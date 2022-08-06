 Skip to content
Fark NotNewsletter: Hot, humid, chance of ThunderCats
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-06-08 1:55:11 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.

We're definitely moving into summer now.  In Kentucky, this means the daily forecast becomes "hot, humid, chance of thunderstorms" for the next four months. It also means the sun rising at 6 a.m. and setting after 9 p.m., which is rough for me because I wake up automatically when the sun comes up.  I do like all the daylight, though.

Got a big announcement in the next couple weeks or so (note: it could push a little longer depending on stuff in motion) that I could use your help on - TotalFarkers are gonna get it first and get to have input on it in the early design stages.  Now would be a great time to sign up for TotalFark and help me design this.  It could be a very big deal.  The only hint I can give at this time is it's something that's never been tried before. And no, it's not me running for office or NFTs or free puppy day.

This week on the Fark News Livestream with me, Lucky, Christine and Dill: Come enjoy the last afternoon before the news cycle turns super serious.  Christine is back from her trip and will tell us all about the disasters she encountered.  I'm just assuming this happened, because it always does.  I'm not sure yet which stories are going to make it in, however I can't tell you the ones that will because I think they'd get caught in spam filters due to suggestive content.  So you have that to look forward to, Thursday 4 p.m. Eastern.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
nigeman was upset with Millie Bobby Brown
Invincible admitted to being responsible for a wave of cybercrimes
bdub77 found that apartment problems can follow you to a single-family home
bearded clamorer had a strange way of wearing swimsuits
Ass_Master_Flash asked a question about a woman who wants to marry an airplane
Petit_Merdeux had a reason for not wanting to make $450,000 a year
TelemonianAjax knew the most Alabama way to kill someone
Brawndo was ready to party all night long
fragMasterFlash added the sign that a "cave" in a real estate listing was missing
foo monkey explained having a deep connection with Fark

Smart:
kermit the forg commented on posthumous tributes to one of the children who was killed at the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Pocket Ninja observed that people want something but they don't wanna pay for it
HedlessChickn turned right around and went back out the door
brokenbiscuits warned us about the wild things that can happen when you experiment with cryptocurrency
rickythepenguin figured some "fans" might want to look at the bigger picture
koder knew how reporters could've had more time at the Uvalde school district building before being forced to leave
drxym examined Elon Musk's recent treatment of Tesla employees

CSB Sunday Morning themeAdventures in auctions, online or in person
Smarttenalquot shared a heartwarming eBay story
Funnybenelane learned that auctions weren't the only thing keeping Grandma occupied

Politics Funny:
diIdo tontine gave a bit more info to go with Pocket Ninja's explanation of the dangers of "hot hemp"
DON.MAC let us know the proper name for your toy collection
Petit_Merdeux knew how anti-woke people will get revenge on Pizza Hut for being woke
Pocket Ninja shared a shocking bit of trivia about Joe Biden
EvilEgg explained how the state of Texas keeps tabs on how many self-pleasuring devices each Texan owns

Politics Smart:
wademh explained why a comic of a dog waiting by the door for an Uvalde student hits some people so hard
hubiestubert talked about what teachers and schools need so they can effectively intervene
hubiestubert shared a story about a pastor who's so bad you'll leave the country to get away from him
bostonguy let us know what effect it will have that Uvalde police, school district and city officials have stopped talking to reporters and the general public
Bith Set Me Up supported the assertion that what is depicted as "real America" and "regular folks" is skewed toward white conservatism and ignores socio-economic status


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
west.la.lawyer gave us the most adorable giant monster
Yammering_Splat_Vector chose a bad time to sneak up on someone
samsquatch made a spacesuit out of recycled materials
Yammering_Splat_Vector joined a tour of Space Force headquarters
west.la.lawyer showed us electrical attraction
Octafrye took this singer back in time
Yammering_Splat_Vector put a dog up for adoption
RedZoneTuba switched to end zone cymbals
RedZoneTuba finally dumped this guy
RedZoneTuba didn't want a red butt

Farktography themePairs
sherpa18 photographed a pair of elderly tuxedo siblings


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

♫♪ Stabbed with a bat and you're to blame, here you go, a flash-bang ♫♪

Italy plants tracking chips in 100,000 wheels of parmesan to defeat counterfeits as technically, any product made outside country's special region is merely sparkling white cheese

The American way of death meets the American way of dying

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in southwestern Idaho. Almost gross

Anonymous donor paid for Uvalde victims' funeral expenses, well-known political donors financed the deaths

Today in "How not to read a room": Uvalde Edition

Turns out you can drown a company in its own forced arbitration clauses

When it comes to colonoscopies, you need to ask questions to avoid getting reamed

Four adults live in my house. Two have had COVID twice. One has had it once. One hasn't had it at all. Guess who's the only one vaccinated. "You must just be naturally immune." *bangs head on desk*

Victoria has no secrets around this cat

If you purchased organic strawberries recently, you might have organic Hepatitis A now


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned that back bacon does not make one Canadian, and Tim Horton's has some funny ideas about cheese. Unfortunately, no one made it into the 1000 club, which I guess means more back bacon for me. Denjiro came out on top with 954, followed by VooDoo_Blonde in second with 935 and Pieru in third with 911. KRSESQ made fourth with 900, and No Catchy Nickname made it into the top five with 878.

