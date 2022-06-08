 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   British army on alert after dozens of paratroopers are required to deal with a single Scottish infiltrator   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 11:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had only stuck to sheep.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I beleve this tactic is known as a "pre-dawn vertical insertion."
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The Army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all personnel."

There's always one guy who can't get it up.   Way to let everyone down, soldier!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And? What the f*ck do you think happens in an Army barracks? Chess? Trivial Pursuit?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That reads more like they were pulling a train than an orgy but honestly, as long as everyone involved was of age and consenting, what the hell do we care?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This thread is useless without video
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And? What the f*ck do you think happens in an Army barracks? Chess? Trivial Pursuit?


It is supposed to be Leg Before Wicket, not Leg Over Thicket
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
8 dudes and 1 woman does not an orgy make.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She may be the infiltrator, but she's the one who got invaded.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: 8 dudes and 1 woman does not an orgy make.


Depends on what/who goes down.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was armed with a haggis, bag pipes, and an erection. The Brits were right to be fearful.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not an orgy, it's a train. Sucks to be the caboose.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And? What the f*ck do you think happens in an Army barracks? Chess? Trivial Pursuit?


Other than the volleyball with big....burley....muscly men?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Took some hunting to find a picture of the "red haired [sic] hottie"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unusual troop movements as soldiers unexpectedly pull out earlier than planned.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: If they had only stuck to sheep.


They don't make that mistake anymore; they use lube now.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: He was armed with a haggis, bag pipes, and an erection. The Brits sheep were right to be fearful.


FTFY
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Took some hunting to find a picture of the "red haired [sic] hottie"

[Fark user image 659x439]


OK, I'm baffled - is that the same guy as the one depicted here, in this Daily Fail article, about an ex-Army commando that stabbed a couple to death as their children slept?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The regiment will have it repaired!"
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jump training?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tentacle: It's not an orgy, it's a train. Sucks to be the caboose.


For some guys, that's best part.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That reads more like they were pulling a train than an orgy but honestly, as long as everyone involved was of age and consenting, what the hell do we care?


Agree with you on the moral side but it would be a breach of security on a military base. Given the fact that there are weapons on bases and possibly classified shiat, that could be a serious problem. Not saying Gangbang Gwen is a spy or anything but it does point to security slip ups.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Tentacle: It's not an orgy, it's a train. Sucks to be the caboose.

For some guys, that's best part.


She's like a fine wine at that point - starts dry, sure, but that full-bodied finish at the end...
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And? What the f*ck do you think happens in an Army barracks? Chess? Trivial Pursuit?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: This thread is useless without video


If there were video, it would be in the food tab, discussing what popcorn flavor paired with Brit barracks sex.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Folks, turn your cameras off!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: tom baker's scarf: 8 dudes and 1 woman does not an orgy make.

Depends on what/who goes down.


fair enough though the 8:1 would make more sense if it was the navy.
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Men are so easy.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And? What the f*ck do you think happens in an Army barracks? Chess? Trivial Pursuit?


NAMBLA meetings.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: I beleve this tactic is known as a "pre-dawn vertical insertion."


In the Navy it was called "setting slut condition Zebra", or so I heard.
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She was providing short arm inspections, making sure the barrels were clean and then were properly holstered to avoid premature discharge.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.