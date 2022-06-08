 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Well who wouldn't want to take slide instead of the stairs   (zillow.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Rooms, Basement, cozy living room area, Owner suite, Half acre lot, Teppanyaki grill, Sub-Zero, Total structure area  
posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 2:35 PM



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that, I want a fire pole.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am concerned about the flaming knives over the bed:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utterlly criminal.

This is why people imagine guillotines.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Value quadrupled in 2 years?   What bubble?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That thing is so bland looking that I'm gonna pour hot sauce on my screen.
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.


My wife's family are all fire-fighters. They agree with me about wanting a fire pole that runs from the main floor to my man cave in the basement. My wife on the other hand keeps saying "no way".
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.


I knew someone who had a fire pole in their house when I was a kid. Sadly, I never got to try it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love it, just for the amount of natural light.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too many zeroes in that price...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.

My wife's family are all fire-fighters. They agree with me about wanting a fire pole that runs from the main floor to my man cave in the basement. My wife on the other hand keeps saying "no way".


Then tell her it's not a "fire pole" it's a "Bat-Pole." Totally different, I'm tellin ya...
 
eKonk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.


Fark that, I want a stripper pole.

/only place I ever saw one was in subby's mom's room...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not into the gray trend. I'm depressed enough. Lighten things up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.

My wife's family are all fire-fighters. They agree with me about wanting a fire pole that runs from the main floor to my man cave in the basement. My wife on the other hand keeps saying "no way".


fire pole / stripper pole - why argue semantics?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That kitchen is terrible.  They had to put seating right in the middle because you'd be exhausted, walking constantly from one end to the other.

And if I'm spending that kind of money, I'd better be on something larger than a freaking half acre.  My McMansion is on a half acre and isn't worth anything close to their asking price.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB:

A few years ago I did a tour at the New Belgium brewery.  They are very generous with their samples.  At the end, they bring you to a staircase just like this one that leads down to the taproom.  I stepped up and was going to take the stairs when my wife, a little tipsy by this time, hollers at me to take the slide.

I put a foot down, it slid out from under me and I tumbled down that slide.  Like Kung Fu Panda out of a chute. Like Sonic in the Emerald Hill zone. I hit the ground at the bottom hard.  But I got another free sampler out of it, so it was totally worth it.

Highly recommend that brewery tour.

/CSB
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jeez, how much wasted space? You would need another 4M just in furniture just to fill it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would roll so many bowling balls down that slide. If I had the money for that house, I'd have the  money to go to the bowling ball store and say
"Gimmie 50...no...100 of your best bowling balls please. A mix of all the weights you have. I have something I need to try. Also...do you know where I could get like 20 cats?"
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those are some tragic bachelor pad vibes
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Combustion: Then tell her it's not a "fire pole" it's a "Bat-Pole." Totally different, I'm tellin ya..


Oh great, then I'll need to get a bust of Shakespeare and a sliding book-case too.

My good dear friend who lives in Southampton, NY needed a new door for his basement theatre/room. I had told him to get a sliding bookcase as a door.

He loved the idea, hired some contractors to do the work but at the last minute decided it wasn't worth it and just went with a normal door.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind a mention of slide mishap in the obit when drunk me shuffles off this mortal coil after a night of bourbon and decides the stairs are too hard- I'll crawl up the slide!
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When did Chipotle start building houses?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not unless they finish the damn ceiling. I don't want to look or dust trusses.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eKonk: Fark that, I want a stripper pole.


I get a kick, when people install those portable stripper poles and don't attach it correctly and then they go to take a swing, and boom, down comes the pole, bits of the celling and everything. It amazes me how people don't understand physics.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
[Fark user image image 850x567]
[Fark user image image 850x567]


It looks like some padding that was put down to make it more comfortable for extended standing while cooking/baking
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.


Agreed. You gotta try the pole...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
[Fark user image 850x567]
[Fark user image 850x567]


I agree, the color doesn't match at all. My guess it's to prevent slipping or something. Or maybe it's padded for folks who spend too much time in the kitchen.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I am concerned about the flaming knives over the bed:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All those rafters and shiat looks pretty cool.

Until it's cleaning time.

Also, flooding.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nude people might dislike slides - especially if they're damp &/or sweaty.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Blues Brothers poster in the TV Lounge?

Board games and Gaming table in the Den?

I like the current tenants.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK, Yeah, $4M is a bit steep.  I love the decor, I love the light, I love the kitchen. The Bar's cool, but you'd think if you already have two sinks, why not put one there too? Not a big deal.

Two real issues.  That's a lot of flat roof for a place as snowy as Madison. And there is a woeful dearth of bookshelves. What good is money if you don't buy books?
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
[Fark user image 850x567]
[Fark user image 850x567]

I agree, the color doesn't match at all. My guess it's to prevent slipping or something. Or maybe it's padded for folks who spend too much time in the kitchen.


urinal mints are the same colour, maybe a deodorizing surface that melts away when you pee on it?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: aleister_greynight: Fark that, I want a fire pole.

Agreed. You gotta try the pole...

[Fark user image 850x699]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I absolutely love this house.  Too bad I'll never be able to afford it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well who wouldn't want to take slide instead of the stairs?

I'll take the elevator, thanks.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


/yes I sound old
//i'm just old from the neck down
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Blues Brothers poster in the TV Lounge?

Board games and Gaming table in the Den?

I like the current tenants.


Well, it's no "Welcome to Pound Town" above the bed, but pretty cool.
 
DaStompa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
[Fark user image 850x567]
[Fark user image 850x567]


That appears to be the same texture and color as batting we use to clean up oil spills

i'm guessing its some kind of protectant for the wood floor below disguised as a "carpet" that was marked up a million percent
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Nude people might dislike slides - especially if they're damp &/or sweaty.


Good point.  Need a basket of throw rugs up top for sky clad descent, and another basket on the bottom to drop them off.  If you take the last one from upstairs, you put a flag in the basket, so the next person going up knows to take the basket with them (probably on wheels, to the elevator), and if there's an empty basket upstairs, you take it down the slide with you.

whidbey: Utterlly criminal.
This is why people imagine guillotines.


You're right, but I still want it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's like a McMansion designed by a tech bro who spent all of his life working in open office layouts. I swear I've interviewed at tech companies that looked like this.

/Yes, with the slide
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: fire pole / stripper pole - why argue semantics?


Stripper poles are on bearings and rotate.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Salmon: fire pole / stripper pole - why argue semantics?

Stripper poles are on bearings and rotate.


So are a lot of strippers.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
[Fark user image image 850x567]
[Fark user image image 850x567]


The floor in the kitchen is ruined, so they put some FLOR carpeting over it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's impressively large. The electric bill in the winter is probably a real eye-popper.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want that tub
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wisconsin.  It would take just about the same amount of money to convince me to move to Wisconsin as it would to convince me to move to West Virginia.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: That thing is so bland looking that I'm gonna pour hot sauce on my screen.


Grey walls, grey floors, grey water, grey skies. KMN.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?


I assume it's those non-slip mats of some sort.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Also, WTF is up with this blue (doesn't match anything) almost wall to wall carpet in that part of the kitchen?
[Fark user image 850x567]
[Fark user image 850x567]


it's to hide the spot left by the body.
 
mutt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: They agree with me about wanting a fire pole that runs from the main floor to my man cave in the basement. My wife on the other hand keeps saying "no way".


You need to defer to the professionals on this one.
 