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the definition of "behest." Only 29% of quiztakers knew that a "behest" was an authoritative order or urgent prompting. Acting "at the behest of" someone else means they told you to do something, not that you're acting on someone else's behalf. For instance, "The first lady's Behest campaign began when the president told her to find a cause to appear active in to keep his poll numbers up."

The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about those wacky Australians and their affinity for the few things in their lives that aren't actively trying to kill them. 82% of quiztakers caught the story about the city of Melbourne and its move to declare the smell of a Vegemite factory to be of "significant" heritage value to the city. I'm wondering if Newark, NJ is taking an interest in this move regarding cultural smells. 

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new summer Frosty flavor at Wendy's. Only 47% of quiztakers caught the story about the Strawberry Frosty that would be replacing the vanilla flavor for a limited time. The fact that 53% guessed "cool mint" means that I think Wendy's missed something in their market research. Call me, Wendy! I've got other ideas, like a back bacon cheeseburger! With pickled onions!

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which car brand was making a return with an all-electric model due in 2024. 92% of quiztakers recognized that it was DeLorean who went out of business after its owner was arrested for a $24 million cocaine deal he was reportedly handling in order to save his company. Ah, the '80s. 

If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's a thunder cat?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.  Squeaked in right under the wire.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snarfblam: what's a thunder cat?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snarfblam: what's a thunder cat?


When you feed a regular cat Taco Bell.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

2011 Cheetara was far hotter than the original.
That is all.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about NFTs of free puppies running for office?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought for sure I'd make the newsletter this week.  (._. )   I had 180 Smart Votes.   *shakes head*
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he quiz link is borked.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 517x631]
2011 Cheetara was far hotter than the original.
That is all.


Tastes are allowed to vary.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If Fark things become NFTs, what would go for the highest price?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 517x631]
2011 Cheetara was far hotter than the original.
That is all.


That's not a thundercat, that's an elf.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.


It's not the Mods who decide this.  And I have more votes than those listed.  Make of that what you will.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: he quiz link is borked.


Ugh, stinkin' ox45tallboy. Should be fixed now.

raerae1980: I thought for sure I'd make the newsletter this week.  (._. )   I had 180 Smart Votes.   *shakes head*


ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.


Adapted from previous questions about the NNL. And I write it, by the way, not a collection of mods. So blame me, I guess.

- - - - - - -

I go by the votes, but then, so that 1) we don't end up with basically the same comments in each NotNewsletter, and 2) they're actually worth reading, I skip over some types of comments.

Some types of comments I try not to include:

- comments that are basically "fark that guy" or "that dog is cute" or another obvious reaction (this would be a huge portion of the NNL, especially the fark that guy comments)
- comments that are said in one way or another nearly every week or in every thread on the general topic (like the same arguments in gun threads, vaccine threads, etc.)
- sort of obvious comments, which aren't wrong and are decent comments, but they really got the votes for being there early and saying what most Farkers were thinking - it's like an "I agree with you/I came here to say this" vote, but they aren't necessarily worth clicking on from the NNL because they aren't bringing in new information or a novel point of view
- comments that are being said everywhere in response to a story, like if the comment is a popular sentiment, quotation, opinion, memory, or reaction to a particular story or topic
- memes, tweets, comments, jokes or other things originating elsewhere unless used in a new/original way or, as far as I can tell, created by the person posting it (because we want to focus on Fark content - it's the Fark NotNewsletter, not the Twitter/Facebook/whatevermemesiteyoulike/etc. NotNewsletter)
- comments that basically summarize the article or restate the headline, or just agree or disagree with someone in the article without really providing any new information, or give an opinion like "that movie sucked" without providing any new argument or information that makes the comment worth clicking on from the NNL
- comments just complaining about the article, author, linked site, headline, etc. because they're really just not worth clicking on from the NNL to read, and any legit complaints should be reported to admins and/or discussed with Farkback
- comments attacking or complaining about fellow Farkers or Fark (we don't want any Farkers to feel like the NNL is attacking them, and we're certainly not going to give a megaphone to the guy standing in the middle of the party yelling about how much the party sucks)
- stuff that's borderline to being against Fark's rules
- doubtless some similar categories I'm forgetting at the moment

