(Vice)   Ferrari driving cop arrested torturing a suspect to death, presumably with linen suits and pastels   (vice.com) divider line
9
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These gritty 2000s reboots are getting a little out of hand...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultra-Wealthy Cop 'Joe Ferrari' Given Life in Prison for Torturing Suspect to Death

What?!?

The Thai police chief...

Oh...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't hate the guy because he racked up 1200 hours of OT last week.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't insult their leader, drowning in drugs, and rich cops torture folks to shake them down for money... Thailand is friggin' Florida Gone Wild
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Ferrari driving cop". Three words that, when used together, should set off submarine-dive-klaxons in any normal person's head.
 
valkore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And this is why you don't step foot outside of Bangkok without connections and a small personal army, kids.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

valkore: And this is why you don't step foot outside of Bangkok without connections and a small personal army, kids.


Hell, one night IN Bangkok makes a hard man humble.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not impressed

media.gq.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was going to post something about Thailand in here, but Phuket.
 
