever reaches perfection, you will have to let it go and move on and start to write the next thing. Perfection is like chasing the horizon. Keep moving.

7. Laugh at your own jokes.

8. The main rule of writing is that if you do it with enough assurance and confidence, you're allowed to do whatever you like. (That may be a rule for life as well as for writing. But it's definitely true for writing.) So write your story as it needs to be written. Write it honestly, and tell it as best you can. I'm not sure that there are any other rules. Not ones that matter.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we put the "and then the murders began" line?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alitaki: Is this where we put the "and then the murders began" line?


No, that's the Pol tab.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"There once was a man from Nantucket. . ."
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
toraque: ...
"One of the joys of comics has always been the knowledge that it was, in many ways, untouched ground. It was virgin territory. When I was working on Sandman, I felt a lot of the time that I was actually picking up a machete and heading out into the jungle. I got to write in places and do things that nobody had ever done before. When I'm writing novels I'm painfully aware that I'm working in a medium that people have been writing absolutely jaw-droppingly brilliant things for, you know, three-four thousand years now. You know, you can go back. We have things like The Golden Ass. And you go, well, I don't know that I'm as good as that and that's two and a half thousand years old. But with comics I felt like - I can do stuff nobody has ever done. I can do stuff nobody has ever thought of. And I could and it was enormously fun."
...

While I do love Neil Gaiman, it's worth noting that three of the things he did with that amazing freedom are Medieval Spawn (Spawn, but in the past), Joanna Constantine (John Constantine, but in the past) and Marvel 1602 (the Marvel comics universe, but in the past).
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just finished the 5th draft of my low-budget script. It's been a struggle, but I finally cracked the ending! Why are endings so damn hard?

Now, I have finish and submit my FarkFiction entires soon and I'm down to the wire as usual!
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gaiman seems like one of those writers who can't really tell you how he does what he does. And that's okay. Very few people could write like that, even with a detailed instruction manual.

Whether or not you read comics, you owe it to yourself to read Sandman. Go down to the library and get the annotated version. It's worth your while just to see how he constructs the story. Warning: no one will be seated during the blood-curdling diner sequence.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Feel like booting up SimCity 2000 to ruminate at the library...
https://www.neilgaiman.com/Cool_Stuff/Essays/Essays_By_Neil/SIMCITY
 
