 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Adam & The Ants, R.E.M., Hunters & Collectors, and Greg Kihn. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #353. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
60
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Jun 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Pista: Hey all


damn you lot got in here quick. thread hasn't even been looked at yet.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting quotes for heating/ cooling solutions for the new place at the moment in the hope that I can secure capacity & materials ahead of the move given the supply chain hassle these days.
Had a company come today to measure up for a quote and this is their logo
balatonklima.huView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.E.M. you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just figured out that KUCI has a Blues show on Mondays. I'm gonna check that out next week!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonathan_L: I just figured out that KUCI has a Blues show on Mondays. I'm gonna check that out next week!


he's a spiffing bloke too. one of the shows i really enjoy on the station. i've actually subbed for him.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jonathan_L: I just figured out that KUCI has a Blues show on Mondays. I'm gonna check that out next week!

he's a spiffing bloke too. one of the shows i really enjoy on the station. i've actually subbed for him.


I'm a relative novice when it comes to Blues. But I can't remember embracing a genre new to me with this much gusto before. I'm dragging my wife to see Buddy Guy this summer and I can't farking wait.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Ant you say? Wonderful

rockarchive.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Morning to all you weirdos
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm getting quotes for heating/ cooling solutions for the new place at the moment in the hope that I can secure capacity & materials ahead of the move given the supply chain hassle these days.
Had a company come today to measure up for a quote and this is their logo
[balatonklima.hu image 850x601]


When I was buying my heat/ac replacement back in March, the guy giving me a quote used to go to the same small club I did (and dj'd at) That was a nice discount.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: socalnewwaver: jonathan_L: I just figured out that KUCI has a Blues show on Mondays. I'm gonna check that out next week!

he's a spiffing bloke too. one of the shows i really enjoy on the station. i've actually subbed for him.

I'm a relative novice when it comes to Blues. But I can't remember embracing a genre new to me with this much gusto before. I'm dragging my wife to see Buddy Guy this summer and I can't farking wait.


buddy guy is great. he does a stonker of a track featuring my ATF guitarist mark knopfler:

Where Is the Next One Coming From
Youtube UJy8JYuNKNs
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh Oswaldo Diaz is it?

I see
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Coming up next... What?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh Oswaldo Diaz is it?

I see


jasonvatch: Coming up next... What?


the show is a rerun.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess there are advantages and disadvantages to hyping the next show at the end of yours.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
well, i mean, i think i'm going live. pretty sure of it. *pokes self* i mean, i definitely here.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh Oswaldo Diaz is it?

I see

jasonvatch: Coming up next... What?

the show is a rerun.


That's exactly the sort of thing Oaswaldo Diaz would say
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: I guess there are advantages and disadvantages to hyping the next show at the end of yours.


which is why i almost never do it. especially not for that shiatty italo dj.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: well, i mean, i think i'm going live. pretty sure of it. *pokes self* i mean, i definitely here.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh Oswaldo Diaz is it?

I see


My name is Indigo Montoya
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Oh Oswaldo Diaz is it?

I see

My name is Indigo Montoya


I knew it!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Morning to all you weirdos


who you calling a weirdo? because i would like to say hi to them, and welcome them to my tribe.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hi boys and girls!
It seems it is better day today. Nevertheless, after having read something about no animals harmed in the making of today's thread I started to doubt it... Are all the cats, dogs, hamsters alligators and penguins all right?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm getting quotes for heating/ cooling solutions for the new place at the moment in the hope that I can secure capacity & materials ahead of the move given the supply chain hassle these days.
Had a company come today to measure up for a quote and this is their logo
[balatonklima.hu image 850x601]


It's a sign! I mean, it's a logo, but it's also a sign...oh - you know what I mean!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jonathan_L: I just figured out that KUCI has a Blues show on Mondays. I'm gonna check that out next week!

he's a spiffing bloke too. one of the shows i really enjoy on the station. i've actually subbed for him.


Confirmed. Excellent show. I listen to it if I'm only able to.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, we get Church service today!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi boys and girls!
It seems it is better day today. Nevertheless, after having read something about no animals harmed in the making of today's thread I started to doubt it... Are all the cats, dogs, hamsters alligators and penguins all right?


Well, alright is quite subjective when it comes to my two
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Congrats SCNW on maintaining your schedule!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi boys and girls!
It seems it is better day today. Nevertheless, after having read something about no animals harmed in the making of today's thread I started to doubt it... Are all the cats, dogs, hamsters alligators and penguins all right?


Mine had her monthly flea prevention treatment today, so she's a bit grumpy but otherwise fine.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Lioness7: Hi boys and girls!
It seems it is better day today. Nevertheless, after having read something about no animals harmed in the making of today's thread I started to doubt it... Are all the cats, dogs, hamsters alligators and penguins all right?

Mine had her monthly flea prevention treatment today, so she's a bit grumpy but otherwise fine.


Mine gets grumpy b/c I can't pet her for a couple of days
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fad Gadget!!!
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Fad Gadget!!!


Found a vid of him performing this on the Exciter tour that I'll be adding to the a/v playlist
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I do like The Godfathers
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Fad Gadget!!!

Found a vid of him performing this on the Exciter tour that I'll be adding to the a/v playlist


The only good reason to have watched the Exciter tour.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Synth Dance Party

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here. Will be mellow today, travelling back to Cali kicked my arse...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The L&R and shriekback hour?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Penguin theme!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Penguin theme!


non-brit, non-US penguins only :P
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Penguin theme!

non-brit, non-US penguins only :P


What about the ones at the North Pole? :p
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh lawd, yes!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Penguin theme!


I already said no style theme. Plus, ratings drop too much during penguin blocks. Seriously. Plus plus, you didn't email or DM. So basically fail all around.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.