It's not that all of the comments I leave out aren't smart or funny or you shouldn't vote for them, it's just that the NotNewsletter is meant to highlight original Fark content that is worth clicking through to read, and not be basically the same comments week after week. I'm always open to changing how I make these decisions, so please let me know if you disagree with any of the types of things I omit or have some other ideas. I want Farkers to enjoy the NotNewsletter, so I'm always happy to get your constructive feedback and ideas. Doing it this way is a LOT more work for me and a LOT more time consuming than just going straight by the votes, but I'm really trying to make it worthwhile for you to read. Trust me, if I'm screwing that up, I want to know, because I don't want all this effort to be misguided. You can reach out to me through email (EIP) or Farkback with any questions or ideas.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I thought for sure I'd make the newsletter this week.  (._. )   I had 180 Smart Votes.   *shakes head*


Does it go today to next Tuesday or Sunday to Saturday? My coulda woulda shoulda was only a couple days ago....
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: LucklessWonder: he quiz link is borked.

Ugh, stinkin' ox45tallboy. Should be fixed now.

raerae1980: I thought for sure I'd make the newsletter this week.  (._. )   I had 180 Smart Votes.   *shakes head*

ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.

Adapted from previous questions about the NNL. And I write it, by the way, not a collection of mods. So blame me, I guess.

- - - - - - -

I go by the votes, but then, so that 1) we don't end up with basically the same comments in each NotNewsletter, and 2) they're actually worth reading, I skip over some types of comments.

Some types of comments I try not to include:

- comments that are basically "fark that guy" or "that dog is cute" or another obvious reaction (this would be a huge portion of the NNL, especially the fark that guy comments)
- comments that are said in one way or another nearly every week or in every thread on the general topic (like the same arguments in gun threads, vaccine threads, etc.)
- sort of obvious comments, which aren't wrong and are decent comments, but they really got the votes for being there early and saying what most Farkers were thinking - it's like an "I agree with you/I came here to say this" vote, but they aren't necessarily worth clicking on from the NNL because they aren't bringing in new information or a novel point of view
- comments that are being said everywhere in response to a story, like if the comment is a popular sentiment, quotation, opinion, memory, or reaction to a particular story or topic
- memes, tweets, comments, jokes or other things originating elsewhere unless used in a new/original way or, as far as I can tell, created by the person p ...


Fark user imageView Full Size


TIL:  Making Fun of Subby doesn't get you in the newsletter.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 517x631]
2011 Cheetara was far hotter than the original.
That is all.

That's not a thundercat, that's an elf.


It's a Thunderelf...cat...girl...person.

IDK, she just made my pants fit funny.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: raerae1980: I thought for sure I'd make the newsletter this week.  (._. )   I had 180 Smart Votes.   *shakes head*

Does it go today to next Tuesday or Sunday to Saturday? My coulda woulda shoulda was only a couple days ago....


Wednesday to Wednesday.   Comments made today won't make it in the Newsletter until next Wednesday.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.


I don't think people actually expect that the most smart/funny votes win?

Do they?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boy, people sure love to complain in these threads.

Brawndo
NNL Top Comment Honoree
Funny Category - 6/8/2022
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Does it go today to next Tuesday or Sunday to Saturday? My coulda woulda shoulda was only a couple days ago...


It's Sunday morning to Sunday morning.

By the way, I honestly don't play favorites. I could give examples to prove that, but, uh... that wouldn't be a good idea. ;)

Also, when people bring up some comment that was skipped, unless I'm given some sort of context, I will not remember what comment you're talking about. I go through hundreds of comments each week, and I'm really not invested in who said them, so I'm not going to remember so-and-so said this thing that I didn't include.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

snarfblam: what's a thunder cat?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.

I don't think people actually expect that the most smart/funny votes win?

Do they?


If they did, I'd be in the NNL every week multiple times.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And no, it's not me running for office or NFTs or free puppy day.

I think this can only mean:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as politics exists....*I* exist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: LucklessWonder: he quiz link is borked.

Ugh, stinkin' ox45tallboy. Should be fixed now.

raerae1980: I thought for sure I'd make the newsletter this week.  (._. )   I had 180 Smart Votes.   *shakes head*

ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.

Adapted from previous questions about the NNL. And I write it, by the way, not a collection of mods. So blame me, I guess.

- - - - - - -

I go by the votes, but then, so that 1) we don't end up with basically the same comments in each NotNewsletter, and 2) they're actually worth reading, I skip over some types of comments.

