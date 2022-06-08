 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHOU Houston)   Small explosion at Freeport, TX LNG plant. I don't know but any explosion at an LNG plant doesn't seem like it could be small   (khou.com) divider line
36
    More: News, Constable, scene of a small explosion, Phil Collins, Chief of police, families of victims, Certified first responder, According to Jim, Buffalo mass shootings  
•       •       •

1320 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 1:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small explosion the size of a large explosion
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just the price of Free...port?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best way to keep energy prices high: destroy supply!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily the daycare center next to it absorbed most of the blast
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another explosion at a plant in Texas?

Seems like we might need less regulations.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure its fine, BLEVE's are just the earths way of burping, right?  Just a big, spicy burp.  Go back to consuming, citizen.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, natural gas is going to go up now.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull my finger
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HWAT?!?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hello $8 a gallon gasoline
//because fark consumers that's why
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quintana, that guy can roll
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All explosions start small.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Liquid Natural Gas.  This plant makes Low-cal Nutella Gummies, which are not that explosive.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTP which used to be Sylvania down the street from where I work had a small explosion last month that sent 5 people to the hospital
https://www.wnep.com/article/news/local/bradford-county/explosion-at-bradford-county-plant-global-tungsten-powders-blast-towanda/523-6698e207-2331-405e-ab39-63b0c0cfb490

I try not to think what a large explosion would do

Or if it would involve the DuPont plant a half mile away
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dallasnews.imgix.netView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it was just an LGN seedling. They take a few years to ramp up production.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: HWAT?!?!?

[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

/hello $8 a gallon gasoline
//because fark consumers that's why


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Another explosion at a plant in Texas?

Seems like we might need less regulations.


Fewer.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thor Ragnarok: All Korg Best Scenes.
Youtube _7FFQPmGgUQ
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: fragMasterFlash: HWAT?!?!?

[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

/hello $8 a gallon gasoline
//because fark consumers that's why

[Fark user image image 850x816]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I know it's not supposed to be a personal erotica site, but you people continue to deliver.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: IRestoreFurniture: Another explosion at a plant in Texas?

Seems like we might need less regulations.

Fewer.


Fair point.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puffy999: Small explosion the size of a large explosion


How many washing machines is that?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Another explosion at a plant in Texas?

Seems like we might need less regulations.


Is there a particular regulation you had in mind?
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: It's not Liquid Natural Gas.  This plant makes Low-cal Nutella Gummies, which are not that explosive.


I wouldn't bet a pair of pants on that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: puffy999: Small explosion the size of a large explosion

How many washing machines is that?


Bahaha! Beat me to it. :-D
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I blame the windmills
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a young lad in 1980, I worked on a project at China Lake to investigate fire and explosion hazards in LNG. One series of tests investigated Rapid Phase Transitions when LNG is spilled into water. It was very impressive. The other series of tests investigated the transition from deflagration to detonation when a large cloud of the stuff got lit off. That was truly impressive.

Physical Explosion: LNG Rapid Phase Transitions (RPT)
Youtube h-EY82cVKuA
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was so massive it destroyed the article
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like a whole other country.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It was so massive it destroyed the article


Indeed, completely 404'd it.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Green New Deal is to blame for this!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: cretinbob: It was so massive it destroyed the article

Indeed, completely 404'd it.


They probably got reminded it was anti-business to report on something like this, and plant security has plenty of guns.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It was so massive it destroyed the article


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: I'm sure its fine, BLEVE's are just the earths way of burping, right?  Just a big, spicy burp.  Go back to consuming, citizen.


As a (retired) volunteer firefighter, I know what BLEVE stands for, but I prefer the alternate name:

BLEVE = Blast Leveling Everything Very Effectively
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
(LINK) has a video.

Looks like they burned up some piping between the processing equipment and the tank farm.  The water in the video looks like it came from between the westernmost two tanks on Quintana Island.

Plant will be down until the piping is replaced and they can move material between the tanks and the equipment again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: (LINK) has a video.

Looks like they burned up some piping between the processing equipment and the tank farm.  The water in the video looks like it came from between the westernmost two tanks on Quintana Island.

Plant will be down until the piping is replaced and they can move material between the tanks and the equipment again.


Looks more like a line burst, and not so much an explosion.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.