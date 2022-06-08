 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   1 dead and 30 people injured in Germany after driver plows into crowd in an attack that is sure to be mentioned by AR-15 advocates repeatedly for the next 5 years   (news.sky.com) divider line
    John Barrowman, 29-year-old man, interior minister, crashed car, Berlin police  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still requires more licensing, insurance, and training to lease/buy a vehicle than to purchase a gun in America.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This wouldn't have happened if there was only one door to the crowd.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just claim it was an accident
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where was the good guy with a car?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We still have more mass shootings than mass homicidal car attacks
 
Dancin_In_Anson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: Still requires more licensing, insurance, and training to lease/buy a vehicle than to purchase a gun in America.


Unless you steal it.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?
 
sniderman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Guns don't kill people! Cars do!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But, is Gunther ok?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can you imagine how many would be dead if he was also hauling a swimming pool?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is no need for a civilian to own a car with a fully automatic transmission.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?


It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two kneejerk thoughts, in no random order or purpose:

"So, no good guy with a car, eh?"
"Captain Jack, parkless...?"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?

It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack


Well I don't know why the call it nice. I don't think it was very nice at all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If only they had guns.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Can you imagine how many would be dead if he was also hauling a swimming pool?


No, but if he was hauling a load of hot wax, there's be at least a Brazilian dead!

*rimshot*

I'll be here all week folks, try the veal.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing


When the food shortages and further price hikes arrive this fall and winter due to the war in Ukraine, it can put food on the plate for many rural families by taking deer/hogs/etc.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?

It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack


A 19 ton cargo tuck - quite a top end example there.  Also, hasn't happened dozens (or hundreds) of times in a year.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Khellendros: Daedalus27: fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?

It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack

A 19 ton cargo tuck - quite a top end example there.  Also, hasn't happened dozens (or hundreds) of times in a year.


Its almost as if it was the Assault weapon of vehicle attacks....
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These auto-based attacks were briefly a thing in Europe. Hope this is a one-off.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing


shtfblog.comView Full Size


You can frame a house from a block away.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We have those here too!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Barrowman must have a new TV show to promote. These PR stunts are getting out of control
 
knbwhite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Can you imagine how many would be dead if he was also hauling a swimming pool?


On average, a child a day drowns in a backyard pool. People are right to be concerned and help raise awareness to this fact.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing

When the food shortages and further price hikes arrive this fall and winter due to the war in Ukraine, it can put food on the plate for many rural families by taking deer/hogs/etc.


There are much better suited guns for hunting game.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not really a fair ballistic comparison unless the vehicle plowed into a Raffi concert.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean the folks who've been championing folks who drive into protestor crowds for a few years now?
 
TechnoHead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So a single dead person and it makes it to the global news cycle?

Ha!

In America a single dead body does not make it past the local neighborhood blog.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am not impressed by the kill ratio.

If he had had access to AR-15s they would all be dead, including the shooter.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't an assault car.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: We still have more mass shootings than mass homicidal car attacks


We do?  There were over 100 cars driven into crowds during just the George Floyd protests.43 were deemed malicious.

source

We have a lot of gun laws in the US, but most of them are rarely used.  If they were just enforced we wouldn't have to wait on those dunces in Washington.
 
Dasiey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?

It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack


You figure the military will be trading rifles for sedans soon then?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dasiey: Daedalus27: fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?

It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack

You figure the military will be trading rifles for sedans soon then?


Can't have a coup without, well, a coupe.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: At least it wasn't an assault car.


Exactly. "The man had been driving a small Renault car"
Imagine, he had driven a Citroën!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dual citizen.  A person with no convictions.  No wonder they did what they did.

Pick a farking hole.  Pick a country and stick with it.  To the death.  Or if you want a new country get that one and renounce the previous one.  Also petition your new country to annihilate your old one.  It was so bad you renounced it.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes but was it stick or semi-automatic
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Daedalus27: moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing

When the food shortages and further price hikes arrive this fall and winter due to the war in Ukraine, it can put food on the plate for many rural families by taking deer/hogs/etc.

There are much better suited guns for hunting game.