Some types of comments I try not to include:

- comments that are basically "fark that guy" or "that dog is cute" or another obvious reaction (this would be a huge portion of the NNL, especially the fark that guy comments)
- comments that are said in one way or another nearly every week or in every thread on the general topic (like the same arguments in gun threads, vaccine threads, etc.)
- sort of obvious comments, which aren't wrong and are decent comments, but they really got the votes for being there early and saying what most Farkers were thinking - it's like an "I agree with you/I came here to say this" vote, but they aren't necessarily worth clicking on from the NNL because they aren't bringing in new information or a novel point of view
- comments that are being said everywhere in response to a story, like if the comment is a popular sentiment, quotation, opinion, memory, or reaction to a particular story or topic
- memes, tweets, comments, jokes or other things originating elsewhere unless used in a new/original way or, as far as I can tell, created by the person posting it (because we want to focus on Fark content - it's the Fark NotNewsletter, not the Twitter/Facebook/whatevermemesiteyoulike/etc. NotNewsletter)
- comments that basically summarize the article or restate the headline, or just agree or disagree with someone in the article without really providing any new information, or give an opinion like "that movie sucked" without providing any new argument or information that makes the comment worth clicking on from the NNL
- comments just complaining about the article, author, linked site, headline, etc. because they're really just not worth clicking on from the NNL to read, and any legit complaints should be reported to admins and/or discussed with Farkback
- comments attacking or complaining about fellow Farkers or Fark (we don't want any Farkers to feel like the NNL is attacking them, and we're certainly not going to give a megaphone to the guy standing in the middle of the party yelling about how much the party sucks)
- stuff that's borderline to being against Fark's rules
- doubtless some similar categories I'm forgetting at the moment

It's not that all of the comments I leave out aren't smart or funny or you shouldn't vote for them, it's just that the NotNewsletter is meant to highlight original Fark content that is worth clicking through to read, and not be basically the same comments week after week. I'm always open to changing how I make these decisions, so please let me know if you disagree with any of the types of things I omit or have some other ideas. I want Farkers to enjoy the NotNewsletter, so I'm always happy to get your constructive feedback and ideas. Doing it this way is a LOT more work for me and a LOT more time consuming than just going straight by the votes, but I'm really trying to make it worthwhile for you to read. Trust me, if I'm screwing that up, I want to know, because I don't want all this effort to be misguided. You can reach out to me through email (EIP) or Farkback with any questions or ideas.


Okay, that's fair. I can see why some subjectivity is required, at least.

I think I will email you, though.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

raerae1980: TIL:  Making Fun of Subby doesn't get you in the newsletter


I mean, you think that's worth reading several of those every week?

raerae1980: Wednesday to Wednesday.   Comments made today won't make it in the Newsletter until next Wednesday


This is incorrect.

Gubbo: I don't think people actually expect that the most smart/funny votes win?

Do they?


I guess if they want to read a lot of "fark that guy" every week.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: I mean, you think that's worth reading several of those every week?


I mean.....yes?


/I'm just giving you a hard time, DM    ;-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got a top smart comment once.

Once.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Boy, people sure love to complain in these threads.

Brawndo
NNL Top Comment Honoree
Funny Category - 6/8/2022


Mods were borrowing this between sportsball games?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A few personal reactions -

This one had me giggling for like 15 mins straight:
TelemonianAjax knew the most Alabama way to kill someone

This one is a work of art:
Pocket Ninja shared a shocking bit of trivia about Joe Biden

This was honestly helpful to me in understanding the reactions I saw to this comic:
wademh explained why a comic of a dog waiting by the door for an Uvalde student hits some people so hard

This comment from HedlessChickn isn't in the NotNewsletter, but it made me happy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I'm gonna have to call out the mods on this one (and probably get a time out for violating calling people out) for a bit of favoritism, as both Therion and Somaticasual each had more smart votes than even Pocket Ninja in the same housing thread.

/What stings is that the posts I'm shouting out sandwiches theirs. I know I'd feel a little burned if it happened to me.


Re-read each post and ask yourself which is the smartest of the three.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DisseminationMonkey: FriarReb98: Does it go today to next Tuesday or Sunday to Saturday? My coulda woulda shoulda was only a couple days ago...

It's Sunday morning to Sunday morning.

By the way, I honestly don't play favorites. I could give examples to prove that, but, uh... that wouldn't be a good idea. ;)

Also, when people bring up some comment that was skipped, unless I'm given some sort of context, I will not remember what comment you're talking about. I go through hundreds of comments each week, and I'm really not invested in who said them, so I'm not going to remember so-and-so said this thing that I didn't include.


Oh, I don't think you did, just really thought I had a chance & all. But then again, it's literally on the line (went green Sunday morning) hence me asking....
 
