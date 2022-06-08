 Skip to content
(Independent)   Man tries to appeal directly to Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh under the Second Amendment   (independent.co.uk) divider line
264
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kavanaugh shouldn't have a problem with this. The founders wanted this right?
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda sucks, don't it Kev?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regrettable.  But a threatened SC Justice is the occasional price we must pay for freedom.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better luck next time.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have shown up with a keg.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he cry?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GQP is all for guns - until you bring guns around them.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump on "2nd Amendment People"
Youtube u8ygeVnRxFA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No beers were spilled during this incident. I repeat, no beers were spilled.

/many were chugged
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the alt-right will be tripping over themselves to blame Antifa.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Regrettable.  But a threatened SC Justice is the occasional price we must pay for freedom.


we're done here, nothing else needs to be said.  Tots and pears to the Kavanaugh family.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really too bad. Better luck next time.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.


wat even happen to free speach

// truley sory for his lots
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Near" Kavanaugh's home; just how many miles away was he arrested for burglary?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the direction our country is headed. Seems fun.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just mad that he didn't get invited to any beer parties.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the weapon a shotgun?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/go after the Christian witch next
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The URL on that article gave me so much hope - "brett-kavanaugh-supreme-court-arrested".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, well. Anyway.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs round-the-clock police protection!

Call Uvalde PD. It's not like they're doing anything else at the moment.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Kavanaugh shouldn't have a problem with this. The founders wanted this right?


I just want to put out there that President Washington put down several armed rebellions.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the weapon is okay.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find his antifa membership card???????
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Squee?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Regrettable.  But a threatened dead SC Justice is the occasional price we must pay for freedom.


FTFY
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well.

There's nothing to be done about gun violence. Republicans are just going to have to learn to live with it.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legitimate political discourse.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Regrettable.  But a threatened SC Justice is the occasional price we must pay for freedom.


That's just 1A petioning for redress of grievances, right?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers frat boy.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Close" only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Time to git gud, noobs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are threads for posting and threads for lurking.

/you don't get yourself in trouble by lurking
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Kavanaugh shouldn't have a problem with this. The founders wanted this right?


I mean the Right Wing has been promoting "ballot box, soap box, ammo box" for a few decades now. This is certainly the America they're after.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...but..."an armed society is a polite society!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Justice Beer Bro.  I think he should be impeached.

With that said, this is AWFUL news.  For all the reasons the January 6 Insurrection was abhorrent and those responsible need to go to jail for a long time, we all need to stand up for the safety and security of our Supreme Court justices -- even the ones who never should have made it onto the court.

Had this guy actually gotten to the Justice on the eve of the new abortion decision coming down, the fallout would have been unimaginable.  Civil Wars have started over less.  And I'm not being hyperbolic here.  Can you imagine the Senate hearings to confirm whomever Biden picks as a replacement, and the guns you'd have in the street outside if the candidate were anything less than a Dominionist arch-conservative?

These are dark times.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Regrettable.  But a threatened SC Justice is the occasional price we must pay for freedom.


I'm willing to pay more. Just sayin.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Mad Scientist: Regrettable.  But a threatened dead SC Justice is the occasional price we must pay for freedom.

FTFY


Well someone just made the FBI list....
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...he lives in an extremely wealthy area, and burglars gonna burglar, and don't give a shiat who lives where?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price we pay to drink bald eagle tears.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False flag.  He was a crisis actor hired by Alex Jones.

/yup, sounds just as ridiculous here as when the other side says it
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News: someone was nearby Kavanaugh with a gun
Entirety of fark thread: aaaaaawwww that's a shame

Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, judges, if you can't be bothered to protect our vulnerable populations, we will not be bothered to protect you.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well what do you know. If you spend years engaged in stochastic terrorism trying to get your political opponents murdered by the mentally unbalanced, eventually it starts blowing back in your face.

You realize too late that your side isn't the only one that has mentally unbalanced people with access to guns, and now they're coming after your guys? Who could have predicted that??

Reap what you sow, righties. It's gonna get worse.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clear that Justice Beer Bro never stops hurting someone just because they say "stop" or "no". This is logical.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: johnryan51: Kavanaugh shouldn't have a problem with this. The founders wanted this right?

I just want to put out there that President Washington put down several armed rebellions.


Are you sure it was Washington?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I hate Justice Beer Bro.  I think he should be impeached.

With that said, this is AWFUL news.  For all the reasons the January 6 Insurrection was abhorrent and those responsible need to go to jail for a long time, we all need to stand up for the safety and security of our Supreme Court justices -- even the ones who never should have made it onto the court.

Had this guy actually gotten to the Justice on the eve of the new abortion decision coming down, the fallout would have been unimaginable.  Civil Wars have started over less.  And I'm not being hyperbolic here.  Can you imagine the Senate hearings to confirm whomever Biden picks as a replacement, and the guns you'd have in the street outside if the candidate were anything less than a Dominionist arch-conservative?

These are dark times.


Don't care.  We've kowtowed to terrorists since 1619.  If you're going to drop trou and spread your cheeks for them preemptively, just go ahead and admit you love licking Trump taint and hate America.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why you can't throw your hat in with crazy.  sooner or later you'll do something, real or imagined, that they don't like and at that point you become their enemy even if they loved you yesterday.

appeasement in the face of weaponized stupidity and aggression never works.  never has.  never will.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: What's his fark handle?


"UR MOMMA"
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: But...but..."an armed society is a polite society!"


I'm confused. Guns are supposed to turn you into Canadians?
 
