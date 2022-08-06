|
Fark NotNewsletter: Hot, humid, chance of ThunderCats
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-06-08 1:55:11 PM, edited 2022-06-08 2:26:57 PM (37 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
We're definitely moving into summer now. In Kentucky, this means the daily forecast becomes "hot, humid, chance of thunderstorms" for the next four months. It also means the sun rising at 6 a.m. and setting after 9 p.m., which is rough for me because I wake up automatically when the sun comes up. I do like all the daylight, though.
Got a big announcement in the next couple weeks or so (note: it could push a little longer depending on stuff in motion) that I could use your help on - TotalFarkers are gonna get it first and get to have input on it in the early design stages. Now would be a great time to sign up for TotalFark and help me design this. It could be a very big deal. The only hint I can give at this time is it's something that's never been tried before. And no, it's not me running for office or NFTs or free puppy day.
This week on the Fark News Livestream with me, Lucky, Christine and Dill: Come enjoy the last afternoon before the news cycle turns super serious. Christine is back from her trip and will tell us all about the disasters she encountered. I'm just assuming this happened, because it always does. I'm not sure yet which stories are going to make it in, however I can't tell you the ones that will because I think they'd get caught in spam filters due to suggestive content. So you have that to look forward to, Thursday 4 p.m. Eastern.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
nigeman was upset with Millie Bobby Brown
Invincible admitted to being responsible for a wave of cybercrimes
bdub77 found that apartment problems can follow you to a single-family home
bearded clamorer had a strange way of wearing swimsuits
Ass_Master_Flash asked a question about a woman who wants to marry an airplane
Petit_Merdeux had a reason for not wanting to make $450,000 a year
TelemonianAjax knew the most Alabama way to kill someone
Brawndo was ready to party all night long
fragMasterFlash added the sign that a "cave" in a real estate listing was missing
foo monkey explained having a deep connection with Fark
Smart:
kermit the forg commented on posthumous tributes to one of the children who was killed at the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Pocket Ninja observed that people want something but they don't wanna pay for it
HedlessChickn turned right around and went back out the door
brokenbiscuits warned us about the wild things that can happen when you experiment with cryptocurrency
rickythepenguin figured some "fans" might want to look at the bigger picture
koder knew how reporters could've had more time at the Uvalde school district building before being forced to leave
drxym examined Elon Musk's recent treatment of Tesla employees
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Adventures in auctions, online or in person
Smart: tenalquot shared a heartwarming eBay story
Funny: benelane learned that auctions weren't the only thing keeping Grandma occupied
Politics Funny:
diIdo tontine gave a bit more info to go with Pocket Ninja's explanation of the dangers of "hot hemp"
DON.MAC let us know the proper name for your toy collection
Petit_Merdeux knew how anti-woke people will get revenge on Pizza Hut for being woke
Pocket Ninja shared a shocking bit of trivia about Joe Biden
EvilEgg explained how the state of Texas keeps tabs on how many self-pleasuring devices each Texan owns
Politics Smart:
wademh explained why a comic of a dog waiting by the door for an Uvalde student hits some people so hard
hubiestubert talked about what teachers and schools need so they can effectively intervene
hubiestubert shared a story about a pastor who's so bad you'll leave the country to get away from him
bostonguy let us know what effect it will have that Uvalde police, school district and city officials have stopped talking to reporters and the general public
Bith Set Me Up supported the assertion that what is depicted as "real America" and "regular folks" is skewed toward white conservatism and ignores socio-economic status
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
west.la.lawyer gave us the most adorable giant monster
Yammering_Splat_Vector chose a bad time to sneak up on someone
samsquatch made a spacesuit out of recycled materials
Yammering_Splat_Vector joined a tour of Space Force headquarters
west.la.lawyer showed us electrical attraction
Octafrye took this singer back in time
Yammering_Splat_Vector put a dog up for adoption
RedZoneTuba switched to end zone cymbals
RedZoneTuba finally dumped this guy
RedZoneTuba didn't want a red butt
Farktography theme: Pairs
sherpa18 photographed a pair of elderly tuxedo siblings
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
♫♪ Stabbed with a bat and you're to blame, here you go, a flash-bang ♫♪
Italy plants tracking chips in 100,000 wheels of parmesan to defeat counterfeits as technically, any product made outside country's special region is merely sparkling white cheese
The American way of death meets the American way of dying
143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in southwestern Idaho. Almost gross
Anonymous donor paid for Uvalde victims' funeral expenses, well-known political donors financed the deaths
Today in "How not to read a room": Uvalde Edition
Turns out you can drown a company in its own forced arbitration clauses
When it comes to colonoscopies, you need to ask questions to avoid getting reamed
Four adults live in my house. Two have had COVID twice. One has had it once. One hasn't had it at all. Guess who's the only one vaccinated. "You must just be naturally immune." *bangs head on desk*
Victoria has no secrets around this cat
If you purchased organic strawberries recently, you might have organic Hepatitis A now
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned that back bacon does not make one Canadian, and Tim Horton's has some funny ideas about cheese. Unfortunately, no one made it into the 1000 club, which I guess means more back bacon for me. Denjiro came out on top with 954, followed by VooDoo_Blonde in second with 935 and Pieru in third with 911. KRSESQ made fourth with 900, and No Catchy Nickname made it into the top five with 878.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the definition of "behest." Only 29% of quiztakers knew that a "behest" was an authoritative order or urgent prompting. Acting "at the behest of" someone else means they told you to do something, not that you're acting on someone else's behalf. For instance, "The first lady's Behest campaign began when the president told her to find a cause to appear active in to keep his poll numbers up."
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about those wacky Australians and their affinity for the few things in their lives that aren't actively trying to kill them. 82% of quiztakers caught the story about the city of Melbourne and its move to declare the smell of a Vegemite factory to be of "significant" heritage value to the city. I'm wondering if Newark, NJ is taking an interest in this move regarding cultural smells.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new summer Frosty flavor at Wendy's. Only 47% of quiztakers caught the story about the Strawberry Frosty that would be replacing the vanilla flavor for a limited time. The fact that 53% guessed "cool mint" means that I think Wendy's missed something in their market research. Call me, Wendy! I've got other ideas, like a back bacon cheeseburger! With pickled onions!
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which car brand was making a return with an all-electric model due in 2024. 92% of quiztakers recognized that it was DeLorean who went out of business after its owner was arrested for a $24 million cocaine deal he was reportedly handling in order to save his company. Ah, the '80s.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
37 Comments (+0 »)