Yes there are, but some people use what the have and it can be effective depending on how ti is set up. That is the utility of the AR-15 platform, that it can be adapted to a given circumstance for different calibers which can be more effective for hunting particular game. Swapping in a new upper and barrel with other parts can be more economical than a whole new weapon. I think a dedicated hunting rifle for particular game is generally preferable, but it also is an added cost.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for unfortuate situations like this:

"Wenneinverrücktermiteinemfahrzeugineinemenschenmengeunschuldigermenschenfährtundeinheständnishinterlässt."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We shouldnt even be having the hunting argument.  We shouldnt have hunting.  Put people in megaplex arcologies and have them eat algae and bugs.  They will live in the pods and own nothing.  They will be happy.

Climate and gun problem solved.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So someone from a different country dies from something other than a gun makes it ok for Americans to own AR-15s
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing

When the food shortages and further price hikes arrive this fall and winter due to the war in Ukraine, it can put food on the plate for many rural families by taking deer/hogs/etc.


So can non-assault rifles, as people have been doing for ages.


Daedalus27: Khellendros: Daedalus27: fuhfuhfuh: Wow... 30 dead and 1 injured... that's way more deadly than... wait... it's the other way around? With something gun-humpers like to claim is just as if not more deadly than their precious toys?

It can be:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack

A 19 ton cargo tuck - quite a top end example there.  Also, hasn't happened dozens (or hundreds) of times in a year.

Its almost as if it was the Assault weapon of vehicle attacks....


Except not, because it doesn't happen even more often than assaults with regular cars.  And you need even more licensing and testing to drive one of those, whereas you need none extra at all to get an AR-15 compared to a .22.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would love to argue with the anti-gun crowed. But after last few months I've run out of ammo.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We shouldnt even be having the hunting argument.  We shouldnt have hunting.  Put people in megaplex arcologies and have them eat algae and bugs.  They will live in the pods and own nothing.  They will be happy.

Climate and gun problem solved.


They tell us it's algae and bugs, but the crazy old man who scavenges in the trash reclamator says there's something else they're putting in the Soylent-Roni
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One more dead than the mass shooting in Brooklyn.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Daedalus27: moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing

When the food shortages and further price hikes arrive this fall and winter due to the war in Ukraine, it can put food on the plate for many rural families by taking deer/hogs/etc.

There are much better suited guns for hunting game.

Yes there are, but some people use what the have and it can be effective depending on how ti is set up. That is the utility of the AR-15 platform, that it can be adapted to a given circumstance for different calibers which can be more effective for hunting particular game. Swapping in a new upper and barrel with other parts can be more economical than a whole new weapon. I think a dedicated hunting rifle for particular game is generally preferable, but it also is an added cost.


That doesn't justify its availability.  It would be trivial for gun manufacturers to make a game hunting rifle that was similarly adaptable if assault rifles were banned.
 
gump59
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Daedalus27: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Daedalus27: moothemagiccow: By all means, gun nuts, convince me that your AR-15 can deliver baby formula nationwide or has any use other than killing and practicing killing

When the food shortages and further price hikes arrive this fall and winter due to the war in Ukraine, it can put food on the plate for many rural families by taking deer/hogs/etc.

There are much better suited guns for hunting game.

Yes there are, but some people use what the have and it can be effective depending on how ti is set up. That is the utility of the AR-15 platform, that it can be adapted to a given circumstance for different calibers which can be more effective for hunting particular game. Swapping in a new upper and barrel with other parts can be more economical than a whole new weapon. I think a dedicated hunting rifle for particular game is generally preferable, but it also is an added cost.

That doesn't justify its availability.  It would be trivial for gun manufacturers to make a game hunting rifle that was similarly adaptable if assault rifles were banned.


Arguably even cheaper if the platform was converted to bolt action.  Quite a few less parts.
 
Burchill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Dual citizen.  A person with no convictions.  No wonder they did what they did.

Pick a farking hole.  Pick a country and stick with it.  To the death.  Or if you want a new country get that one and renounce the previous one.  Also petition your new country to annihilate your old one.  It was so bad you renounced it.


You want countries to be annihilated?
 
spleef420
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Burchill: AmbassadorBooze: Dual citizen.  A person with no convictions.  No wonder they did what they did.

Pick a farking hole.  Pick a country and stick with it.  To the death.  Or if you want a new country get that one and renounce the previous one.  Also petition your new country to annihilate your old one.  It was so bad you renounced it.

You want countries to be annihilated?


Ignore him...he's been day drinking as usual.
 
