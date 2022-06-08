 Skip to content
(NPR)   Shrinkflation? Rotisserie chicken don't care a whit about any of your got-dam shrinkflation   (npr.org) divider line
23
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will go to town on some rotisserie chicken.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. So I can still afford to ugly cry in the grocery store parking lot while eating a rotisserie chicken with my bare unwashed hands

America!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I raised a flock of pasture raised meat birds last year. If I attempted to sell the birds for a profit, I would have to charge $17/bird at a minimum. They tasted delicious, but I can swing by Costco and pick a freshly cooked delicious bird for $5+tax.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
False. This rotisserie chicken at Walmart went up in price. It used to be $4.50 for one, now it's around $9.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Good. So I can still afford to ugly cry in the grocery store parking lot while eating a rotisserie chicken with my bare unwashed hands

America!


Open up the hatchback and have a seat
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This really isn't anything new.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: False. This rotisserie chicken at Walmart went up in price. It used to be $4.50 for one, now it's around $9.


TFA: Some stores are using chicken as a loss leader.
You: False!  This this one store I went to isn't!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.


I'd skip the cat food - it's damned hard to get at this point, too.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.


No bottom shelf booze?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think rotisserie chicken must be one of the most shoplifted items at Walmart. Can't go to any one without finding a half eaten chicken package somewhere in the store. Usually by the linens and towels. Cause they have to wipe all the chicken grease on something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: NewportBarGuy: So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.

No bottom shelf booze?


I've been thinking about investing in a Luigi Board (intentional) and asking my paternal grandfather how to make gin in the bathtub.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Go ahead, folks, flock to your local stores and buy up the loss leader - and nothing else. Watch as it disappears, only to re-appear at a price designed to make it a break-even instead.
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's so dumb you can't buy rotisserie chicken with WIC
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of words to sum up one heading in the article:

Rotisserie chicken is a loss leader
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.


No, pet food has gotten way more expensive
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I think rotisserie chicken must be one of the most shoplifted items at Walmart. Can't go to any one without finding a half eaten chicken package somewhere in the store. Usually by the linens and towels. Cause they have to wipe all the chicken grease on something.


You live in a very weird place. As an RVer I've been to Walmarts all over the country (in rural areas Walmart has driven pretty much everyone but dollar stores out of business), never seen that even once.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: It's so dumb you can't buy rotisserie chicken with WIC


See, the political party that believes you should be able to buy military grade weapons also believes that they should regulate what poor people can eat. With the upcoming (or likely, current) recession, expect more news stories about people "finding receipts" in a grocery store parking lot showing that a person used their food stamp benefits to buy steak and lobster.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The new Joe Namath commercial

Joe Namath C.C. (Ryder) and Company Intro Sandwich Clip
Youtube rvyvhyHYFB4
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Go ahead, folks, flock to your local stores and buy up the loss leader - and nothing else. Watch as it disappears, only to re-appear at a price designed to make it a break-even instead.


Real Talk...you can buy a chick for about 50¢. They turn from rooster to roaster at 16 to 24 weeks.

/ My grandparents raised rabbits. It wasn't a big deal for us when grandpa would go get one for dinner.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: NewportBarGuy: So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.

No bottom shelf booze?


$2 buck chuck is now $4.50.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Inflation doesn't usually affect loss leaders. That's why they're loss leaders. Whatever they lose on the chicken is more than made up for on the soda, potato salad, chips, napkins, paper plates--pretty much everything else. The fact that it brings you into the store even faster makes it even more profitable than it was before.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: NewportBarGuy: So, my diet should consist of rotisserie chicken and cat food. Got it.

I'd skip the cat food - it's damned hard to get at this point, too.


Was going to say, pet food is one thing stores around here are actually low on.
 
